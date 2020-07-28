Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Moderna, Pfizer Start Vaccine Trials; US Adds 57,000 Virus Cases in 24 Hours

Coronavirus LIVE updates: The United States on Monday reported 57,039 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally. The US is the worst-hit country in terms of both death toll and total caseload, which stood at 4,286,663 as of 8:30 pm on Tuesday, according to the Baltimore-based university. Meanwhile, as the global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic crossed the 6,50,000, Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc commenced two 30,000-subject trials of Covid-19 vaccines that could make way for clearance and use by the year-end, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES ON CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

◕ US Adds 57,000 Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins | After a fall in infection rate in the late spring, the US has seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, especially in southern and western states such as California, Texas, Alabama and Florida. Until Sunday, the number of daily infections had exceeded 60,000 for 12 straight days, with some days notching more than 70,000 new cases, news agency AFP reported.

◕ Moderna, Pfizer Start COVID-19 Vaccine Trials| The trials, both launched on Monday, are the first late-stage studies backed by the Trump administration's effort to fast-track the creation of measures against Covid-19, spurring hope that an effective vaccine will help end the pandemic. Notably, the two vaccine candidates rely on a new technology that enables faster creation and manufacturing than traditional vaccine production methods. However, it does not have an extensive track record, news agency Reuters reported.

◕ US President Trump wore a mask and detailed the possibility of a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year.

President Donald Trump wore a mask and talked up the possibility of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year as he looked to show voters in the battleground state of North Carolina that he is responding to the pandemic. Read more: https://t.co/3KlTg9aQ58 📷 @ReutersBarria pic.twitter.com/T92XHqw7ks — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) July 27, 2020

◕ Rajasthan Govt Tightens Covid-19 Measures | Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, Rajasthan government today tightened measures and announced a fine of Rs 10,000 for non-adherence to sanitisation and social distancing at workplaces.