Coronavirus LIVE Updates: World Still at the Beginning of Pandemic, Warns WHO Expert; Trump Says Covid-19 Will Go Away Without Vaccine

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India crossed yet another grim milestone of 50 lakh Covid-19 cases with a spike of 90,123 new cases and 1,290 deaths, the highest in 24 hours so far, the Union Health Ministry has said. The total number of people who have died because of the disease now stands at 80,776. The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 50,20,360, including 9,95,933 active cases, which comprises 20.08 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate rose to 78.28 per cent. A total of 39,42,361 patients stand cured.
Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr VG Somani has given permission to Serum Institute of India to resume clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country while revoking its earlier order of suspending any new recruitment for phase two and three trial. The DCGI, however, put certain conditions like taking extra care during screening, providing additional information in informed consent and close monitoring for adverse events during follow-up of the study which have to be “scrupulously” followed by Serum Institute of India (SII). SII has also been asked to submit to the DCGI's office details of medication used in accordance with the protocol for management of adverse events.
Sep 16, 2020 11:29 am (IST)
Odisha Reports Over 4,000 New Cases | As many as 4,270 new COVID-19 cases were reported, 3,714 recoveries and 11 deaths were reported in Odisha. The total number of cases now stands at 1,62,920 so far, including 1,25,738 recoveries, 36,473 active cases and 656 deaths.
While there’s no clear definition of what constitutes an epidemic wave, a wave by definition would imply a rising number of sick individuals, a defined peak, and then a decline.
Sep 16, 2020 11:18 am (IST)
Nearly a fifth of South Africans Contracted Covid-19 | Nearly a fifth of South Africans may have contracted coronavirus, the country’s health minister has said. South Africa has recorded 650,749 cases, but the actual number of infections could be “about 12 million”, Zweli Mkhize said.
Sep 16, 2020 11:13 am (IST)
UPDATE | The government of the state of Victoria in Australia is facing three class-action lawsuits over the lockdowns imposed during Melbourne’s second wave of coronavirus, with potentially thousands of plaintiffs seeking damages. Victoria reported 42 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and eight people died of Covid in the preceding 24 hours.
Sep 16, 2020 11:00 am (IST)
Confirmed Cases in Germany Increase by 1,901 | The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,901 to 263,663, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by six to 9,368, the tally showed.
Sep 16, 2020 10:31 am (IST)
Mexico Reported 4,771 Fresh Cases | Mexico reported 4,771 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 629 additional fatalities, bringing its totals to 676,487 infections and 71,678 deaths, according to updated Health Ministry data. The government has said the real number of infected people is likely to be significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
Sep 16, 2020 10:10 am (IST)
Mainland China Reported 12 New Covid-19 Cases | Mainland China reported 12 new Covid-19 cases on September 15, up from 8 a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic infections rose to 16 from nine a day earlier, but China does not count them as confirmed cases.
Sep 16, 2020 9:48 am (IST)
Reaching Herd Immunity in a Viral Pandemic | The novel coronavirus pandemic has brought "herd immunity" to the public consciousness, kindling hope the phenomenon can help slow or even end the outbreak. Herd immunity refers to a large portion of a community developing a degree of immunity to a virus, thereby reducing person-to-person spread. As a result, the whole community gains protection, not just those who are immune.
Sep 16, 2020 9:43 am (IST)
Today's Data Highlights
- India crosses 5 million cases. 4 million to 5 million in 13 days. 4 states (Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka) account for 53% of total cases in India.
- New cases again over 90k after 83.8k the previous day.
- 1290 new deaths of which 515 from Maharashtra alone. 15th consecutive day of more than 1k daily deaths
- High of about 83k new recoveries. India's recovery rate is now at 78.5%
- Over 2 lakh COVID-19 deaths in USA (21% of global deaths)
Sep 16, 2020 9:36 am (IST)
Telangana recorded 2,273 COVID-19 cases, 2,260 recoveries and 12 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 1,62,844 including 1,31,447 recoveries, 996 deaths and 30,401 active cases
Sep 16, 2020 9:30 am (IST)
Restrictions to Curb the Spread of Coronavirus in UK | Restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus in the UK has driven stress, anxiety and depression far above normal levels and may do again in coming months if widespread lockdowns are re-imposed, researchers say. A major study into the mental health impact of the pandemic found that in the early stages of lockdown 57% of those who took part reported symptoms of anxiety, with 64% recording common signs of depression.
Sep 16, 2020 9:25 am (IST)
Here's the state-wise distribution of cases
Sep 16, 2020 9:23 am (IST)
India's Covid-19 Tally Crosses 50 lakh-mark, 1,290 Deaths Recorded in 24 Hours | India's case tally crosses 50-lakh mark with a spike of 90,123 new cases & 1,290 deaths in last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 50,20,360 including 9,95,933 active cases, 39,42,361 cured/discharged/migrated & 82,066 deaths.
Sep 16, 2020 9:03 am (IST)
5,94,29,115 samples tested up to 15th September for COVID19. Of these, 11,16,842 samples tested yesterday stated the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Sep 16, 2020 8:56 am (IST)
Half the World’s Schoolchildren are Still Unable to Attend Classrooms | Around 872 million – more than half of whom have not been able to study remotely – are not allowed to attend school in person due to Pandemic, UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore said.
Sep 16, 2020 8:49 am (IST)
Gyms, Yoga Centre Reopens in National Capital, Owners Exercise Precautions | Gyms re-opened in the national capital on September 14, months after they were closed across the country in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
Delhi: Gyms re-opened in the national capital on 14th Sept, months after they were closed across the country in the wake of #COVID19 pandemic. Trainer of a gym in the city says, "Gyms were closed for a long time so we were facing problems. The charges are a little high now." pic.twitter.com/76NFdCfAus
U.N. Aviation Task Force Eyes Recommendation on Covid-19 Testing by Late October | UN-led aviation task force aims to make a recommendation by late October on the use of COVID-19 testing to reduce long quarantine requirements that have decimated air travel, two sources said, following a meeting of the group on Tuesday. Airlines and airports have asked the task force to recommend countries accept a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test from passengers within 48 hours of traveling from countries with high COVID-19 infection rates as an alternative to 14-day quarantines.
Sep 16, 2020 8:24 am (IST)
UK's Creaking Covid-19 Test System Puts Health Services at Risk | Britain's testing system for COVID-19 was creaking as a bottleneck prevented people including medics from getting a test, with the government saying it may take weeks to resolve the problem. In an attempt to slow one of the highest coronavirus death tolls in the West, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised in May to create a "world beating" system to test and trace people exposed to the virus.
Sep 16, 2020 8:19 am (IST)
China Suspends Poultry Imports from Second U.S. Plant Over Covid-19 | China has suspended imports from an OK Foods poultry plant in Fort Smith, Arkansas, because of coronavirus cases among workers, the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council said. China, the world's top meat importer, has blocked products from some plants in foreign countries as part of an all-out effort to control the spread of COVID-19.
Sep 16, 2020 8:09 am (IST)
Haryana reports 2,493 new Covid-19 cases and 26 deaths on September 15, taking the total number of cases to 98,622 including 77,166 recoveries and 1,026 deaths. There are 20,430 active cases.
Sep 16, 2020 8:05 am (IST)
Trump Says Covid-19 will 'Go Way' Because of 'Herd Mentality' | US President Donald Trump has given a town hall in which he said that Covid-19 would go away without a vaccine. This would happen because of “herd mentality,” he said. It is unclear whether he meant herd immunity, as he repeated the phrase several times.
Sep 16, 2020 8:00 am (IST)
Serum Institute Gets a Nod to Resume Trials in India | Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr VG Somani gave permission to Serum Institute of India to resume clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country while revoking its earlier order of suspending any new recruitment for phase two and three trial.
India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in fatalities after the US and Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Sep 16, 2020 7:50 am (IST)
No Idol Worship this Durga Puja in Assam | In a meeting, it was unanimously decided that 'Vedic ritual' will be performed instead of idol worship this Durga Puja. Temples with permanent idols would be allowed to carry on rituals but COVID-19 protocols are to be followed, said the Dibrugarh Dy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha.
Sep 16, 2020 7:49 am (IST)
Canada Not Ruling Out Lockdown Amid Covid-19 Surge but Eyes 'Surgical Approach' | Canada's health minister said she could not rule out another full lockdown if needed amid a surge in new COVID-19 cases, but added Ottawa was significantly more prepared to manage the virus than during the first wave. Patty Hajdu's comments followed a pledge she made late Monday to take a "surgical approach" to tackling outbreaks. Canada reported 1,351 new cases on Sept. 14, the highest single daily addition since May 1, amid school re openings and flare-ups tied to group gatherings.
Sep 16, 2020 7:44 am (IST)
Trump Says Coronavirus Vaccine Could be Weeks Away | US President Donald Trump said a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus could be three or four weeks away, underscoring predictions made by U.S. public health officials and Pfizer Inc earlier this month. Trump, speaking at a town hall hosted by ABC News in Philadelphia, defended his handling of the coronavirus crisis, and said a vaccine could be ready for distribution soon.
Sep 16, 2020 7:41 am (IST)
New Zealand Sees Second Consecutive Day With No New Cases | New Zealand reported a second consecutive day of no new cases of Covid-19 spread in the community. A single new case diagnosed in the country on Wednesday, health officials said, was uncovered in a traveler returning to New Zealand who is in quarantine at a managed isolation facility.
The DCGI had on September 11 directed Serum Institute of India to suspend any new recruitment in the phase two and three clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate till further orders in the backdrop of pharma giant AstraZeneca pausing the clinical trials in other countries because of ”an unexplained illness” in a participant in the study. On Saturday, British-Swedish biopharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford said clinical trials for their coronavirus vaccine have resumed in the UK after the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority’s (MHRA) confirmed that the trials were safe. SII, which has partnered with AstraZeneca for manufacturing the vaccine candidate for COVID-19, on Tuesday submitted the recommendations of the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), UK and DSMB, India, and requested for permission to restart enrolment in the clinical trial.
According to Tuesday's order issued by DCGI, the DSMB, UK, recommended that the investigators recommence all immunization in their clinical trials subject to certain conditions. DSMB, India, also has recommended to continue the study and enroll the remaining participants in the clinical trial as per protocol subject to certain conditions.
The World Health Organization has said that Europe was facing decision time about tackling Covid-19 as case numbers hit record highs, children return to school and summer recedes. WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said it was time to "stop looking for unicorns" and instead take hard decisions to protect those most vulnerable and keep youngsters in education -- but inevitably see others lose out. "Europe is facing that moment as Europe enters into a season in which people will begin to come back indoors. The pressure of infection will grow, no question," Ryan told a virtual press conference. "How do we hold those two principles -- protecting the vulnerable from death, and getting our children back to school? "Something, in some sense, has to give."
Ryan said there were no easy answers but such trade-offs needed to be made to help both the youngest and the oldest in society. "The only way to do that is that the adults separate themselves enough to drive transmission downwards," he said. "So what is more important: our children back at school or the nightclubs and bars open? "There's a time for decision-making coming as the season rolls into the winter months."
The WHO registered a one-day record high number of confirmed cases in Europe on Friday at 53,873. The surge has sparked alarm across Europe, and revived the debate over how best to fight it as millions of schoolchildren return to the classroom for the first time in months. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on Covid-19, said the increase in cases in Europe was partly due to a welcome improvement in testing capacity and surveillance.
However she added: "Some of that resurgence is reaching levels that are higher than we saw in April and in May. That is a worrying trend that we are definitely seeing. "If the virus is present and there are gatherings taking place, particularly in crowded settings, indoor locations with poor ventilation, the virus will spread." Ryan and Van Kerkhove were addressing speaking a press conference by the WHO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) on getting youngsters back to school during the pandemic.
They have published joint updated guidance on school-related public health measures under the Covid-19 crisis.
"There is no zero risk," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "But with the right combination of measures, we can keep our kids safe and teach them that health and education are two of the most precious commodities in life." Nine months into the crisis, a clearer picture was emerging on how the new coronavirus affected children, he said, though many questions remained unanswered.
People under 20 accounted for less than 10 percent of cases and less than 0.2 percent of deaths. Tedros said schools should only be closed "as a last resort" in areas with intense transmission. UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay said half the global student population was yet to return to school and there was a risk that 11 million girls might never return. For UNICEF chief Henrietta Fore: "The sheer number is nothing short of a global education emergency."
Meanwhile, a World Health Organization special envoy on Covid-19 has said the world is still at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Dr David Nabarro described the situation as “grotesque” during a sitting of the UK’s foreign affairs committee. He told MPs: “It’s much worse than any of the science fiction about pandemics. This is really serious - we’re not even in the middle of it yet. We’re still at the beginning of it. And we’re beginning to see what damage it’s going to cause the world. And it’s getting nastier as we go into this particular phase in Europe of watching the thing come back again.”