Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India to Receive Additional Vaccines, Says US; Delhi's 1st Drive-through Facility Shuts Shop

“Delhi’s First Drive Thru, a highly safe, convenient way for public, which we ran non-stop for 15 days, we have decided to stop now, owing to new vaccination pricing, as running it has become non-viable now,” Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital said in a statement. In a letter to all states and union territories on June 8, the Union health ministry had suggested that strict action be taken against private vaccination centres overcharging for vaccines.
In Maharashtra’s Pune, further relaxation of lockdown curbs has been announced. “From June 14, e-Passes are not required and change of timings for Shops, restaurants, malls..But with same precautions face with medical mask,” CP Pune said.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced a 100day action plan to help the state tide over the economic slowdown triggered by the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic. The plan will focus on increasing agricultural production, generating quality employment and augmenting health infrastructure, among other things, and would be implemented between June 11 and September 19.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here