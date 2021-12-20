Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi, Mumbai Report Record Cases; Fauci Warns of Bleak Winter with Omicron 'Raging' Globally

Read more

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci warned of a bleak winter ahead as the Omicron coronavirus variant spurs a new wave of infections globally, sparking restrictions and concerns over overwhelmed healthcare facilities. In the past 24 hours, after nearly six months Delhi recorded over 100 Covid-19 cases, while Mumbai reported 321 fresh cases.

Fauci told NBC, “One thing that’s very clear… is (Omicron’s) extraordinary capability of spreading, It is just… raging through the world.” Fauci also cautioned against too much optimism over Omicron’s severity, noting that in South Africa, while the hospitalization-to-case ratio is lower than with Delta, this could be due to underlying immunity from widespread previous infections.

Meanwhile, India’s Omicron counts rose to 153 on Sunday after Maharashtra reported six and Gujarat logged four more cases of the new variant. According to central and state officials, omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and union territories — Maharashtra (54), Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (14), Telangana (20), Gujarat (11), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1). Six persons tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday, raising the state’s tally of such cases to 54.

In an attempt to contain the Omicron spread, Israel’s health ministry Sunday recommended banning Israelis from travelling to the United States and added several European countries to its Covid “red list”, aimed at containing the Omicron variant’s spread.

While experts all over the world are recommending booster shots, a council — comprised of Germany’s top virologists and health officials — said omicron “brings a new dimension to the pandemic developments.” The council recommended speeding up Germany’s booster vaccination program as the country has already fully inoculated 70.2% of its population, and 30.3% have received a booster shot.

