Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Sees Highest Single-day Spike of 4,473 Cases; New Zealand Economy Shrinks Record 12% Due to Lockdown

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi registered a record single-day spike of 4,473 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the city's infection tally to over 2.3 lakh, while 33 more deaths were reported, authorities said. The previous highest single-day spike of 4,321 cases was recorded on September 12. The city's COVID-19 tally has reached 2,30,269 and the death toll mounted to 4,839, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. Four of the 33 new deaths reported on Wednesday are from the previous day, it said. On Tuesday, Delhi's death toll from COVID-19 stood at 4,806. Meanwhile, New Zealand's economy shrank by a record 12.2% in the second quarter due to a strict coronavirus lockdown, but forecasts indicate activity is bouncing back.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

◕ Odisha Govt Says No Ban on Covid-19 Patients' Movement to Bhubaneswar The Odisha government on Wednesday said that it has asked district authorities to strengthen COVID care facilities at the local level, but did not put any ban on the movement of patients to Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The government's clarification came in the wake of criticism from various quarters, including the opposition BJPand Congress, which said that patients should not be discouraged from visiting Bhubaneswar and Cuttack as the best of medical facilities are available in the two cities.

◕ Mexico City: 20,535 COVID-19 Deaths, 2 Times Official Toll | An official said on Wednesday that Mexico City suffered 20,535 excess deaths attributable to COVID-19 between April and August, almost double the number reported in the official death toll of 11,318. The head of the city's Digital Innovation Agency, David Merino, said there were 30,462 excess deaths in the city between April 1 and the end of August, about two-thirds of which were determined to be due to coronavirus. Excess deaths are computed by comparing the number of in previous years and comparing them to 2020.