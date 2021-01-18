Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Glad Schools Are Opening in Delhi After 10 Months, Tweets Manish Sisodia

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Ten months after schools were shut down due to coronavirus outbreak, government and private schools in Delhi are set to welcome senior students back amid safety protocols. Deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter on the morning of reopening day and said he is glad that the schools are opening in Delhi today. "Best wishes to the students of class 10&12th who are going to visit their school today after 10 months... (though it's only for limited purpose and with covid protocols..) But still... I am glad that schools are opening in Delhi today," Sisodia said in a tweet on Monday.
Biden Plan to Vaccinate 100m People in 100 Days ‘Absolutely Doable’, Fauci Says | Joe Biden’s promise to carry out 100m coronavirus vaccinations in his first 100 days in power is “absolutely a doable thing”, Dr Anthony Fauci said on Sunday. The president-elect has announced ambitious initiatives to combat Covid-19 and its economic toll, seeking to overcome the struggles and failures of the Trump administration, which has presided over a slow start to the biggest vaccination drive in US history.
After Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope's statement that the Covid-19 vaccination drive was called off in the state till Monday, the MVA government has issued a clarification saying the exercise…
Jan 18, 2021 10:17 (IST)
Schools Reopen in the National Capital Amid Covid Precautions
Govt, govt-aided/unaided schools re-opened for std 10th & 12th in Delhi, months after they were closed due to #COVID19. Visuals from Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School. A teacher says, "Not more than 12 students will sit in a classroom. Mask and sanitiser available at school." pic.twitter.com/Z8jmQhSuXQ
745 New Cases in Karnataka, 4 More Deaths | Karnataka reported 745 fresh cases of coronavirus and 4 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.31 lakh and the toll to 12,166, the Health department said on Sunday. The day also saw 855 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the 745 fresh cases reported on Sunday, 464 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.
Jan 18, 2021 09:46 (IST)
325 New Covid-19 Cases in Thane; Tally Reaches 2,49,507 | The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 2,49,507 with the detection of 325 new cases of the infection, an official said on Monday. Apart from these new cases recorded on Sunday, one more person also succumbed to the viral infection, taking the death toll in the district to 6,053, he said. Currently, the COVID-19 fatality rate in the district is 2.43 per cent, the official said.
Jan 18, 2021 09:28 (IST)
China GDP Grows at Slowest Pace in More Than Four Decades in 2020 | China’s economy grew at the slowest pace in more than four decades last year despite a rebound after the country’s coronavirus outbreak, official data showed Monday. AFP: The 2.3 percent expansion is the lowest figure since the Chinese economy embarked on major reforms in the 1970s.
Jan 18, 2021 09:17 (IST)
WATCH | Vaccine Side Effect? Norway Sounds Alarm As 23 Elderly Patients Die After Receiving Pfizer Vaccine
People adopting a "wait and watch" approach, lack of communication and glitches in CoWin app are the major reasons why only 53 per cent people got the COVID-19 shots on the first day in Delhi, experts…
Jan 18, 2021 08:56 (IST)
Bolsonaro Rival Hails Covid Vaccinations as 'Triumph of Science Against Denialists' | Brazil’s first Covid-19 vaccine has been administered after more than 209,000 deaths, sparking an outpouring of emotion and a ferocious political skirmish that saw one of President Jair Bolsonaro’s key rivals accuse him of revelling in the “stench of death”. The China-made CoronaVac was injected into the arm of a frontline nurse in São Paulo at 3.30pm local time, after Brazil’s health regulator approved the emergency use of vaccines produced by China’s Sinovac and Oxford/AstraZeneca.
Jan 18, 2021 08:47 (IST)
Greece’s Health Authorities Announce 237 New Infections | Taking the country’s total 148,607 confirmed cases, Greece's health authorities announce 237 new infections. Today’s figure is significantly lower than last Sunday’s, when 445 new cases were reported, and is the smallest daily increase since October.
Jan 18, 2021 08:35 (IST)
38,598 Lab-confirmed Coronavirus Cases in UK | There have been a further 38,598 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK, according to government data. This compares to 54,940 infections registered last Sunday and is the lowest number since 27 December.
Jan 18, 2021 08:27 (IST)
South Africa Squad Clears Covid Tests After Arriving in Pakistan | The entire South Africa cricket team has cleared the COVID-19 tests, allowing the tourists to take part in their first outdoor practice session here on Sunday. The South Africa squad, which includes 21 players, underwent their first COVID-19 tests soon after landing here on Saturday morning and according to their media manager, all the reports came negative. The players and officials were then allowed to go to the Karachi Gymkhana ground adjacent to their hotel and have their first training session.
Smokers and vegetarians were found to have lower seropositivity indicating that they may be at a lesser risk of getting infected by coronavirus, according to a pan-India serosurvey conducted by the…
Jan 18, 2021 08:07 (IST)
Mexico Reported 11,170 New Cases | Mexico reported 11,170 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 463 more fatalities on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry, bringing its total to 1,641,428 infections and 140,704 deaths. The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, because of a lack of widespread testing.
Jan 18, 2021 07:58 (IST)
China Reports 109 New Infections | China reported more than 100 new Covid-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day, with rising infections in the northeast fuelling concerns of another national wave ahead of a major holiday season. Reuters: The National Health Commission said in a statement on Monday that a total of 109 new cases were reported on 17 January, unchanged from a day earlier. Of the 93 local infections, 54 were reported in Hebei province that surround Beijing. Northeastern Jilin province reported a record 30 new cases, underscoring the risk of new clusters emerging.
Jan 18, 2021 07:44 (IST)
Over 2.24 Lakh People Get Jabs in 2 Days, 447 Adverse Events | Over 2.24 lakh people were given COVID-19 vaccine in two days in India, and 447 adverse events, including three requiring hospitalisation, have been reported, the Centre said on Sunday. Of the three people hospitalised post-vaccination, two have been discharged from the Northern Railway Hospital and AIIMS in Delhi and one is under observation at AIIMS, Rishikesh and is doing fine, it said. As many as 2,07,229 beneficiaries received the jabs on Saturday, the highest number of people vaccinated in any country on day one, Additional Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, Manohar Agnani, said.
Jan 18, 2021 07:32 (IST)
UP Reports 6 More Deaths, Lowest in 24-hr Period | With six more fatalities, the lowest in a 24-hour period so far, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 8,576 in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, while the infection tally climbed to 5,96,528 with 404 fresh cases, officials said. This was the lowest number deaths caused by the viral disease in a span of 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, they said, adding that on January 2, eight COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the state. Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 666 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease in the state in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number recoveries went up to 5,79,071, he added.
Jan 18, 2021 07:30 (IST)
South Africa Delays Schools Reopening Amid Rising Cases | South Africa has delayed reopening its schools amid a rapid resurgence of Covid-19 driven by a more infectious variant of the virus.
A total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far, out of which only 447 adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported, the Union Health Ministry said on…
Jan 18, 2021 07:21 (IST)
Brazil Approves Two Covid Vaccines | Brazil’s health regulator approved the urgent use of coronavirus vaccines made by Sinovac and AstraZeneca, enabling Latin America’s largest nation to begin an immunisation program that’s been subject to delay and political disputes, AP reports. Brazil currently has 6 million doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine ready to distribute in the next few days and is awaiting the arrival of 2 million doses of the vaccine made by AstraZeneca and partner Oxford University.
Jan 18, 2021 07:11 (IST)
US Nears 400,000 Deaths, As Additional 100,000 Predicted in First Five Weeks of Biden Administration | Joe Biden’s promise to carry out 100m coronavirus vaccinations in his first 100 days in power is “absolutely a doable thing”, Dr Anthony Fauci said on Sunday. The president-elect has announced ambitious initiatives to combat Covid-19 and its economic toll, seeking to overcome the struggles and failures of the Trump administration, which has presided over a slow start to the biggest vaccination drive in US history.
Jan 18, 2021 07:07 (IST)
4 New Covid-19 Cases in Noida, Recovery Rate Almost 99 pc | Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,271, while the number of recoveries crossed the 25,000-mark, official data showed. The active cases in the district also came down to 165 from 201 the previous day, while its recovery rate reached almost 99 per cent, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.
Jan 18, 2021 07:05 (IST)
UK Seeks to Give 1st COVID Shot to All Adults by September | The UK government plans to offer a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to every adult by September as the nations health service battles the worst crisis in its 72-year-history.
While US health authorities succeeded in testing and confirming the safety and effectiveness of two new vaccines in record time, an ambitious effort to quickly inoculate millions of Americans has fallen short, drawing widespread criticism. According to the federal Centers of Disease Control (CDC), 31.1 million doses have been delivered so far, but less than 40 percent (12.2 million) has been administered. In early December, administration officials were predicting 20 million people would receive a first dose of the two-dose regimen by the end of that month.
Some states, including New York, have warned that they may exhaust their vaccine supplies as early as the coming week due to a shortfall in deliveries coordinated by the federal government. That comes as the states were attempting to accelerate the pace of vaccinations.
The country is currently facing the worst coronavirus surge yet. On Tuesday, a grim new record was set as the disease claimed 4,470 lives in 24 hours. The latest five-day toll is close to 20,000.
Biden's future chief of staff Ron Klain said Sunday that the overall death toll, now more than 396,000, could surpass 500,000 in February. "The virus is going to get worse before it gets better," he told CNN. "It’s going to take a while to turn this around.”
Klain said that to accomplish its goal for accelerated vaccinations, the Biden administration could invoke the Defense Production Act, which allows the government to require companies to produce items deemed necessary in an emergency.
The future president also has said he will mobilize the National Guard as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help set up additional vaccination centers.
Rochelle Walensky, tabbed by Biden as the next head of the CDC, expressed confidence Sunday that Biden's goal of 100 million doses in 100 days could be reached. "It will be a hefty lift," she told CBS, "but we have it in us to do this."