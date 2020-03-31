Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Kerala Reports 2nd Death; Links to Delhi's Nizamuddin Gathering Traced to Maharashtra, Karnataka Deaths

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Attendees at a religious event in south Delhi’s Nizammudin flocked for tests today as six men from Telangana, who were a part of congregation, died after testing positive for coronavirus. The Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) yesterday said the dead had been undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the state after their samples were tested.
“Coronavirus has spread among some of those who attended a religious prayer meeting from March 13 to 15 at Markaz in Nizamuddin area in Delhi. Among those who attended were some persons from Telangana," said an official statement from the CMO.
Mar 31, 2020 10:06 am (IST)
Modi Shares Yoga Video Amid Lockdown | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, touting the benefits of Yoga amid the coronavirus lockdown in India, said it relaxed the mind and reduced stress.
Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week.
It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety. You will find many videos of Yoga Nidra on the net. I’m sharing a video each in English and Hindi. https://t.co/oLCz3Idnro
24 People from Nizamuddin Cluster Test Positive | Among the people that were admitted at the LNJP hospital in Delhi, from the Nizamuddin cluster case, 24 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, News18 reports. More results from two more hospitals are awaited.
Mar 31, 2020 9:53 am (IST)
7 More Coronavirus Cases in Rajasthan | Seven people, who were evacuated from Iran, have tested positive for Covid-19. The total number of positive cases in the state has now risen to 83, said Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh.
Mar 31, 2020 9:49 am (IST)
3rd West Bengal Death | The third coronavirus casualty in West Bengal was an elderly female patient. She had travel history to Dooars in North Bengal, along with 3 other families (a team of 15 members) and returned on 21 March. She was admitted at the Howrah District Hospital on Sunday with Covid-19 symptoms. There have also been allegations of gross negligence in handling the patient by hospital authorities. She was admitted in general bed instead of isolation ward. Nurses and hospital staff have agitated against the negligence.
Mar 31, 2020 9:42 am (IST)
Nizamuddin Cluster Case | Medical team and Police have arrived at the Markaz building, Nizamuddin where around 2,500 people had attended a function earlier this month. Around 860 people have been shifted from the building to hospitals so far, around 300 are yet to be shifted, ANI reports.
Mar 31, 2020 9:37 am (IST)
3rd Death in West Bengal | Another death has occured in Howrah, West Bengal, taking the death toll in the state due to coronavirus to three, News18 reports.
Mar 31, 2020 9:26 am (IST)
Nizamuddin Cluster Has Links to Maharashtra, Karnataka | The 65-year-old man from Phillipine who died in Mumbai due to Covid-19 on March 22 had attended the Nizamuddin congregation along with a group of 10. Two people from his group also turned positive.The group had stayed in a mosque at Navi Mumbai . The leader of the mosque has turned positive. His son, grandson and maid have also been infected. Many people the priest came in contact with have been quarantined.
Mar 31, 2020 9:16 am (IST)
Kanika Kapoor Asymptomatic | According to ANI, Kanika Kapoor is asymptomatic (displaying no symptoms), is stable and doing well. Despite information doing the rounds that the Bollywood Singer is very sick, she is normal, said Dr RK Dhiman, Director, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow.
Mar 31, 2020 9:01 am (IST)
Bihar Man Beaten to Death in Village Upon Return | A man who had returned to Bihar from Maharashtra was beaten to death by two people and their families yesterday in Sitamarhi's Madhaul village. The deceased had informed the Corona help center about his return which had allegedly angered the families of the two accused murderers. Seven people have been arrested for the crime, ANI reports.
Mar 31, 2020 8:48 am (IST)
Nizamuddin in Delhi Identified as Hotspot | Nizamuddin in Delhi has been identified as a hotspot now by the Delhi government. The government yesterday issued a statement that a violation lockdown was carried out on March 24 which led to Covid-19 deaths and people would be charged with offence due to this.
Mar 31, 2020 8:38 am (IST)
2nd Coronavirus Death in Kerala | A second person has died due to coronavirus in Kerala, News18 reports. A 68-year-old Abdul Azeez from Thiruvananthapuram died at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College today. It is yet to be ascertained; the source of his infection. The patient did not have a travel history to any foreign countries but had attended some weddings. He had high BP and thyroid issues, and was on ventilator support for five days. During treatment, he acquired kidney issues and was also undergoing dialysis.
Mar 31, 2020 8:25 am (IST)
Van Gogh Painting Stolen from Museum Closed Due to Covid-19 | A painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh was stolen in an overnight smash-and-grab raid on a museum that was closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, police and the museum said Monday. The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam said The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884 by the Dutch master was taken in the early hours of Monday. (Image:CNN)
Mar 31, 2020 8:18 am (IST)
Transgender Community Distributes Food Kits in Gujarat | A group of around 150 members of the transgender community in Surat has been distributing food kits -- consisting of rice, flour, oil, tea leaves, sugar among other things -- among the residents of slum areas of the city and other needy people amid the coronavirus lockdown, ANI reports.
Mar 31, 2020 8:07 am (IST)
World Bank Warns China of Growth Halt | The coronavirus pandemic's economic fallout could cause China's growth to come to a virtual standstill and drive 11 million more people in East Asia into poverty, the World Bank has warned. The pandemic is causing "an unprecedented global shock, which could bring growth to a halt and could increase poverty across the region," said Aaditya Mattoo, World Bank chief economist for East Asia and the Pacific on Monday.
Mar 31, 2020 7:56 am (IST)
Pope Francis' Vicar Tests Positive | Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, Pope Francis' vicar for the diocese of Rome, on Monday became the highest-ranking Catholic official known to test positive for coronavirus. De Donatis' office said he was tested for the virus after feeling unwell and was admitted to a Rome hospital. His closest aides had gone into voluntary quarantine as a precaution, a statement said.
Mar 31, 2020 7:51 am (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Develops Sophisticated Technology to Track Covid-19 Patients | Andhra Pradesh has developed tracking technology to track coronavirus patients in the state and prevent the disease's spread. The state government is using 2 unique tools developed by the State Disaster Management Authority with the help of other agencies to:
1) Track each person in home quarantine real time.
2) To track the travel history of positive cases.
Mar 31, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
US University Makes Hand-held, Automatic Ventilators | Texas-based Rice University and Canadian global health design firm Metric Technologies have developed an automated bag valve mask ventilation unit that can be built for less than USD 300 worth of parts and help patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19.
US Death Toll Crosses 3,000 | The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic climbed past 3,000 on Monday, the deadliest day yet in the country's mounting crisis, while New York cheered the arrival of a gleaming 1,000-bed U.S. Navy hospital ship as a sign of hope in the city's desperate fight.
Trump Coordinates With India to Bring Back US Citizens | The Trump administration is coordinating with the Indian government to evacuate stranded American citizens from India who have expressed interest to return to the US, a top official here has said, amid the rapid spread of coronavirus pandemic that has upended life, disrupted travel and killed over 37,500 people.
Mar 31, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
Coronavirus Updates in India | The death toll due to the novel coronavirus disease, or Covid-19 termed by the WHO, has reached 32 in India. On the other hand, the number of infections have risen to 1,251, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The following graph also shows the state-wise cases, deaths and recoveries in India.
Mar 31, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
Global Death Toll Crosses 37,000 | The death toll due to the novel coronavirus disease, or Covid-19, has crossed 37,000 and infected over 7.8 lakh people around the world, according to one of the 'worldometers' that have been there since the infection count started going up, the John Hopkins University Tracker.
People leave to get tested for coronavirus at south Delhi's Nizammudin. (Reuters)
Two of the six died at the Gandhi Hospital, one each at two private hospitals, and one each in Nizamabad and Gadwal towns, said the statement, without mentioning the time of their deaths.
The CMO said special teams under collectors have identified those individuals who came in contact with these persons and have shifted them to hospitals.
The government has directed all the citizens who had attended the event in Delhi to inform authorities, and has asked others to alert the administration if they have any information about the same.
“All those who went for the Markaz prayers in Delhi should inform authorities. The government would conduct tests and offer treatment to them free of cost. Anyone who has information about them should alert the government and authorities,” the CMO said.
More than 2,000 delegates, including those from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 1-15, said officials as the south Delhi neighbourhood was virtually sealed by the Delhi Police following fears that some people may have contracted Covid-19.
The police said the religious congregation was organised without permission from authorities.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the registration of an FIR against a 'maulana' for leading the congregation in West Nizamuddin, sources said.
They said the Delhi government will launch a house-to-house mapping exercise in two nearby colonies on Tuesday to check for coronavirus cases.