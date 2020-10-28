Coronavirus LIVE Updates: UK Vaccine Taskforce Chair Says Early Shots May Be Imperfect; Obama Claims Trump 'Jealous' of Covid-19 Media Coverage

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: UK Vaccine Taskforce Chair Kate Bingham said on Tuesday that the first generation of COVID-19 vaccines "is likely to be imperfect" and that they "might not work for everyone". "However, we do not know that we will ever have a vaccine at all. It is important to guard against complacency and over-optimism", Bingham wrote in a piece published in The Lancet medical journal. "The first generation of vaccines is likely to be imperfect, and we should be prepared that they might not prevent infection but rather reduce symptoms, and, even then, might not work for everyone or for long," she added. Meanwhile, former US president Barack Obama said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has turned jealous of COVID-19 media coverage, accusing his successor of converting the White House into a "hot zone". "He's jealous of COVID's media coverage!" remarked Obama at a drive-in election rally in Orlando city of Florida, one of the crucial battleground states.

◕ Europe Enacts New Curbs as COVID Surges in Absence of Vaccine | European governments moved on Tuesday to impose new curbs to try to rein in a fast-growing surge of coronavirus infections and provide economic balm to help businesses survive the pandemic. World leaders face an increasingly difficult task holding the disease at bay while keeping their economies afloat as they pin their hopes on as-yet unproven vaccines. "We are dealing with exponential growth," German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told a virtual German-French economic conference in Berlin. "In Germany the number of new infections is rising by 70-75% compared to the week before." Hundreds of protesters took to the streets across Italy on Monday to vent their anger at the latest round of restrictions, including early closing for bars and restaurants, with demonstrations in some cities turning violent. In France, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin warned the country to prepare for "difficult decisions" after some of the strictest restrictions currently in place anywhere in Europe have failed to halt the spread of the disease.

◕ Greece Exceeds 1,200 Daily COVID-19 Infections for First Time | Greece recorded a single-day record of 1,259 confirmed coronavirus infections on Tuesday, health authorities said, while the education minister tested positive for the virus. Tuesday's jump followed 715 new cases recorded on Monday. Greece has been reporting a steady increase in cases since early October. There were also 12 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. Night-time curfews from 12:30 am to 5 am were enforced in the capital Athens and the northern city of Thessaloniki last weekend. Sotiris Tsiodras, one of the government's top scientific advisers, appealed anew to the public to enforce social distancing rules.

◕ Pfizer Says No COVID-19 Vaccine Data Yet, Could Be Week or More Before it Reports Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it does not yet have data from the late-stage trial of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with Germany's BioNTech SE, and provided a timeline that makes its release unlikely ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.Pfizer said there had not yet been enough infections in the 44,000-volunteer trial to trigger an analysis of whether or not the vaccine works. An independent panel will conduct the first analysis when it reaches 32 infections.