Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Trump Announces Plasma Treatment Authorised for Covid-19; France Sees Record Daily Jump of 4,897 New Cases

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: American authorities announced on Sunday an emergency authorisation for doctors to use blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients as a treatment against the disease that has killed over 176,000 in the US. The development comes after Trump expressed unhappiness at the slow pace of approval for coronavirus treatments. The plasma is believed to contain powerful antibodies that can help fight off the disease faster and help protect people from being seriously hurt by it, news agency AFP reported.

Here are the live updates on the coronavirus pandemic:

◕ 'Pleased to Make Truly Historic Announcement': Trump | "Today I am pleased to make a truly historic announcement, in our battle against China virus, that will save countless lives. The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has issued an emergency use authorisation for a treatment known as convalescent plasma," US President Donald Trump said.

◕ The French health ministry on Sunday reported 4,897 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily level since the end of a two-month lockdown in May to combat the pandemic. The ministry said the total coronavirus deaths in the country had risen by one in the past 24 hours to 30,513, Reuters reported.

◕ Odisha on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 2,993 COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths due to the infection. With this, the state's COVID-19 death toll has mounted to 409 and the infection tally reached 78,530, a health official said.

◕ COVID-19 Cases Reappear at Singapore's Largest Dormitory | Around 4,800 workers have been issued a stay-home notice at Singapore's largest foreign workers' dormitory after fresh coronavirus emerged there. The Sungei Tengah Lodge dormitory was among the largest COVID-19 clusters in Singapore with over 2,200 confirmed cases before it was declared cleared of the disease by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) last month. On Sunday, 58 fresh coronavirus cases were confirmed in the dormitory, a day after a new COVID-19 cluster emerged there.