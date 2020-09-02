Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Covid-19 Tally Nears 38 Lakh With More Than 78,000 Cases in 24 Hrs; US Reports Over 1,80,000 Virus Deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 6,004,443 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 32,087 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 428 to 183,050. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus versus its previous report on Monday. The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. The United States, the world's top economy, suffered a 9.5-percent slump in the second quarter following a 1.3 percent drop in the first, according to figures published by the OECD. The US has reported the highest Covid-19 death toll, with more than 180,000 fatalities.
Meanwhile, Australia has entered its first recession since 1991 after the economy shrank 7 percent in the second quarter, official figures showed Wednesday, as the country reels from the coronavirus pandemic. The Australian Bureau of Statistics said it was the fastest quarterly contraction on record and ends a three-decade run of economic growth that was undented even by the global financial crisis. The bureau's head of national accounts, Michael Smedes, said the pandemic and containment efforts were to blame for the "unprecedented" drop that exceeded previous records "by a wide margin". A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction. Australia's economy shrank 0.3 percent in the previous three months.
Read More
Sep 2, 2020 10:03 am (IST)
Australia Records Worst Economic Slump | Australia fell into its deepest economic slump on record last quarter as coronavirus curbs paralysed business activity, while fresh outbreaks threaten to upend any immediate recovery, piling pressure on the government to keep fiscal taps open. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed the country's A$2 trillion ($1.47 trillion) economy shrank 7% in the three months to end-June from a 0.3% decline in the March quarter. The country joins the United States, Japan, UK and Germany in technical recession, defined as two straight quarters of decline, in Australia's first such downturn since 1991.
Sep 2, 2020 9:48 am (IST)
Here's state-wise case count:
Sep 2, 2020 9:43 am (IST)
India Records 78,357 Fresh Cases, 1,045 Deaths in 24 Hours | Single-day spike of 78,357 new positive cases & 1045 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 37,69,524 including 8,01,282 active cases, 29,019,09 cured/discharged/migrated & 66,333 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Sep 2, 2020 9:39 am (IST)
Less Than 50% Examinees Appear on First Day of JEE Mains in Assam | Covid-19 infection fear had a profound impact on students appearing for JEE (Mains) Examination as less than 50% attendance was recorded across 6 centres in Assam, Times of India reports.
Sep 2, 2020 9:32 am (IST)
Fresh Cases Recorded in Mizoram, Tally Rises to 410 | Eight new Covid-19 cases reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 1020, including 610 discharged patients. Active cases stand at 410.
Sep 2, 2020 9:25 am (IST)
The total number of samples tested up to 1st September is 4,43,37,201 including 10,12,367 samples tested yesterday stated the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Sep 2, 2020 9:19 am (IST)
South Korea Records 267 Fresh Cases | South Korea has recorded 267 new cases as of midnight, a slight increase over the day before. Overall, South Korea now has 20,449 confirmed cases and 326 deaths. Officials said that more than 40% of new cases are being found in people over the age of 60, increasing the number of people who are critically ill with Covid to 124 compared with three weeks ago.
Sep 2, 2020 9:13 am (IST)
Pakistan Puzzles Health Experts as Virus Cases Drop | Six months after the coronavirus arrived in Pakistan, the country appears to have dodged the worst of the pandemic, baffling health experts and dampening fears its crowded urban areas and ramshackle hospitals will be overrun. Following an initial surge, the number of infections has plummeted in recent weeks, with Covid-19 deaths hovering in the single digits each day, while neighbouring India tallies hundreds of fatalities.
Sep 2, 2020 9:01 am (IST)
US CDC Issues Sweeping Halt on Residential Evictions to Combat Virus | The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a sweeping nationwide order temporarily halting millions of U.S. renters from being evicted, in a bid to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The order covers all 43 million U.S. residential renters as long as they meet income eligibility requirements, although an administration official said the government does not expect an "overwhelming" use of the program.
Sep 2, 2020 8:51 am (IST)
White House Slams WHO Over Criticism of Push for Covid-19 Vaccine | The White House pushed back on concerns expressed by the World Health Organization after a U.S. health official said a coronavirus vaccine might be approved without completing full trials. "The United States will continue to engage our international partners to ensure we defeat this virus, but we will not be constrained by multilateral organizations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.
Antibody levels against the novel coronavirus rose and then held steady for up to four months in more than 90% of recovered COVID19 patients in Iceland, according to a study published on Tuesday.
Sep 2, 2020 8:39 am (IST)
Japan Considers Offering Covid Vaccine for Free to All Citizens | Japan is considering offering a vaccine free of charge to every citizen, according to Kyodo news agency. The government is aiming to secure enough vaccines for the entire 126 million-strong population by the middle of next year.
Sep 2, 2020 8:33 am (IST)
56 Percent of New Covid-19 Cases in 24 hrs from Maharashtra, Andhra, Karnataka, TN, UP, Says Centre | Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh -- have accounted for over half of the total COVID-19 cases and close to 60 per cent of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said. Cumulatively, these five states reported 536 deaths in a day which is over 65 per cent of the total fatalities registered in the country during the period.
Sep 2, 2020 8:25 am (IST)
LIFE IN A PANDEMIC
VIDEO: Muted celebrations for Mumbai's Ganesha festival amid pandemic.
Mumbai's beaches - usually packed with Hindu devotees eager to immerse idols for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival - are virtually deserted, with neighbourhood ponds set up instead to carry out the annual ritual pic.twitter.com/8bRG3Ifta4
With Fresh Cases, Germany's Total Tally Mounts to 244,855 | Germany has seen its new cases rise by 1,256 to 244,855, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. Germany, which has seen some ugly protests in recent days calling for an end to restirctions on everyday life, also saw fatalities rise by 11 to 9,313.
Sep 2, 2020 8:14 am (IST)
What Are The Symptoms That Recovered COVID-19 Patients Are Showing
The restrictions will begin from Saturday midnight and continue till the next 24 hours, replacing the earlier lockdown-like curbs, local officials said.
Sep 2, 2020 8:05 am (IST)
Brazil's Covid-19 Tally Nears 4 Million | Brazil has almost 4 million cases. It recorded 42,659 new cases of coronavirus and 1,215 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said and now has a total of 3,950,931 cases.
Sep 2, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
Greece Delays Reopening Schools Amid Rising Infections | Greece has delayed the reopening of schools by a week to 14 September because of a surge in infections. Holidaymakers returning to Wales from the Greek island of Z.ante are to be asked to quarantine for 14 days.
Sep 2, 2020 8:00 am (IST)
Hungary Closes its Border Again As Cases Continue to Rise | Hungary has closed its border again as infections continue to drive higher across Europe. The country has imposed tougher restrictions than during the spring lockdown and is now closed to almost everyone except Hungarian citizens and residents until at least next month. They must quarantine on arrival.
Sep 2, 2020 7:53 am (IST)
Deaths in Colombia Pass 20,000-mark | Confirmed deaths in Colombia due to Covid-19 passed 20,000, the health ministry said in its daily update, while it has recorded more than 620,000 cases. The Andean country has so far reported 20,052 deaths and 624,069 cases of the novel coronavirus. Active cases stand at 133,155. This week Colombia ended its initial quarantine measures after nearly five months of national lockdowns.
Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh has made calls to several top notch leaders of political parties with the likes of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, Farooq Abdullah Sharad Pawar…
Sep 2, 2020 7:45 am (IST)
Pankaj Singh Son of Union Defence Minister Tests Positive for Covid-19 | BJP''s Uttar Pradesh vice-president and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh said he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 41-year-old politician urged the people who recently came in his contact to get themselves tested for coronavirus.
Sep 2, 2020 7:38 am (IST)
US Vaccine Decision is a 'Real Blow' | The US refusal to cooperate on an international Covid-19 vaccine effort with what it calls the “corrupt” World Health Organisation and China has been met with despair by leading experts. The WHO has warned against “vaccine nationalism” that could prevent the distribution of a treatment around the world. It has set up a Covid-19 vaccines global access facility (Covax), along with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to accelerate the development and testing of a vaccine and work toward distributing it equally, The Guardian reports.
Sep 2, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
Eight New Cases in Mainland China | There have been another eight new cases of the virus in mainland China up to midnight, the health ministry said. All of the new Covid-19 cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, marking the 17th consecutive day with no local infection.
Sep 2, 2020 7:34 am (IST)
Australia Enters Recession Amid Pandemic
#UPDATE Australia has entered its first recession since 1991 after the economy shrank 7% in the second quarter, official figures show, as the country reels from the #coronavirus pandemic.
The widely expected result is in line with earlier government predictions that gross domestic product would contract seven percent in April-June. "The June quarter saw a significant contraction in household spending on services as households altered their behaviour and restrictions were put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus," Smedes said. Hours worked fell almost 10 percent while cash payments of social benefits rose more than 40 percent, both records for the country. Trade also took a hit during the quarter, with imports of goods down 2.4 percent and exports of services dropping 18.4 percent, the bureau's figures showed. The government has stumped up tens of billions of dollars to fight the economic fallout from pandemic. Australia's forced shutdown earlier in the year crippled the economy and a current lockdown of five million people in Melbourne has compounded its problems.
The country was already reeling from a prolonged drought and massive bushfires that had rattled the economy before the disease struck. Australia has now confirmed almost 26,000 cases of Covid-19 and 663 deaths from the virus, the vast majority in Melbourne and its surrounds since July. The government in July predicted a return to growth in the third quarter as virus restrictions eased. But the closure of non-essential businesses in Melbourne, the country's second-biggest city, could stifle the recovery. Authorities expect national unemployment to peak at 9.3 percent in December and the budget deficit to blow out to almost a tenth of GDP by mid-2021.
Brazil and India reported historic second-quarter drops in national economic output this week, a situation seen in almost all leading global economies owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Only China, where the outbreak was first reported, has escaped a recession.