Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Govt Gags Hospitals, Institutions From Sharing Info on Mucormycosis

“The Serum Institute of India, which had planned to supply upwards of 140 million doses by the end of June, has had to pull back that supply because of the domestic emergency,” Power said responding to a question on the vaccine crisis that has been created across the globe due to the scale of the pandemic in India. “COVAX now is looking to countries like ours and other countries around the world to contribute supply, to donate supply,” she said.
Meanwhile, asserting that a stronger India-US health partnership can be a powerful force to fight COVID-19 globally, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, at his meetings with top leaders of the American corporate sector on Thursday, appreciated their swift response to India’s fight against the pandemic.
In a series of tweets, the Indian Embassy here said the meeting was a productive engagement on pandemic support and economic recovery. “He appreciated the US private sector’s swift response in India’s fight against the pandemic,” the embassy said in a tweet.
Besides, Jaishankar met influential American lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties on Thursday and discussed developments pertaining to Quad and the cooperation on vaccines with them. “Discussed developments pertaining to Quad and our cooperation on vaccines. Recognise their leadership in building stronger ties,” Jaishankar said after his meeting with Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is the chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, along with its ranking member, Congressman Michael McCaul.
