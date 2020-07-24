Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Mass Cremation of 50 Bodies in Hyderabad Draws Outrage, WHO's Global Virus Tally Now Crosses 15 Million

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Bodies of at least 50 deceased Covid-19 patients were burnt in mass cremation in Hyderabad due to 'lack of transportation and issues with manpower'. A video of the lit up pyres in Erragadda crematorium has created outrage among residents.

The Telangana Health Department has, however, clarified that the bodies were of Covid-19 patients who died over a period of more than three days and not on single day.

Meanwhile, more than 15 million cases of coronavirus have now been reported to the World Health Organization (WHO), and almost 620,000 deaths. While all countries have been affected, almost 2/3 of all cases globally, are from 10 countries, and almost half are from just three countries.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus:

* Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro refused to let his case of coronavirus keep him down Thursday, going for a spin on a motorcycle and chatting maskless with a team of groundskeepers outside the presidential palace. Bolsonaro, 65, has been in quarantine at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia since testing positive for the new coronavirus on July 7. He had to cancel upcoming travel plans after a new test came back positive again Wednesday.