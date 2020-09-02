Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Covid-19 Tally Nears 38 Lakh With More Than 78,000 Cases in 24 Hrs; US Reports Over 1,80,000 Virus Deaths

Read More

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 6,004,443 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 32,087 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 428 to 183,050. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus versus its previous report on Monday. The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. The United States, the world's top economy, suffered a 9.5-percent slump in the second quarter following a 1.3 percent drop in the first, according to figures published by the OECD. The US has reported the highest Covid-19 death toll, with more than 180,000 fatalities.Meanwhile, Australia has entered its first recession since 1991 after the economy shrank 7 percent in the second quarter, official figures showed Wednesday, as the country reels from the coronavirus pandemic. The Australian Bureau of Statistics said it was the fastest quarterly contraction on record and ends a three-decade run of economic growth that was undented even by the global financial crisis. The bureau's head of national accounts, Michael Smedes, said the pandemic and containment efforts were to blame for the "unprecedented" drop that exceeded previous records "by a wide margin". A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction. Australia's economy shrank 0.3 percent in the previous three months.