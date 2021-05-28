Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Govt Gags Hospitals, Institutions From Sharing Info on Mucormycosis

Coronavirus Live Updates: Amid rising incidents of black fungus in the national capital, the Delhi government has issued orders prohibiting any institution, NGO or hospital from sharing information on mucormycosis cases without its permission.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had on Thursday declared it an epidemic with Lt Governor Anil Baijal issuing regulations under the Epidemic Diseases Act to contain and manage cases of the deadly mucormycosis in the city. According to a senior official, 153 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis were recorded on Thursday, taking the total number of such cases in Delhi to over 770. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal On Wednesday said there were around 620 cases of black fungus in the city. A government notification released on Thursday said “the Lt Governor of NCT of Delhi is satisfied that the NCT of Delhi is threatened with the outbreak of a dangerous epidemic disease, namely mucormycosis, among immune-compromised patients, especially COVID-19 patients being treated with steroids and that the ordinary provision of law for the time being in force are insufficient for the purpose”.

A top Joe Biden-led US administration late on Thursday said that the global supply of COVAX has been badly hit “due to the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis in India”. The extent of the impact is such that there are many parts of the world where one shot has been dispensed to health workers or frontline workers and the second shot has not been forthcoming, Samantha Power, Administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), told top lawmakers. “COVAX has suffered a big blow given the scale of the pandemic in India,” she said.