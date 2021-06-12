Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India to Receive Additional Vaccines, Says US; Delhi's 1st Drive-through Facility Shuts Shop

CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18.com | June 12, 2021, 08:15 IST
A vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Event Highlights

Coronavirus Live Updates: The US State Dept Coordinator for COVID19 Response and Health Security, Gayle E Smith told news agency ANI that India will receive additional vaccines from America. “With India, we’re part of something called QUAD via which we’re making an investment to increased production capacity in India. India will be receiving additional vaccines from the US,” she said.

Meanwhile, as the Centre’s price cap for vaccines has made operation unviable, Delhi’s first drive-through COVID-19 vaccination facility, which opened with much fanfare two weeks ago, closes down, officials said on Friday. The drive-through centre at Vegas Mall in Dwarka, an initiative by the Delhi government and Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 26.

A vaccine shot at the drive-through facility cost Rs 1,400. On June 8, the central government set the maximum price private hospitals can charge for the three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the country — Covishield Rs 780 per dose, Covaxin Rs 1,410 and Sputnik V Rs 1,145.

Jun 12, 2021 08:15 (IST)

Aiding India in Its Time of Need Just as it Sent Help During Last Year's Covid Surge: US Official | The United States is helping India in its time of need amid a raging second wave of the COVID19 infections just like it extended help when the hospitals here were strained due to the pandemic, an official in the Joe Biden Administration has told lawmakers. 

Jun 12, 2021 07:50 (IST)

Private Hospitals in Gurugram to Administer 24x7 Covid Vaccine to 18+ | All private hospitals in Gurugram district can now start Covid-19 vaccination drive for 18+ age group of people. For this, Civil Surgeon Gurugram, Dr. Virendra Yadav has given permission to all the hospitals. Dr Yadav has said in a letter to all the hospitals that they can start the Covid-19 vaccination for the age group of 18 to 44 years in the hospital for 24x7 a day.

Jun 12, 2021 07:25 (IST)
Indian-origin COVID-19 Response Professionals in Queen's Birthday Honours Spotlight | Indian-origin healthcare experts involved in the field of COVID19 vaccine trials and community support efforts are among those in the spotlight at the Queen's Birthday Honours List released on Friday evening. Kolkataborn Divya Chadha Manek has been honoured with an Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to the government during the COVID19 response for her involvement in the research and development of vaccines and the resulting clinical trials.
Jun 12, 2021 07:24 (IST)

More Relaxation of Lockdown Curbs in Pune | In Maharashtra's Pune, further relaxation of lockdown curbs has been announced. "From June 14, e-Passes are not required and change of timings for Shops, restaurants, malls..But with same precautions face with medical mask," Commissioner of Police, Pune, tweeted.

Jun 12, 2021 07:23 (IST)
Kerala Govt Announces 100-day Action Plan to Help Tide Over Covid-triggered Economic Slowdown | Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced a 100day action plan to help the state tide over the economic slowdown triggered by the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic. The plan will focus on increasing agricultural production, generating quality employment and augmenting health infrastructure, among other things, and would be implemented between June 11 and September 19.
Jun 12, 2021 07:21 (IST)

Delhi's 1st Drive-through Facility Shuts Shop | Meanwhile, Delhi's first drive-through COVID-19 vaccination facility, which opened with much fanfare two weeks ago, is being shut as the Centre's price cap for vaccines has made operation unviable, officials said on Friday. The drive-through centre at Vegas Mall in Dwarka, an initiative by the Delhi government and Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 26.

Jun 12, 2021 07:19 (IST)

India to Receive Additional Vaccines, Says US | The US State Dept Coordinator for COVID19 Response and Health Security, Gayle E Smith told news agency ANI that India will receive additional vaccines from America. "With India, we’re part of something called QUAD via which we’re making an investment to increased production capacity in India. India will be receiving additional vaccines from the US," she said. 

“Delhi’s First Drive Thru, a highly safe, convenient way for public, which we ran non-stop for 15 days, we have decided to stop now, owing to new vaccination pricing, as running it has become non-viable now,” Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital said in a statement. In a letter to all states and union territories on June 8, the Union health ministry had suggested that strict action be taken against private vaccination centres overcharging for vaccines.

In Maharashtra’s Pune, further relaxation of lockdown curbs has been announced. “From June 14, e-Passes are not required and change of timings for Shops, restaurants, malls..But with same precautions face with medical mask,” CP Pune said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced a 100day action plan to help the state tide over the economic slowdown triggered by the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic. The plan will focus on increasing agricultural production, generating quality employment and augmenting health infrastructure, among other things, and would be implemented between June 11 and September 19.

