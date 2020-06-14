Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Set to Use Hotels, Banquets for Covid Care as Amit Shah Holds Meet With L-G, Kejriwal Today

Men wearing protective suits offer funeral prayer for a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), before his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi



The Covid-19 case tally in the capital has reached 36,000 and more than 1,200 people have died due to the virus.



The Assam government, meanwhile, is considering reimposing a lockdown in its main city Guwahati, depending on the result of 50,000 COVID-19 sample tests to be conducted soon, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday because of a spike in coronavirus infections.



"If a sizable number of positive cases are found after 50,000 samples are tested in Guwahati, total lockdown will be reimposed in the commercial city. Besides the lockdown, some strictest measures will be taken to check the spread of coronavirus," he told the media. Assam had reported 3,718 positive cases till Saturday night, including 1,902 active cases.



In all 1,805 patients have recovered from the dreaded virus while eight people have so far succumbed to the disease.



The overall recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in India was recorded at 49.95 per cent on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said. The ministry has also added new signs of Covid symptoms such as loss of smell (anosmia) and loss of taste (ageusia) preceding the onset of respiratory symptoms.



The ministry said that on Friday the recovery rate was 49.47 per cent while on Thursday it was 49.21 per cent. It also stated that on Wednesday, the recovery rate was 48.88 per cent.



It stated that during the last 24 hours, 7,135 COVID-19 patients were cured. Thus, so far, a total of 1,54,329 patients have been cured of COVID-19. At present, there are 1,45,779 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.



The ministry, quoting data of Integrated Health Information Platform/ Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme portal case investigation forms for Covid-19, said the details on the signs and symptoms reported (as on June 11) are -- fever (27 per cent), cough (21 per cent), sore throat (10 per cent), breathlessness (8 per cent), weakness (7 per cent), running nose (3 per cent) and others 24 per cent.



The new protocol provides for the management of COVID-19 cases based on the clinical severity of mild, moderate or severe condition. Infection prevention and control practices have also been specified according to the three stages of severity.