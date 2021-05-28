india

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Govt Gags Hospitals, Institutions From Sharing Info on Mucormycosis
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Govt Gags Hospitals, Institutions From Sharing Info on Mucormycosis

Coronavirus Live Updates: The Delhi government on Thursday declared the black fungus outbreak an epidemic.

News18.com | May 28, 2021, 08:42 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus Live Updates: Amid rising incidents of black fungus in the national capital, the Delhi government has issued orders prohibiting any institution, NGO or hospital from sharing information on mucormycosis cases without its permission.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had on Thursday declared it an epidemic with Lt Governor Anil Baijal issuing regulations under the Epidemic Diseases Act to contain and manage cases of the deadly mucormycosis in the city. According to a senior official, 153 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis were recorded on Thursday, taking the total number of such cases in Delhi to over 770. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal On Wednesday said there were around 620 cases of black fungus in the city. A government notification released on Thursday said “the Lt Governor of NCT of Delhi is satisfied that the NCT of Delhi is threatened with the outbreak of a dangerous epidemic disease, namely mucormycosis, among immune-compromised patients, especially COVID-19 patients being treated with steroids and that the ordinary provision of law for the time being in force are insufficient for the purpose”.

A top Joe Biden-led US administration late on Thursday said that the global supply of COVAX has been badly hit “due to the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis in India”. The extent of the impact is such that there are many parts of the world where one shot has been dispensed to health workers or frontline workers and the second shot has not been forthcoming, Samantha Power, Administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), told top lawmakers. “COVAX has suffered a big blow given the scale of the pandemic in India,” she said.

May 28, 2021 08:42 (IST)

Delhi government issues notification to hospitals, saying any person/organisation would need its prior permission to talk about Mucormycosis to media.

May 28, 2021 08:22 (IST)

Five More Cases Take Bengal's Black Fungus Count to 18 | West Bengal on Thursday reported five new cases of mucormycosis or black fungus infection, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 18, a health department official said. Two of the affected persons are from Bihar and Assam and they are being treated in separate hospitals in the state.

May 28, 2021 07:52 (IST)

Covid Tally Crosses 25-lakh in Karnataka; Deaths 476 | Ranking after Maharashtra on the pandemic tracker, Karnataka's Covid tally crossed the 25-lakh mark, with 24,214 new cases in a day, while 476 succumbed to the infection, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

May 28, 2021 07:46 (IST)

Jaishankar Welcomes Positive Stance of USTR on IPR Issues of Covid Vaccines | External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday welcomed the positive stance of US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on issues related to intellectual property rights of COVID19 vaccines and her support for efficient and robust supply chains. Jaishankar, 66, on Thursday had a meeting with Tai to discuss a wide range of bilateral trade issues. The minister described it as good discussions. "Welcomed her positive stance on IPR issues & support for efficient and robust supply chains," he said in a tweet after the meeting.

May 28, 2021 07:40 (IST)
Stronger India-US Health Partnership Can Be Powerful Force to Fight COVID-19 Globally: Jaishankar | Asserting that a stronger IndiaUS health partnership can be a powerful force to fight COVID19 globally, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, at his meetings with top leaders of the American corporate sector on Thursday, appreciated their swift response to India's fight against the pandemic. 
 
Jaishankar, the first Indian cabinet minister to visit the United States under the Biden administration, at his lunchon meeting with CEOs organised by the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), emphasised India's focus on healthcare partnerships and the importance of IndiaUS collaborations, which would strengthen the supply chains for the production of vaccines and essential medicines in India.
May 28, 2021 07:37 (IST)

Jaishankar Meets US Lawmakers, Discusses Developments Pertaining to Quad, Cooperation on Vaccines | External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met influential American lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties on Thursday and discussed developments pertaining to Quad and the cooperation on vaccines with them. "Discussed developments pertaining to Quad and our cooperation on vaccines. Recognise their leadership in building stronger ties," Jaishankar said after his meeting with Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is the chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, along with its ranking member, Congressman Michael McCaul.

May 28, 2021 07:36 (IST)
Global Supply of COVAX Hit Due to Coronavirus Crisis in India, Says US | Due to the unprecedented COVID19 crisis in India, the global supply of COVAX has been badly hit, so much so that there are many parts of the world where one shot has been dispensed to health workers or frontline workers and the second shot has not been forthcoming, a top Biden administration official told lawmakers on Thursday. 
 
"COVAX has suffered a big blow given the scale of the pandemic in India," Samantha Power, Administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), told members of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations for a hearing on the Fiscal 2022 Budget Request for the USAID.
“The Serum Institute of India, which had planned to supply upwards of 140 million doses by the end of June, has had to pull back that supply because of the domestic emergency,” Power said responding to a question on the vaccine crisis that has been created across the globe due to the scale of the pandemic in India. “COVAX now is looking to countries like ours and other countries around the world to contribute supply, to donate supply,” she said.

Meanwhile, asserting that a stronger India-US health partnership can be a powerful force to fight COVID-19 globally, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, at his meetings with top leaders of the American corporate sector on Thursday, appreciated their swift response to India’s fight against the pandemic.

In a series of tweets, the Indian Embassy here said the meeting was a productive engagement on pandemic support and economic recovery. “He appreciated the US private sector’s swift response in India’s fight against the pandemic,” the embassy said in a tweet.

Besides, Jaishankar met influential American lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties on Thursday and discussed developments pertaining to Quad and the cooperation on vaccines with them. “Discussed developments pertaining to Quad and our cooperation on vaccines. Recognise their leadership in building stronger ties,” Jaishankar said after his meeting with Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is the chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, along with its ranking member, Congressman Michael McCaul.

