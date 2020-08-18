Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Serum Institute of India to Start Phase 2 Trials of Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine This Week; Odisha Minister among 2,244 New Cases

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Serum Institute of India today said that it would start phase 2 trials of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine this week and added that it has shortlisted 10 centres across India. Meanwhile, officials at universities around the US struggled on Monday to handle the new COVID-19 clusters at the commencement of the fall semester, some of them connected to off-campus parties and packed clubs. At Oklahoma State in Stillwater, where a video in circulation over the weekend showed maskless students crowding inside a nightclub, officials confirmed 23 Covid-19 infections at an off-campus sorority house. The university placed the students living there in isolation and prohibited them from leaving, Associated Press reported.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

◕ Odisha on Monday recorded 2,244 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the state's tally to 62,294, while 10 more people succumbed to the disease pushing the death toll to 353, a health department official said. Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh tested positive to the COVID-19 and became the first member of Naveen Patnaik's cabinet to contract the illness.

◕ The Ministry of Health said today that focused implementation of Centre-led strategies has ensured prompt identification, timely isolation and effective clinical treatment, leading to reduced Case Fatality Rate. Thirty states and Union Territories performed better than the national average.

◕ Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria recorded its lowest daily spike in new coronavirus cases in a month on Tuesday, fuelling hopes that a second wave of infection in the state is plateauing. The state recorded 17 deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a day after recording its deadliest day of the pandemic with 25 casualties. It reported 222 cases compared with 282 on Monday

Infectious COVID-19 Mutation May be 'a Good Thing', Says Disease Expert | A mutation of the novel coronavirus increasingly common throughout Europe and recently detected in Malaysia may be more infectious but appears less deadly, according to a prominent infectious diseases doctor. Paul Tambyah, senior consultant at the National University of Singapore and president-elect of the US-based International Society of Infectious Diseases, told Reuters that the D614G mutation has also been found in Singapore. The city-state's health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

◕ China Reports 22 New Covid-19 Cases on August 17 | China reported on Tuesday 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 17, same as the tally a day earlier, the health authority said. All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, making it the second straight day for zero new locally transmitted cases. There were no new deaths.