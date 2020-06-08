 Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Malls & Borders Open, Devotees Queue Up at Places of Worship as India Relaxes Curbs Amid Worrying Rise in Cases - News18

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Malls & Borders Open, Devotees Queue Up at Places of Worship as India Relaxes Curbs Amid Worrying Rise in Cases

News18.com | June 8, 2020, 8:02 AM IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: A token system for regulated entry and no physical offerings like 'prasad' at temples will be some of the norms as shopping malls, religious places, hotels and restaurants are set to reopen in most states from today after over two months that could pose new challenges to check the spread of the coronavirus. As India prepares for a calibrated exit from the lockdown by easing more restrictions, Unlock-1 kicks in at a time when the country recorded a daily jump of Covid-19 cases by over 9,000 for the fifth straight day on Sunday and also crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time. It is the first of the three-phase plan for reopening of prohibited activities in non-containment zones with a stringent set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which will be in place till June 30.

India registered its highest single-day spike of 9,971 new infections taking the total to 2,46,628 and 287 deaths in the 24 hours since Saturday morning, the Union Health Ministry said. The death toll stood at 6,929, it said. According to a PTI tally based on reports from states, the daily rise crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time to touch 10,218. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,20,406 while a total of 1,19,292 people had recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry added. Around 48.37 per cent of the patients have recovered so far, a senior ministry official said. The new phase is especially challenging for the five worst affected states, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the total coronavirus cases, and nearly 78 per cent of the deaths.
Jun 8, 2020 8:02 am (IST)

Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Gorakhnath Temple | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur as the government has allowed re-opening of places of worship from today after over two months of coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Jun 8, 2020 7:55 am (IST)

READ | As Delhi Malls Prep Up to Reopen Today, Here's What's Changed Since Pre-Coronavirus Days

In clothing stores, dummy shirts will be made available for a trial and sanitised after every use.

Jun 8, 2020 7:52 am (IST)

BEST Buses in Mumbai to Resume Services from Today | Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses will resume services for all those working in the non-essential sectors from today. The buses, which used to be overcrowded on normal days before the coronavirus outbreak in Mumbai, will now ply ensuring that social distancing is maintained among the passengers. It will be the first time that best will run buses outside BMC limits. This decision has been taken to facilitate those travelling from other places to Mumbai.

Jun 8, 2020 7:44 am (IST)

Telangana CMO Office Sealed After Staff Member Tests Covid-19 Positive | One of the offices of Telangana Chief Minister Office (CMO) have been sealed after a member tested positive for coronavirus. The person was a Personal Secretary of a senior bureaucrat. However, this will not have any impact on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as he works out of his residence. Staff members have been quarantined. 

Jun 8, 2020 7:37 am (IST)

READ | In a First, J'khand Govt to Send Over 11,000 Migrants for Border Road Projects; Allowances, Benefits in Place Too

A week ago, Jharkhand became the first state to airlift its 60 migrant workers from Ladakh’s Batalik sector. Now, in another first, the state’s labour department has prepared an MoU with the Border…

Jun 8, 2020 7:35 am (IST)

Senior PIB Official Tests Covid-19 Positive | Senior official at Press Information Bureau (PIB) has tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted to AIIMS, sources said yesterday. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre at 7 pm, they said. AIIMS trauma centre is a dedicated Covid-19 hospital. There was no official word on his health condition.

Jun 8, 2020 7:31 am (IST)

Unlock 1.0 | A token system for regulated entry and no physical offerings like 'prasad' at temples will be some of the norms as shopping malls, religious places, hotels and restaurants are set to reopen in most states from today after over two months that could pose new challenges to check the spread of the coronavirus.

Jun 8, 2020 7:27 am (IST)

Health Ministry Publishes New Drugs and Clinical Trials (Amendment) Rules | The Union Health Ministry has come up with draft New Drugs and Clinical Trials (Amendment) Rules, inserting provisions for "compassionate use" of any unapproved drug that is in the phase-III clinical trial, either in India or abroad, by importing or indigenous manufacturing. The move is aimed at facilitating availability of new drugs which are in Phase-III clinical trials (human trials) for severely-ill Covid-19 patients in the country.

Jun 8, 2020 7:20 am (IST)

READ | Delhi Borders Reopen, No Prasad in Temples: Amid Sharp Rise in Coronavirus Cases, India All Set for Unlock 1.0

The new phase is especially challenging for the five worst affected states, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the total coronavirus cases, and nearly 78 per cent of the deaths.

Jun 8, 2020 7:17 am (IST)

People gather at Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi to offer prayers as government has allowed reopening of religious places from today.

Jun 8, 2020 7:13 am (IST)

Delhi Govt Decision on Reserving Govt, Private Hospitals | Delhi Cabinet has decided to reserve Delhi government hospitals and private hospitals for treatment of Delhi residents, with certain exceptions. The documents mentioned in the order below can be used as proof of residence in Delhi.

Jun 8, 2020 7:07 am (IST)

Covid-19 Cases in Assam Rise to 2,681 | Assam has reported 208 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,681, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said yesterday. Thirty-nine of the fresh cases were reported from Hojai, 24 from Dhubri, 10 from Nagaon, seven from Golaghat, six from Majuli, five from Lakhimpur and one from Dhemaji among others, he said. Sarma said an "inadvertent error" on June 6 had led to over reporting of 39 cases.

Devotees at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple.

Maharashtra (85,975 cases), Tamil Nadu (30,152), Delhi (28,936), Gujarat (20,097) and Rajasthan (10,599) were the five worst affected states. Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh inched towards the 10,000 mark. There also has been an uptick in cases in states like West Bengal which recorded the highest single-day spike for the third day in a row with 449 cases taking the tally to 8,187. Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir also registered a record daily rise.

Maharashtra, which reported 3,007 new cases, on its own has surpassed China which accounted for 83,036 COVID-19 infections to be in the 18th position in the global country tally. However, there was some good news from Mumbai's Dharavi, believed to be Asia's largest slum and also a hotspot.

In signs that could point to the flattening of the coronavirus curve in Dharavi, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the slum cluster has not reported a single COVID-19 death in the last six days while 939 of the total 1,899 patients have recovered.

A visit to the shopping malls, hotels and restaurants and religious places will no longer be the same like before the lockdown imposed on March 25 after the Union Health Ministry issued the SOPs for strict adherence to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In the malls, cinema halls, gaming arcades and children play areas will continue to be in the prohibited segment. The SOPs are advisory in nature and the Centre has left it to the states to finetune the details. The Punjab government for example provides for a token-based entry to malls as part of its guidelines.

In Gujarat, some of the religious places have decided to organise prayers in shifts and even start a token system to specify time slots to devotees for visits in a bid to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis while the city's borders with UP and Haryana will be reopened from Monday.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said hospitals run by the Centre will have no such restriction, and if people from other states come to the national capital for specific surgeries, they can also get medical treatment at private hospitals.

He also said hotels and banquet halls will remain closed as the authorities may need these facilities to convert them into hospitals.

The Centre, meanwhile, defended the timing of the imposition of the lockdown and rejected as "baseless" media reports expressing concern that it did not take inputs from technical experts while drawing up its COVID-19 strategy.

