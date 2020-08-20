Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Trump Touts Convalescent Plasma as Covid-19 Treatment; 1 in 4 Indians May Have Been Infected With Virus, Says Report

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday backed the use of convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19 and suggested a reported decision by regulators to put on hold an emergency authorisation for its use could be politically motivated."I've heard fantastic things about convalescent plasma," Trump told a briefing. Meanwhile, at least one in four people in India may have been infected with the coronavirus - a much higher number than official government figures suggest, the head of leading private laboratory says. Dr A Velumani told news agency Reuters that an analysis of 2,70,000 antibody tests undertaken by his company Thyrocare across India showed the presence of antibodies in an average of 26% of the people, suggesting they had already been exposed to the coronavirus.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

• The spread of Covid-19 in Brazil could be about to slow, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, amid reports the transmission rate has fallen below the crucial level and early signs of a gradual decline in the weekly totals of cases and fatalities. The careful optimism comes despite figures again showing a steady rise in the number of confirmed infections and the death toll in the last 24 hours, cementing Brazil's status as the world's second-biggest COVID-19 hot spot after the United States, Reuters reported.

• South Korea Battles Coronavirus Outbreak in Capital City | South Korean health officials are struggling to contain an outbreak of the new coronavirus centered in the capital Seoul, as new cases levelled off but remained in triple digits on Thursday. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 288 new cases as of midnight Wednesday, marking at least a week of triple-digit daily increases, Reuters reported. Overall, South Korea has reported 16,346 cases with 307 deaths.