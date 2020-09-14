Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Allows Gyms, Yoga Centres Outside Containment Zones to Reopen; Global Covid-19 Death Toll Tops 9,22,000

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Delhi government has allowed gyms and yoga centres in the national capital to reopen after being closed for over five months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In an order issued late in the night, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that gymnasiums and yoga institutes will be permitted to reopen in the city, except in the containment zones, with immediate effect. According to the order, weekly markets have also been allowed on a trial basis till September 30 under 'Unlock-4'. The AAP dispensation and the Lieutenant Government office have recently been at loggerheads over the reopening of gyms in the national capital. Last month, the Delhi government had sent a proposal to Lt Governor Anil Baijal in this regard, but it was turned down.
The decision about reopening gyms and yoga centres comes at a time the city has been witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. On Sunday, the tally of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 2.18 lakh with 4,235 more people contracting the viral disease, while 29 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 4,744. This was the fifth day in a trot that the national capital recorded a daily spike of over 4,000 fresh cases. The city recorded its biggest single-day jump of 4,321 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 4,266 on Friday, 4,308 on Thursday and 4,039 on Wednesday.
Sep 14, 2020 8:48 am (IST)
Want Vaccine to be Developed Soon: PM | Till there is no medicine to cure Covid-19, we have to be careful. We want that a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Sep 14, 2020 8:39 am (IST)
WATCH | Sanitisation work being undertaken in the Parliament premises ahead of the commencement of Monsoon Session today.
Stating that the vaccine might be ready by early 2021, Harsh Vardhan said the government is considering its emergency authorisation, especially for senior citizens and those working in high-risk…
Sep 14, 2020 8:15 am (IST)
Over 10L Patients in Maha: Fadnavis | Today in Maharashtra there are more than 10 lakh Covid-19 patients and our state accounts for 40% total deaths in the country. Firstly, our Chief Minister should fight against coronavirus rather than opposition or Kangana: Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.
Sep 14, 2020 8:08 am (IST)
Police in Andhra Pradesh filed a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Budda Srikanth Reddy for forcibly entering sanctum sanctorum of Mahanadi Temple in Kurnool, where entry has been restricted due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Sep 14, 2020 8:02 am (IST)
People running small businesses along the coast of Tajpur in East Midnapore, West Bengal are facing financial constraints due to Covid-19 and other calamities.
East Midnapore:People running small businesses along the coast of Tajpur say they're facing financial constraints due to COVID-19&cyclone amphan. A shopkeeper says,"Due to coronavirus&han we suffered a huge loss.Sales have gone down as there are no tourists" #WestBengal (13.9) pic.twitter.com/7QDxohQjMJ
He said he would undergo treatment in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Khotkar, a Shiv Sena leader, was a minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government.
Sep 14, 2020 7:33 am (IST)
Sep 14, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
Gyms to Reopen in Delhi | The Delhi government has allowed gyms and yoga centres in the national capital to reopen after being closed for over five months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In an order issued last night, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that gymnasiums and yoga institutes will be permitted to reopen in the city, except in the containment zones, with immediate effect. According to the order, weekly markets have also been allowed on a trial basis till September 30 under 'Unlock-4'.
A gym being sanitised in Kolkata ahead of its reopening. (Reuters image for representation)
The novel coronavirus has infected 28,891,676 people so far and led to more than 9,22,000 deaths worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, The United States has the most deaths with 193,705, followed by Brazil with 131,210, India with 78,586 and Mexico with 70,604.
Israel said Sunday it will reimpose a national lockdown after coronavirus cases soared, while European nations grappled with mounting infections against a backdrop of protests against restrictions aimed at reining in the pandemic. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the three-week lockdown, which will hold people to within 500 metres (yards) of their homes, will start on Friday and could be extended. The plan prompted the resignation of ultra-Orthodox Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman, who said the measures would prevent Jews from attending synagogue over the upcoming Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur holidays.