Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US CDC Says Covid-19 Could Spread by Airborne Transmission; New York Closes Schools in Virus-hit Areas

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday said COVID-19 can spread through virus lingering in the air, sometimes for hours, acknowledging concerns widely voiced by public health experts about airborne transmission of the virus. The CDC guidance comes weeks after the agency published – and then took down – a similar warning, sparking debate over how the virus spreads, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, New York will temporarily shut schools in nine neighbourhoods experiencing a surge in coronavirus infections, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday, emphasising on the difficulty of keeping children in classrooms during the pandemic.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

◕ An expert panel at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has asked Dr Reddy's Laboratories to submit a revised protocol for conducting both phase 2 and phase 3 human clinical trials for the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik V, in India, sources said Monday. The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company had applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) late last week, seeking permission to conduct phase-3 human clinical trials of the Russian vaccine.

◕ Pune district in Maharashtra reported 1,240 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total count to 2,95,251, a health official said on Monday. With 51 people succumbing to the infection, the toll mounted to 6,867, he said. A total of 917 patients were discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours. "Of the 1,240 cases, 391 cases were reported from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation, which now has 1,49,790 patients. 443 new cases were reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad, taking the tally to 80,923," the official said.

◕ Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan presided over World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Board special session on Covid-19 response, via virtual conference on Monday. He said, "Whole world continues to look upon us at WHO to pave the way for a brighter and disease-free world."

Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan presided over World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Board special session on #COVID19 response, via virtual conference y'day. He said, "Whole world continues to look upon us at WHO to pave the way for a brighter &disease-free world." pic.twitter.com/Y4a0KsbHCI — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

◕ Ireland must act now to prevent a damaging return to lockdown, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Monday after rejecting a surprise recommendation by his health chiefs to shut down the economy immediately and opting instead to tighten COVID-19 restrictions.