Coronavirus LIVE Updates: We're On Our Way, Tweets DMRC as Delhi Metro Back on Track After 169 Days; Covid-19 Cases on the Rise in 22 of 50 US States

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today welcomed passengers back as services resumed in a graded manner after 169 days since they were suspended late in March when the government announced a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, DMRC said: “We are on our way. It's been 169 days since we've seen you! Travel responsibly and commute if it's only necessary.” Metro services across the country are all set to resume from today though the stations in containment zones will remain closed. The Union housing and urban affairs ministry has said that trains will not stop at stations where passengers are found not maintaining social distancing. The decision comes at a time when AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has said that some parts of India are witnessing a second wave of Covid-19 cases. He added that people are now tired of taking safety measures, and in Delhi, they can be seen without masks, and gathering in crowds, leading to spike in the number of cases.
On Monday and Tuesday, only the yellow line of the Delhi Metro, covering 49 kilometre with 37 stations consisting of 20 underground and 17 elevated stations, will remain operational for a period of four hours each in the morning from 7 am to 11 am and evening from 4 pm to 8 pm. The government has allowed for the metro rail service to resume in a bid to restart the economy, while also keeping in mind the huge loss incurred by the corporation in the last few months. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel as far as possible and advised to stagger travel timings for office, home, other works to the extent possible so that the carrying capacity offered with new norms can be reasonably utilized by creating a travel pattern in which people are not rushing to the station in morning or peak hours only.
Sep 7, 2020 9:09 am (IST)
Confirmed Cases in Germany Increase to 250,799 | The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 814 to 250,799, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Monday. With no new deaths reported, the death toll stayed at 9,325, the tally showed.
Sep 7, 2020 9:00 am (IST)
Bengaluru Metro resumes service with Purple Line as part of Unlock 4.0. Trains will operate between 8-11 am and 4:30-7:30 pm with a frequency of five minutes
The woman, who does not have any comorbidities, fell victim to the virus for the first time in July with mild symptoms of cough and fever.
Sep 7, 2020 8:41 am (IST)
UNICEF to Lead Global Procurement, Supply of Covid Vaccines | The UNICEF will be leading the procurement and supply of coronavirus vaccines to ensure that all countries have safe, fast and equitable access to initial doses when they are available, it has said. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is the world's largest single vaccine buyer, procuring more than 2 billion doses of various vaccines annually for routine immunization and outbreak response on behalf of nearly 100 countries.
Sep 7, 2020 8:30 am (IST)
Over 200 UN Staff in Syria Infected with Covid-19 | More than 200 United Nations staff members have been infected by COVID-19 in Syria as the global body steps up its contingency plans to combat the fast spread of the pandemic in the country, medical workers and U.N. officials said. U.N. Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria, Imran Riza, last Tuesday told U.N. heads of agencies in a letter to distribute to staff that the U.N. was in the final stages of securing a medical facility for treatment of cases, reports Reuters.
Sep 7, 2020 8:21 am (IST)
Mainland China Reports 12 New Covid-19 Cases vs 10 a Day Earlier | Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases for September 6, up from 10 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, marking the 22nd consecutive day of no local infections.
Sep 7, 2020 8:16 am (IST)
Indian Railways has started to operate 13 special trains within the state from today, after relaxed restrictions.
Sep 7, 2020 8:08 am (IST)
As many as 4,447 fresh positive cases and 80 deaths were reported in Pune in the past 24 hours. Death toll in Pune rises to 4,575 while total positive cases are 1,93,013.
Sep 7, 2020 8:06 am (IST)
France Reports 7,071 New Daily Covid-19 Infections | French health authorities reported 7,071 new confirmed coronavirus cases, down from Saturday's 8,550 and also below Friday's peak of 8,975. Friday's figure had set a new all-time high of daily additional infections for the country
Sep 7, 2020 7:59 am (IST)
"We are on our way. It's been 169 days since we've seen you! Travel responsibly and commute if it's only necessary", tweets Delhi Metro Rail Corporation
Sep 7, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
Australia Secures Access to AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine | Australia said it will receive the first batches of a potential Covid-19 vaccine in January 2021, as the country’s virus hotspot said the number of new daily infections has fallen to a 10-week low, Reuters reports. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government has struck a manufacturing deal with CSL Ltd to produce an AstraZeneca and Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine, with 3.8 million doses to be delivered in January and February 2021.
Sep 7, 2020 7:50 am (IST)
Jump in Covid-19 Cases in Britain is 'Concerning' | The sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Britain of 2,988 recorded, the highest jump since May, was "concerning", Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, although he added that the majority were younger people. "The rise in the number of cases that we've seen today is concerning," he said.
Sep 7, 2020 7:47 am (IST)
New Zealand Borders Under Stricter Testing Rules | Tougher testing rules for workers at New Zealand’s borders came into force on Monday, with fines of up to $1,000 NZ (£500) for those who refuse a test without a good reason. Staff at the country’s air and maritime borders will be tested every one or two weeks, depending on their jobs. The new rules took effect at midnight.
Metro services were suspended in late March when the government announced a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Sep 7, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
France Declares More Covid-19 'Red Zones' As Continue to Rise | French authorities have placed seven more departments covering major cities such as Lille, Strasbourg and Dijon on high alert as viral infections increase. Of France’s 101 mainland and overseas departments, 28 are now considered “red zones” where authorities will be able to impose exceptional measures to slow the number of new coronavirus cases.
Cases Continue to Rise in 22 US States | Coronavirus cases are rising in 22 of the 50 US states, according to a Reuters analysis, a worrisome trend on a Labor Day holiday weekend traditionally filled with family gatherings and parties to mark the end of summer. As little as three weeks ago, cases were increasing in only three states, Hawaii, Illinois and South Dakota, according to an analysis comparing cases for the two-week period of 8-22 August with the past two weeks.
Sep 7, 2020 7:34 am (IST)
Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik, Son Test Positive for Covid-19 | Urban Development Minister of Uttarakhand Madan Kaushik and his son tested positive for COVID-19. According to Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, Mr Kaushik's Antigen test report came positive on Sunday.
Sep 7, 2020 7:32 am (IST)
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will resume services from 7 am today on Yellow and Rapid Metro lines. A commuter told ANI, "I feel good that metro services are going to start again."
Delhi Metro to resume services from 7 am today after being shut for 169 days due to COVID-19. Visuals from outside Rajiv Chowk metro station.
Security guards wearing face shields and masks stand outside the Delhi Metro ahead of its operation. (Reuters)
DMRC said that apart from regular frontline staff at the stations, it has made additional deployment of around 1,000 officials and staff across the line to assist and guide passengers in the wake of new norms of travel which may take some time to settle in. Tokens will not be available at the stations for the time being as they need frequent human interface for travel transactions and pose a risk of coronavirus infection so a "smart card is a must for travel". Since Delhi Metro operates in Delhi-NCR, it will not be providing services to such stations which fall under the containment zones for any given day in any of the states. State governments of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh notify such zones on a regular basis on their websites.
Trains will be sanitized at terminal stations. Similarly, once they are back to Depots after the end of the day, they will again be thoroughly sanitized. The train doors will be kept open at terminal stations to jet fresh air infuse in the train.
Regular cleaning of metro stations will be ensured by prioritizing passenger movement areas such as concourse, passages, platforms. All human contact areas -- lift buttons, escalator handrails, gates touch points, customer handling points will be disinfected at stations every four hours.
In a bid to wade off people's fear of catching coronavirus infection in closed and cramped metro compartments, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has modified the air conditioning system of the trains to allow 100 per cent inflow of fresh air.
AC filters will also be thoroughly cleansed with sodium hypochlorite solution every seven days, as against the earlier norm of fifteen days. Besides this, earlier only 30 per cent of fresh air was allowed inside the train, which has now been increased to its full capacity.