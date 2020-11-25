Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Plasma from Those Recovered Shows Little Benefit in Covid-19 Patients, Reveals Study; Britain & France Ease Lockdown

News18 Logo

November 25, 2020, 8:35 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Using blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors to treat patients with severe pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus showed little benefit, according to data released on Tuesday from a clinical trial in Argentina. The therapy know as convalescent plasma, which delivers antibodies from COVID-19 survivors to infected people, did not significantly improve patients' health status or reduce their risk of dying from the disease any better than a placebo, the study published in The New England Journal of Medicine found. Despite limited evidence of its efficacy, convalescent plasma, which U.S. President Donald Trump touted in August as a "historic breakthrough," has been frequently given to patients in the United States.

In October, a small study from India suggested convalescent plasma improved symptoms in COVID-19 patients, such as shortness of breath and fatigue, but did not reduce the risk of death or progression to severe disease after 28 days. The new Argentine study involved 333 hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia who were randomly assigned to receive convalescent plasma or a placebo. After 30 days, researchers found no significant differences in patients' symptoms or health. The mortality rate was nearly the same at 11% in the convalescent plasma group and 11.4% in the placebo group, a difference not deemed statistically significant.
Nov 25, 2020 8:35 (IST)

UPDATE | In Sweden, whose light-touch anti-lockdown approach has attracted international attention, the country’s health watchdog criticised “serious shortcomings” in nursing homes, which account for nearly half of Sweden’s 6,400 Covid-19 deaths.

Nov 25, 2020 8:25 (IST)

French President Says Lockdown to Ease Starting this Weekend | In France, president Emmanuel Macron announced a three-stage easing of the country’s month-long lockdown, beginning this weekend with the reopening of “non-essential” businesses such as hairdressers and clothes shops, which will have to observe strict distancing rules and close at 9pm. Churches and some cultural venues will also be able to reopen from 1 December, with a maximum of 30 visitors, and people would be allowed to exercise within a 20km (12-mile) radius of their homes and for up to three hours, rather than the current 1km, one-hour limits.

Nov 25, 2020 8:11 (IST)

Travelers Going from Delhi to Mumbai to Undergo Mandatory Test

Nov 25, 2020 8:02 (IST)

Spanish Government to Limit Festive Gatherings to Contain Virus Spread | The Spanish government is planning to limit festive gatherings to six people and to set a 1am to 6am curfew for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, according to a leaked document seen by Spanish newspapers. “With respect to family gatherings, we recommend they be limited to members of the same household.

Nov 25, 2020 7:56 (IST)
Russia Says Sputnik V Covid-19 Vaccine 95% Effective, Single Dose to Cost Less Than $10 in Global Markets

The calculations were based on preliminary data obtained 42 days after the first dose, Russia's health ministry, the state-run Gamaleya research centre and the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a…

Nov 25, 2020 7:53 (IST)

Odisha Records 642 New Covid-19 Cases, 14 More Deaths | Odisha's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 3,15,271 after 642 more people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities took the state's toll to 1,671, a health department official said. As many as 648 patients during the day recovered from the contagion taking the total number of COVID-19 cured persons in the state to 3,07,374, which is 97.49 per cent of the caseload. The state's case fatality ratio (CFR) now stands at 0.53 per cent, he said.

Nov 25, 2020 7:48 (IST)

Mexico Reports 10,794 Fresh Cases | Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 10,794 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 813 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 1,060,152 and the death toll to 102,739. Health officials have said the real number of infections is likely significantly higher.

Nov 25, 2020 7:39 (IST)

Russia Says Data on Sputnik Covid Vaccine Shows 95% Efficacy | Russia has said that its coronavirus vaccine has more than 95% efficacy according to new preliminary data, giving it a success rate comparable to vaccines being developed by Pfizer and Moderna. Russian officials also claimed their vaccine had greater efficacy than the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine because of Russia’s proprietary technology, which it offered to share with British scientists, The GUardian reports. 

Nov 25, 2020 7:33 (IST)

Bengal Registers 49 More Covod-19 Deaths, 3,545 Fresh Cases | The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 8,121 after 49 people succumbed to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin here. The tally mounted to 4,63,463 after 3,545 new cases of infection were reported from different parts of the state, it said.

Nov 25, 2020 7:30 (IST)

As Virus Cases Spike, Financial Outlook for World's Airlines Dims | With coronavirus cases spiking in the US and Europe, the financial outlook of the world's airlines is getting worse. Airlines will lose more than USD 157 billion over this year and next because of the pandemic, their main trade group said. The forecast from the International Air Transport Association was worse than the group's June estimate of USD 100 billion in losses for the two years. The latest estimate breaks down to airlines losing USD 66 for every passenger carried this year.

Nov 25, 2020 7:25 (IST)

READ | As Interim Results of 3 Covid-19 Vaccines Emerge in Quick Succession, Here is What These Trials Mean

The trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are underway in UK and Brazil and a bridging trial is underway in India through Serum Institute of India, Pune, and Indian Council of Medical Research.

Nov 25, 2020 7:25 (IST)

CDC May Shorten Quarantine Period Guidelines | The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may soon shorten the length of self-quarantine period recommended after potential exposure to the coronavirus, a top official said. Health authorities currently recommend a 14-day quarantine in order to curb transmission of the virus but an official said that there is evidence that the period could be shortened if patients are tested for the virus during their quarantine.

Nov 25, 2020 7:23 (IST)

China Records 5 New Covid-19 Cases | China recorded five new Covid-19 cases on 24 November, down from 22 a day earlier, the national health authority said. All new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Plasma from Those Recovered Shows Little Benefit in Covid-19 Patients, Reveals Study; Britain & France Ease Lockdown
Representative image.

It is still possible that convalescent plasma might help less-sick COVID-19 patients, study leader Dr. Ventura Simonovich of the Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires said, but more studies would be needed and supplies of the treatment are not scalable.

For patients with severe disease, like the ones in this study, "other therapies based on antibodies could have a role," he said.

Meanwhile, Britain and France on Tuesday announced their intention to ease coronavirus restrictions in the run-up to Christmas, as a second wave of infections subsides following weeks of lockdowns in Europe. In a televised evening address, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that shops could reopen this Saturday and that nation-wide stay-at-home orders would be lifted from December 15.

