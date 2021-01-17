Coronavirus LIVE Updates: France Observes Nationwide 6pm Curfew; Prince William Urges Public to Follow Queen's Example and Get Jab

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Cities, towns and villages across France were practically empty on Saturday as residents stayed home and businesses shut to observe a nationwide curfew intended to help stem the spread of coronavirus, especially a more infectious variant. The virus has killed 70,000 people in France, the seventh highest toll in the world, and the government is particularly worried by the more transmissible variant first detected in Britain, which now accounts for about 1% of new cases. The curfew was brought forward two hours to 6 p.m. and will run until 6 a.m. In addition, from Monday anyone travelling to France from outside the European Union will have to show a negative test result and self-isolate for a week upon arrival.
"These measures were necessary given the situation. While worsening, it remains relatively better than many countries around us, but I took them because the context, notably with the evolution of the virus, means we have to have utmost vigilance," Prime Minister Jean Castex said in a speech. Shops and businesses sought to mitigate the potential losses of the curfew by opening as early as 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. While snow showers hit large parts of the country, people adjusted to the new hours to make sure streets were empty by early evening.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully fought against the coronavirus in the world.
Jan 17, 2021 08:17 (IST)
81 Percent of Targeted Beneficiaries Get the Jab in Odisha | Around 81 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries on Saturday turned out at designated centres across Odisha to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as the state government rolled out the inoculation drive, an official said. The exercise began at about 11 am, immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the programme in New Delhi. "About 81 per cent of the beneficiaries have received the vaccine in 161 session sites across the state by 6 pm," a senior health department official said. Of the total 16,314 people targeted to receive the jabs, 13,292 frontline workers took the vaccine on the first day, the official said adding that the turnout may increase as some people were in the queue even after 6 pm.
Jan 17, 2021 07:45 (IST)
Kolkata Nurse Loses Consciousness After Taking Covid-19 Vaccine, Hospitalised | A 35-year-old nurse was admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) of a hospital in Kolkata after she lost consciousness within minutes of taking the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, officials said. She is one of the 15,707 beneficiaries who were vaccinated across West Bengal during the day. Thirteen other 'Adverse Event Following Immunisation' (AEFI) cases were also reported from various parts of the state but those were not serious, they said.
Jan 17, 2021 07:26 (IST)
Telangana Administers only Covishield on First Day | Finding the launch of Covaxin in clinical trial mode difficult, Telangana on Saturday administered only Covishield to beneficiaries on the first day of Covid-19 vaccination programme. Covaxin, manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech was not used for the rollout. All the beneficiaries in the state were given only Covishield, which has been manufactured by Serum Institute of India, Pune. At the launch of vaccination at Gandhi Hospital, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said only Covishield will be administered as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Jan 17, 2021 07:12 (IST)
Why a Sanitation Worker Became the First Indian to Get Covid Vaccine | Manish Kumar, a frontline sanitation worker at Delhi AIIMS who received the first jab against the deadly coronavirus, risked his life to go into Covid zones without any formal training on infection control. And the courage of this unsung hero was perhaps the reason for him to get the first vaccine shot. AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that while he could have easily been the first recipient of the vaccine, Kumar's selection sent a strong message to all frontline warriors that "we are very grateful to you and will never forget your contribution no matter who you are and where you are".
Jan 17, 2021 07:03 (IST)
393 Health Workers Vaccinated in Noida | With a Covishield jab on his forearm, Gautam Buddh Nagar's BJP MP Mahesh Sharma got vaccinated for the coronavirus as a "healthcare worker" on Saturday, becoming one of the first parliamentarians in the country to get inoculated for the infection. A total of 393 healthcare workers -- 221 men and 172 women -- got inoculated in this Uttar Pradesh district on the first day of the nationwide vaccination drive, officials said. Healthcare workers Shamim, Ritu and Avanish were the first three in the district to get the shots of the vaccine. They were administered the vaccine at the Child PGI in Noida Sector 30 in the presence of District Magistrate (DM) Suhas L Y and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Deepak Ohri, according to an official statement.
Jan 17, 2021 06:57 (IST)
299 Cases, 6 Deaths; Positivity Rate Dips to 0.42 Pc | Delhi recorded 299 fresh Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Saturday, even as the positivity rate slipped to 0.42 per cent, authorities said. The massive COVID-19 vaccination roll-out exercise was kicked off across the country on Saturday, with 81 sites in Delhi as over 4,300 healthcare workers were administered the vaccine here, officials said. The infection tally in the city rose to 6.32 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,738 with six new fatalities, they said. This is also the 13th time that the daily count stood below the 500-mark in January, and the seventh consecutive day since January 10 when the figures have stood below the 400-mark.
Jan 17, 2021 06:53 (IST)
Several High-profile People Took Vaccine | Injecting confidence in people, several high-profile persons, including AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, NITI Aayog member VK Paul, who is also head of an empowered group on medical equipment and management plan to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, Serum Institute of India(SII) CEO Adar Poonawallah, West Bengal minister Nirmal Maji, BJP MP Mahesh Sharma, a doctor by profession, Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy and Manipal Hospitals Chairman Sudarshan Ballal received their first shot of the two-dose vaccine. Senior doctors received the first shot at many identified vaccination sites to dispel any apprehensions about the vaccine.
Jan 17, 2021 06:47 (IST)
PM Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive while reassuring the country that emergency use authorisation was given to two 'made in India' vaccines only after scientists were convinced of their safety and effectiveness, and urged people to beware of propaganda and rumours. More than one crore cases and 1.5 lakh fatalities later, India took its first steps out of the pandemic with shots of the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines being administered at medical centres.
Jan 17, 2021 06:44 (IST)
11 States, UT Given Both Covishield and Covaxin | "A total of 3,351 sessions were held wherein 1,91,181 beneficiaries were vaccinated, as per provisional reports," Additional Secretary in the Union health ministry Manohar Agnani said at a press briefing. A total of 16,755 personnel were involved in organising the vaccination sessions, he added. The 11 states and union territories where both Covishield and Covaxin were administered were Assam (65 sessions), Bihar (301), Delhi (81), Haryana (77), Karnataka (242), Maharashtra (285), Odisha (161), Rajasthan (167), Tamil Nadu (160), Telangana (14) and Uttar Pradesh (317).
Jan 17, 2021 06:42 (IST)
Health Ministry Says Over 1.91 Lakh Vaccinated on Day 1 | The first COVID-19 vaccine shots in India were given on Saturday to nearly two lakh frontline healthcare and sanitary workers as PM Narendra Modi rolled out the world's largest inoculation drive against the pandemic that has caused 1,52,093 deaths and upended millions of lives in the country. As Modi asserted that the two vaccines being deployed will ensure a decisive victory for India against the coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said no case of post-inoculation hospitalisation has been reported so far and the vaccination drive was successful.
"The weekend is less problematic, but during the week people leave the office around 6 p.m. and it's a popular time to get optic wear," Mickael Levy, 45, founder of Win Optic, told Reuters TV. "It's another restriction so let's hope it does something because once again it's more economic loss for us." New daily infections has hit a plateau at around 20,000, but the number of people being admitted to hospital and requiring intensive care treatment is still rising. The government has also been criticised for the slow pace of France's vaccine rollout.
Renaud Piarroux, an epidemiologist at the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital in Paris, said the curfew would have little impact in curtailing the new variants, which he believed would predominate within six weeks. "We will have to make big efforts like the English and even the Germans. I think it's best to toughen things up now rather than later," he told BFM TV. "We have to anticipate. I think a new lockdown is inevitable."
Meanwhile, Prince William is encouraging everyone in Britain to follow the example of Queen Elizabeth II, his grandmother, in being inoculated against COVID-19 as authorities battle unsubstantiated fears about vaccine safety.
The second in line to the throne spoke about the queen and her spouse, Prince Philip, during a video call with National Health Service staff and volunteers that was released late Saturday. The medics told William some members of the public are reluctant to get any of the coronavirus vaccines authorized by regulators.
“My grandparents have had the vaccine and I am very proud of them for doing that,’’ William said. “It is really important that everyone gets the vaccine when they are told to.”
The queen, 94, last week disclosed that she and Philip, 99, had received the first dose of vaccine. The disclosure was meant to end speculation about the matter and to boost confidence in the shots as the NHS seeks to give the first dose of vaccine to everyone over 70 by the middle of February.