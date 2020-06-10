Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Cases Cross 31,000-mark, Deaths at 905 as Political Slugfest Adds to Capital's Woes; DMK MLA Succumbs to Covid-19

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi’s Covid-19 tally has crossed the 31,000-mark with the death toll at 905, latest figures released by the Arvind Kejriwal government reveal, even as the Capital sees a slugfest over the pandemic which has infected more than 2.6 lakh people in the country. According to the latest figures, Delhi recorded 1,366 new cases, taking the total to 31,309 and 31 deaths adding up to 905 in the last 24 hours. The Capital also saw a total of 11,861 recoveries, while 14,556 are in home isolation. The rising number of cases has not just become a cause for concern but also led to a political war of words, with BJP MP and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir criticising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government for the rapid rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital. Accusing Kejriwal of lying since the first day when the pandemic broke out, Gambhir said all the claims made by the AAP dispensation on health infrastructure in the city have fallen flat.
India's Covid-19 tally saw a record addition of nearly 10,000 cases on Tuesday to cross 2.6 lakh as hundreds more tested positive for the dreaded virus in several states and union territories. The Delhi government said the national capital itself may see 5.5 lakh cases by July-end at the current rate. The Union Health Ministry said central teams have been deployed in 15 states and UTs with districts or municipal bodies witnessing major spurt in cases to assist the local administrations in containment and management of the outbreak.
Jun 10, 2020 8:57 am (IST)
French Coronavirus Deaths Remains Under 100 for Seventh Day in a Row | France's coronavirus death toll rose by 87 or 0.3% to 29,296 yesterday, the highest daily toll since June 2, but remained under 100 for the seventh day in a row, health ministry data showed. On Monday, 54 Covid-19 deaths were reported, on Sunday 13. The number of daily confirmed coronavirus infections increased by 403 or 0.3% to 154,591, up on the 211 seen on Monday and 343 on Sunday, but remained below the more than 500 seen on Thursday through Saturday.
Jun 10, 2020 8:51 am (IST)
Here are the precautions need to be taken by people living with HIV during coronavirus crisis.
While heaping praise on the Left-led Kerala government and Congress-ruled Punjab for their handling of the crisis, Gambhir said the Delhi CM only blames the Centre and never takes responsibility.
Jun 10, 2020 8:43 am (IST)
DMK MLA J Anbazhagan Dies of Covid-19 | Senior DMK MLA and party's Chennai west district secretary J Anbazhagan died on Wednesday morning due to coronavirus. He was undergoing treatment for the virus. Anbazhagan is the first legislator to die for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu. He was a three-time MLA and one of the stalwarts of DMK in Chennai.
Jun 10, 2020 8:36 am (IST)
866 Covid-19 Cases in Tripura | There are a total of 866 cases of novel coronavirus in Tripura. So far, 670 cases are active, while 192 patients discharged. Three cases were transferred out, while one death was reported in the state.
Jun 10, 2020 8:24 am (IST)
Kapil Sibal on Delhi Govt's Decision Over Hospital Reserved for Delhiites | Congress leader Kapil Sibal questioned the Delhi government over its earlier decision on reserving Delhi hospitals only for Delhiites. Sibal says, "In my Delhi nobody is an outsider..."
In my Delhi nobody is an outsider
Why then discriminate between bonafide residents and others who are COVID positive
The Union is right
The Union must apply this logic to its other policies and not discriminate between one resident and another
Meghalaya Reports Total 43 Covid-19 Cases | Meghalaya has reported a total of 43 Covid-19 cases so far. There are 29 active cases, while 13 people have discharged. One death was reported in the state due to the virus.
Jun 10, 2020 8:15 am (IST)
Worst-Affected Areas Due to Covid-19 | Districts of 15 states have been named in the list of the worst-affected areas due to coronavirus in the country where Centre has packed off teams of two public health experts and one joint secretary level nodal officer from the Health Ministry.
Jun 10, 2020 8:07 am (IST)
Railway Officials Test Covid-19 Positive at Rail Bhavan | Two more railway officials tested positive for coronavirus at Rail Bhavan yesterday, taking the total number of cases detected in the building to 16. The latest cases at the railway headquarters were reported five days after two officials had tested positive on June 4, officials said. In the present case, a multi-tasking staff of the railways has been found positive. He had last attended office on June 4.
Jun 10, 2020 7:58 am (IST)
22 Delhi Hospitals Told to Reserve More Beds for Covid-19 Patients | The Delhi government yesterday directed 22 private hospitals to reserve more beds for coronavirus patients, revising its earlier allocation limit. In an official order, it directed 22 private hospitals to allocate 2,015 extra beds for coronavirus patients. On May 24, the Delhi government had directed private hospitals and nursing homes with a capacity of 50 beds or more to reserve 20 per cent of their total beds for coronavirus patients.
Jun 10, 2020 7:50 am (IST)
4 AIIMS Doctors Among Odisha's New 146 Covid-19 Cases | As many as 146 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Odisha yesterday, including four doctors of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, raising the state's count to 3,140, a Health Department official said. The list of fresh cases also features 49 personnel of the NDRF and 12 from the Odisha Fire Service, all of whom tested positive after returning from West Bengal, where they were engaged in cyclone Amphan restoration work.
Jun 10, 2020 7:32 am (IST)
Assam Covid-19 Cases Reach 3,050 | New 215 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Assam on June 9, taking the total number of cases to 3,050. The number of active cases stand at 1945, said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had gone into self-quarantine on Sunday after he developed a sore throat and fever.
Jun 10, 2020 7:15 am (IST)
UK Coronavirus Toll Crosses 50,000-mark | Britain's statistics agency says the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK has risen to 50,107. The updated figures from the Office for National Statistics are up to the week ending May 29 and are collated from death certificates, which can take a couple of weeks to be issued.
Jun 10, 2020 7:14 am (IST)
Delhi Reports New 1,366 Covid-19 Cases | As on June 9 data, Delhi reports 1,366 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 31,309 cases. In 24 hours, 31 people have died, taking the death toll to 905 in the national capital. According to Delhi health bulletin dated June 9 (released late), there are 18,543 active cases, while 11,861 people have recovered so far. At least 14,556 people are in home isolation.
🔹 1,366 NEW #Corona cases in Delhi in the last 24 hours, TOTAL- 31,309 cases.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India is better positioned in the COVID-19 fight in comparison to many countries but cautioned against any complacency. "Let us also not forget the 'social vaccine' against COVID-19 through strict adherence of norms of physical distancing, hand hygiene and mask/face covers," he said.
While the single-day nationwide count of cases rose for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday, the overall tally has risen by more than 75,000 since June 1, which marked the beginning of the exit from the over-two-month-long nationwide lockdown. Under the latest phase of unlocking, malls, religious places and restaurants also reopened on Monday in various states. Offices and several other establishments have also reopened, except in containment areas with high caseloads.