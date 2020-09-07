Coronavirus LIVE Updates: We're On Our Way, Tweets DMRC as Delhi Metro Back on Track After 169 Days; Covid-19 Cases on the Rise in 22 of 50 US States

Read More

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today welcomed passengers back as services resumed in a graded manner after 169 days since they were suspended late in March when the government announced a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, DMRC said: “We are on our way. It's been 169 days since we've seen you! Travel responsibly and commute if it's only necessary.” Metro services across the country are all set to resume from today though the stations in containment zones will remain closed. The Union housing and urban affairs ministry has said that trains will not stop at stations where passengers are found not maintaining social distancing. The decision comes at a time when AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has said that some parts of India are witnessing a second wave of Covid-19 cases. He added that people are now tired of taking safety measures, and in Delhi, they can be seen without masks, and gathering in crowds, leading to spike in the number of cases.On Monday and Tuesday, only the yellow line of the Delhi Metro, covering 49 kilometre with 37 stations consisting of 20 underground and 17 elevated stations, will remain operational for a period of four hours each in the morning from 7 am to 11 am and evening from 4 pm to 8 pm. The government has allowed for the metro rail service to resume in a bid to restart the economy, while also keeping in mind the huge loss incurred by the corporation in the last few months. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel as far as possible and advised to stagger travel timings for office, home, other works to the extent possible so that the carrying capacity offered with new norms can be reasonably utilized by creating a travel pattern in which people are not rushing to the station in morning or peak hours only.