Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India to Receive Additional Vaccines, Says US; Delhi's 1st Drive-through Facility Shuts Shop

Coronavirus Live Updates: The US State Dept Coordinator for COVID19 Response and Health Security, Gayle E Smith told news agency ANI that India will receive additional vaccines from America. “With India, we’re part of something called QUAD via which we’re making an investment to increased production capacity in India. India will be receiving additional vaccines from the US,” she said.

Meanwhile, as the Centre’s price cap for vaccines has made operation unviable, Delhi’s first drive-through COVID-19 vaccination facility, which opened with much fanfare two weeks ago, closes down, officials said on Friday. The drive-through centre at Vegas Mall in Dwarka, an initiative by the Delhi government and Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 26.

A vaccine shot at the drive-through facility cost Rs 1,400. On June 8, the central government set the maximum price private hospitals can charge for the three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the country — Covishield Rs 780 per dose, Covaxin Rs 1,410 and Sputnik V Rs 1,145.