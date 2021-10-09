Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Reports Zero Deaths, 30 Covid Cases

Live now
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: In the past 24 hours, India has reported 19,740 new cases pushing the active caseload at 2,36,643- lowest in 206 days, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the past week, Pune accounted for 21% of Maharashtra’s new cases followed by Ahmednagar with 18% and Mumbai with 16%.Read More
The national capital recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 30 fresh cases in a day with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the Delhi health department on Saturday. One death due to coronavirus infection has been recorded so far in October. Last month, five fatalities were reported in Delhi. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,088. On Saturday, 30 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent. A total of 62,450 tests — 43,170 RT-PCR and 19,280 rapid antigen tests — were conducted a day ago.
Puducherry clocked 84 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m on Saturday taking the total caseload to 1,26,977. The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 4,685 samples and the cases were spread over Puducherry 57, Karaikal 18, Yanam two and Mahe 7. Puducherry region registered one more fatality and the deceased had comorbidities. With this death the toll shot up to 1,846. The active cases were 637 of whom 102 patients were in hospitals and the remaining 535 were in home isolation. Director of health department G Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 1.79 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.04 percent respectively.
Odisha on Saturday registered 526 new COVID-19 cases, just two more than the previous day, which pushed the state’s tally to 10,31,044, a health department official said. The new cases which were detected in 25 of the state’s 30 districts, included 68 children. The rate of infection among the children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years was recorded at 12.92 per cent against Friday’s 14.31 per cent. Of the 526 new cases, 303 were reported from different quarantine centres while the remaining 223 were local contact cases. Khurda district of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the highest of 233 new cases followed by Cuttack (63). Both the districts accounted for 56.27 per cent of the single day new cases, he said.
The Kerala government on Friday decided to include 7,000 more Covid-19 deaths in its official list after protest by the opposition alleging under-reporting of Coronavirus deaths in the state. State Health Minister Veena George said 7,000 more deaths, which occurred before the hospitals started uploading the data of such deaths online, will be added to the COVID death list in the state. The hospitals started uploading the COVID-19 deaths online in June this year. READ MORE
Single-day recoveries surpassed fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, where the coronavirus tally rose to 54,865, a senior health department official said on Saturday. Fifty more patients were discharged since Friday, while 21 new infections were registered during the period, he said. As many as 54,196 people have recovered from the disease so far, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said. The death toll in the frontier state increased to 280, after a 75-year-old man succumbed to the virus on Friday. Arunachal Pradesh now has 389 active cases.
Five fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported from Ladakh, taking the virus tally to 20,848 while the active cases in the union territory stands at 60, officials said. Ladakh has registered 208 Covid-related deaths — 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil — since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. Two patients of coronavirus were cured and discharged from a hospital in Leh, thereby taking the number of recoveries to 20,580, the officials said.
The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Saturday. The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,629, he said. The union territory now has 10 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts – North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar – are now COVID-19 free. One more person recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,490.
Cases of depression and anxiety surged by more than a quarter globally during the first year of the pandemic, especially among women and young adults, a major study showed. In the first worldwide estimate of the mental health impact of Covid-19, researchers estimated that 2020 saw an additional 52 million people suffer from major depressive disorder, and an additional 76 million cases of anxiety. These represent a 28- and 26-percent increase in the two disorders respectively, according to the study, published in The Lancet medical journal.
Assam reported 318 new COVID-19 cases, which was 23 more than that of the previous day, while the recovery rate from the infection was 98.34 per cent, the National Health Mission bulletin said. The 318 new cases pushed the tally to 6,04,536, it said. Kamrup Metropolitan accounted for the highest number of new cases with 137 detected during the day, followed by Jorhat (42), Barpeta (19), and Kamrup Rural (18). Five more fatalities due to the infection raised the toll to 5,916. The fresh COVID-19 deaths were reported from Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, and Nalbari districts.
India saw a single-day rise of 19,740 COVID-19 infections, taking the country’s total tally of cases to 3,39,35,309, while the number of active cases has declined to 2,36,643, the lowest in 206 days, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll has climbed to 4,50,375 with 248 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily rise in new coronavirus cases has been below 30,000 for 15 straight days, the ministry said. The active cases have declined to 2,36,643 and comprise 0.70 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.98 per cent, the highest since March last year. There has been a decrease of 3,578 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the ministry’s data stated.
India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage at nearly 94 crores, with more than 79.12 lakh (79,12,202) doses administered in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The coronavirus infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra increased to 5,61,401 with the addition of 270 cases, while the death toll rose by one to 11,428, an official said. These cases and fatality were reported on Friday, he said. The district’s mortality rate currently stands at 2.03 per cent, the official added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the case count has gone up to 1,37,106, while the death toll is 3,278, another official said.
India reports 19,740 new cases in the last 24 hours. Active caseload at 2,36,643, lowest in 206 days, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Gujarat reported 19 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s caseload to 8,26,099, a health department official said on Friday evening. No new fatality was recorded so the death toll remained unchanged at 10,085, he added. The recovery count stood at 8,15,838 after 22 persons were discharged during the day. There are 176 active cases in Gujarat now including four patients on ventilator support. An official release said 6.37 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including over 4.30 lakh during the day.
India and Hungary have agreed to recognise each other’s COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. “Mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates begins! India and Hungary agree to recognize each other’s Covid-19 vaccination certificates. Will facilitate mobility for education, business, tourism and beyond,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.
Although the number of Covid-19 cases in Pune has stabilised, the district still accounts for the highest number of Covid-19 cases than any other district in the state. Pune accounted for 21% of the state’s new cases followed by Ahmednagar with 18% and Mumbai with 16%. The city has also recorded the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in the state followed by Mumbai and Ahmednagar.
In Kerala, the government has decided to add 7,000 deaths to the state’s Covid-19 toll amid criticism for alleged under-reporting. The addition would take the state’s Covid-19 death toll from 26,000 to 33,000, as of Saturday.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George said 7,000 cases had gone unreported in official data for want of relevant records. Pune also has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in the state followed by Mumbai and Ahmednagar.
Meanwhile, the national capital recorded zero deaths due to Covid-19 on Friday and 39 fresh cases were reported, with a positivity rate of 0.06%. data from Delhi shows that last month only five Covid-19 -related deaths were reported and one fatality due to coronavirus infection has been recorded so far this month. The death toll due to the novel coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,088.
