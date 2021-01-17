Coronavirus LIVE Updates: France Observes Nationwide 6pm Curfew; Prince William Urges Public to Follow Queen's Example and Get Jab

A woman walks in an empty street during curfew in the old city of Nice as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in France. (Reuters)



"The weekend is less problematic, but during the week people leave the office around 6 p.m. and it's a popular time to get optic wear," Mickael Levy, 45, founder of Win Optic, told Reuters TV. "It's another restriction so let's hope it does something because once again it's more economic loss for us." New daily infections has hit a plateau at around 20,000, but the number of people being admitted to hospital and requiring intensive care treatment is still rising. The government has also been criticised for the slow pace of France's vaccine rollout.



Renaud Piarroux, an epidemiologist at the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital in Paris, said the curfew would have little impact in curtailing the new variants, which he believed would predominate within six weeks. "We will have to make big efforts like the English and even the Germans. I think it's best to toughen things up now rather than later," he told BFM TV. "We have to anticipate. I think a new lockdown is inevitable."



Meanwhile, Prince William is encouraging everyone in Britain to follow the example of Queen Elizabeth II, his grandmother, in being inoculated against COVID-19 as authorities battle unsubstantiated fears about vaccine safety.



The second in line to the throne spoke about the queen and her spouse, Prince Philip, during a video call with National Health Service staff and volunteers that was released late Saturday. The medics told William some members of the public are reluctant to get any of the coronavirus vaccines authorized by regulators.



“My grandparents have had the vaccine and I am very proud of them for doing that,’’ William said. “It is really important that everyone gets the vaccine when they are told to.”



The queen, 94, last week disclosed that she and Philip, 99, had received the first dose of vaccine. The disclosure was meant to end speculation about the matter and to boost confidence in the shots as the NHS seeks to give the first dose of vaccine to everyone over 70 by the middle of February.