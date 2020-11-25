Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Plasma from Those Recovered Shows Little Benefit in Covid-19 Patients, Reveals Study; Britain & France Ease Lockdown

French President Says Lockdown to Ease Starting this Weekend | In France, president Emmanuel Macron announced a three-stage easing of the country’s month-long lockdown, beginning this weekend with the reopening of “non-essential” businesses such as hairdressers and clothes shops, which will have to observe strict distancing rules and close at 9pm. Churches and some cultural venues will also be able to reopen from 1 December, with a maximum of 30 visitors, and people would be allowed to exercise within a 20km (12-mile) radius of their homes and for up to three hours, rather than the current 1km, one-hour limits.
Travelers Going from Delhi to Mumbai to Undergo Mandatory Test
Maharashtra: Travellers from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat arriving at Mumbai to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test from today
Spanish Government to Limit Festive Gatherings to Contain Virus Spread | The Spanish government is planning to limit festive gatherings to six people and to set a 1am to 6am curfew for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, according to a leaked document seen by Spanish newspapers.
The calculations were based on preliminary data obtained 42 days after the first dose, Russia's health ministry, the state-run Gamaleya research centre and the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a…
Odisha Records 642 New Covid-19 Cases, 14 More Deaths | Odisha's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 3,15,271 after 642 more people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities took the state's toll to 1,671, a health department official said. As many as 648 patients during the day recovered from the contagion taking the total number of COVID-19 cured persons in the state to 3,07,374, which is 97.49 per cent of the caseload. The state's case fatality ratio (CFR) now stands at 0.53 per cent, he said.
Mexico Reports 10,794 Fresh Cases | Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 10,794 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 813 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 1,060,152 and the death toll to 102,739. Health officials have said the real number of infections is likely significantly higher.
Russia Says Data on Sputnik Covid Vaccine Shows 95% Efficacy | Russia has said that its coronavirus vaccine has more than 95% efficacy according to new preliminary data, giving it a success rate comparable to vaccines being developed by Pfizer and Moderna. Russian officials also claimed their vaccine had greater efficacy than the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine because of Russia’s proprietary technology, which it offered to share with British scientists, The GUardian reports.
Bengal Registers 49 More Covod-19 Deaths, 3,545 Fresh Cases | The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 8,121 after 49 people succumbed to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin here. The tally mounted to 4,63,463 after 3,545 new cases of infection were reported from different parts of the state, it said.
As Virus Cases Spike, Financial Outlook for World's Airlines Dims | With coronavirus cases spiking in the US and Europe, the financial outlook of the world's airlines is getting worse. Airlines will lose more than USD 157 billion over this year and next because of the pandemic, their main trade group said. The forecast from the International Air Transport Association was worse than the group's June estimate of USD 100 billion in losses for the two years. The latest estimate breaks down to airlines losing USD 66 for every passenger carried this year.
The trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are underway in UK and Brazil and a bridging trial is underway in India through Serum Institute of India, Pune, and Indian Council of Medical Research.
CDC May Shorten Quarantine Period Guidelines | The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may soon shorten the length of self-quarantine period recommended after potential exposure to the coronavirus, a top official said. Health authorities currently recommend a 14-day quarantine in order to curb transmission of the virus but an official said that there is evidence that the period could be shortened if patients are tested for the virus during their quarantine.