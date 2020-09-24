INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: J&J Kicks Off Study of Single-shot Covid-19 Vaccine; PM Modi Tells States to Focus on 'Micro-containment' Zones

News18.com | September 24, 2020, 8:46 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Johnson & Johnson began a 60,000-person trial of an experimental single-shot COVID-19 vaccine that, if proven effective, could simplify distribution of millions of doses compared with leading rivals requiring two doses. The company expects results of the Phase III trial by year end or early next year, Dr. Paul Stoffels, J&J's chief scientific officer, said in a joint news conference with officials from the National Institutes of Health and the Trump administration. J&J plans to manufacture as many as 1 billion doses in 2021, and more after that, Stoffels said. Rival vaccines from Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca all require two shots separated by several weeks, which make them more difficult to administer and means twice as much vaccine is needed to inoculate the same number of people. "The benefits of a single-shot vaccine are potentially profound in terms of mass immunization campaigns and global pandemic control," Dr. Dan Barouch, a Harvard vaccine researcher who helped design J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, said in a telephone interview.

The J&J vaccine also does not need to be stored at extremely cold temperatures, Barouch noted, another advantage over some rival vaccine candidates. J&J shares were up 1.2%. "Big news. Numerous great companies are seeing fantastic results. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) must move quickly," U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet. J&J published a detailed study protocol for its Phase III trial on Wednesday on the company's website, joining the three other vaccine makers that have made these details available in recent weeks after calls for increased transparency in the trials.
Read More
Sep 24, 2020 8:46 am (IST)

Testing Update | 6,74,36,031 samples tested up to September 23 for Covid-19. Of these, 11,56,569 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Sep 24, 2020 8:39 am (IST)

READ | More Contagious Novel Coronavirus Strain Now Dominates, Reveals US Study

The Houston researchers said patients infected with the variant strain had significantly higher amounts of the virus on initial diagnosis.

Sep 24, 2020 8:20 am (IST)

New recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for 5 consecutive days: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Sep 24, 2020 8:12 am (IST)

Case Registered against 3 for Black Marketing Remdesivir | A case has been registered at Nigdi Police station in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad against a ward boy of a private hospital and his two associates for black marketing of Remdesivir medicine for a Covid-19 positive person. 

Sep 24, 2020 8:03 am (IST)

2,061 prisoners and 421 jail staff tested positive for Covid-19 in prisons across Maharashtra. Six prisoners and five jail staff died of the disease so far: State Prison Department.

Sep 24, 2020 7:57 am (IST)

4 Lucknow Hospitals Violate Covid-protocol | Four private hospitals were issued notices for alleged non-adherence to Covid protocols after the recent deaths of 48 coronavirus patients, an official said. A notice has been issued to the hospitals under the Epidemic Diseases Act and they have to send details. The protocol for the non-COVID hospital is that if any patient in serious condition arrives there, then he/she should be put in the holding/trial area and the treatment should begin, the official said.

Sep 24, 2020 7:48 am (IST)

Bengal Extends Austerity Period Till Mar '21 | The West Bengal government has decided to extend the period of austerity measures taken to meet the expenditure for tackling the coronavirus pandemic from this September to March 31 next year. As per the memorandum issued on April 2, no new schemes have been taken up and prior approval of the finance department was sought for any urgent public interest programmes. The government had also said that no purchase of vehicles, computers, IT related accessories, furniture, ACs and TVs would be undertaken. The memorandum had further said that there should be no recruitment/engagement of manpower unless approved by the finance department. 

Sep 24, 2020 7:36 am (IST)

Focus on Micro-containment to Fight Virus: PM | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked states to press on with full strength in opening economic activities alongside fighting the coronavirus pandemic and suggested that they should now focus on "micro-containment zones" to curb the disease. In a review meeting through video conference with chief ministers and representatives of seven states with a high burden of Covid-19 cases, Modi said having micro containment zones will help states in dealing with the spread of the infection and also allow normal activities to continue. The prime minister also questioned the efficacy of one or two-day local lockdowns imposed by certain states from time to time and asked them to reassess as to how effective they are in curbing the disease.

Sep 24, 2020 7:30 am (IST)

New App in UK to Track Virus | A new smartphone app to boost the UK's track-and-trace system to help control coronavirus transmissions will be rolled out across England and Wales today. The government said businesses will be required by law to display the official National Health Service (NHS) quick response (QR) code posters so that people can check-in at different premises with the new app. Features of the app include contact-tracing using Bluetooth, risk alerts based on postcode district, QR check-in at venues, symptom checker and test bookings. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) also sought to reassure the public that user privacy and data security lie at the heart of the app rollout.

Sep 24, 2020 7:25 am (IST)

SDMC Provides Aid to Families of Deceased 'Corona Warriors': Mayor | A financial aid of Rs 10 lakh has been provided to the families of two employees of the South Corporation who died of Covid-19 in the line of duty. Mayor Anamika said that the SDMC has provided the financial aid as a compensation to the families of "corona warriors Selva Raj (contractual beldar) and Mahinder Singh (safai sainik)".  The mayor said that the SDMC is being providing an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a permanent government job to the 'dependents of the corona warriors who succumb to the coronavirus while discharging their duties as frontline warriors in the fight against the pandemic'.

Sep 24, 2020 7:21 am (IST)

A company in Surat, Gujarat, claims that it is manufacturing fashion masks with Bacterial Filtration Efficiency of up to 95%. 

Sep 24, 2020 7:17 am (IST)

J&J Vaccine in Final Stage of Trial: Trump | Johnson & Johnson have announced that their vaccine candidate has reached final stage of clinical trials. This is the fourth candidate in US who reached final stage of trials. We encourage Americans to enrol in vaccine trials, it'll be a terrific thing for our country: US President Donald Trump.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: J&J Kicks Off Study of Single-shot Covid-19 Vaccine; PM Modi Tells States to Focus on 'Micro-containment' Zones
Small bottles labeled with a 'Vaccine COVID-19' sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration.

Stoffels said J&J started the late-stage study after seeing positive results in its combined Phase I/II trial in the United States and Belgium. The company plans to release those results imminently. Stoffels said the safety and level of protection demonstrated in the earlier trial were on par with what was seen in the company's animal studies. The results showed a single dose could offer sufficient protection "for a long time," he said. J&J's late-stage trial will be conducted at as many as 215 sites in the United States, South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

The trial will assess whether the vaccine can prevent moderate to severe COVID-19 after a single dose. It will also seek to detect if the vaccine can prevent serious disease requiring medical intervention and whether it can prevent milder cases of the virus. Stoffels said it likely will take six weeks to two months to fully enroll the trial. J&J plans to manufacture doses before approval, so it will be ready to start distribution soon after an FDA green light.

The trial will be overseen by an independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) that will review vaccine safety and effectiveness at pre-set intervals. Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said all three vaccines being supported by the federal government's Operation Warp Speed - J&J's, Moderna's and AstraZeneca's - share a common DSMB. Pfizer is running its own trial and has a separate DSMB, Collins said.

J&J's trial would be considered a success if it proves to be 60% effective, with a study protocol that could have an efficacy answer after 154 people became infected with the virus. Stoffels said the company will start counting COVID-19 infections within the study population 15 days after individuals are vaccinated.

The DSMB will take its first look at the vaccine's efficacy after 20 trial participants have become infected. Collins said the DSMB does not include any government employees and is made up of "very highly experienced" scientists and statistical experts. "Until they are convinced that there's something there that looks promising, nothing is unblinded and sent to the FDA. So everybody should feel pretty reassured," Collins said.

His comments follow concerns that government scientists may be pressured to rush the vaccine testing process to boost U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election bid. In August, J&J signed an agreement with the British government on a global Phase III clinical trial to study a two-dose version of its vaccine, which will run in parallel with the single-dose trial. Stoffels, in the briefing, said the single-dose version would be "very important for emergency use." The company will later test a booster dose that could produce even greater immunity to the virus, he added.

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading