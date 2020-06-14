 Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Set to Use Hotels, Banquets for Covid Care as Amit Shah Holds Meet With L G, Kejriwal Today - News18

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Set to Use Hotels, Banquets for Covid Care as Amit Shah Holds Meet With L-G, Kejriwal Today

News18.com | June 14, 2020, 7:50 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Union home minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, union health minister Harsh Vardhan and others on Sunday to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

The Delhi government had on Saturday night declared small and medium multispeciality nursing homes having 10 to 49 beds as "Covid nursing homes" to increase the bed capacity for coronavirus patients. According to media reports, the government is also plans to use a total of 40 hotels and 77 banquet halls as makeshift hospitals, a move that is expected to add over 15,800 beds to the city-state’s health care infrastructure.
Read More
Jun 14, 2020 7:50 am (IST)

Association Backs NDMC Resident Doctors Over Pending Salary Issue, Threatens Mass Resignation | An association of medics has extended support to the resident doctors of two municipal hospitals in Delhi and threatened mass resignation if their "reasonable demands" for payment of salaries pending for three months are not met within a week.

Jun 14, 2020 7:43 am (IST)

Chile President Replaces Health Minister Amid Covid-19 Deaths Controversy | Chile President Sebastian Pinera replaced Health Minister Jaime Manalich amid controversy over the country's figures for deaths from the coronavirus outbreak. Pinera said Manalich had spared "no effort" in carrying out his "difficult and noble duty" to protect Chileans` health. 

Jun 14, 2020 7:38 am (IST)

Assam Mulling to Reimpose Lockdown in Guwahati | With a spike in coronavirus infections, the Assam government is considering to reimpose lockdown in its main city Guwahati, depending on the result of 50,000 COVID-19 sample tests to be conducted soon, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. 

Jun 14, 2020 7:34 am (IST)

Nursing Homes in Delhi With 10 to 49 Beds Declared as Covid Facilities | The Delhi government declared small and medium multispeciality nursing homes having 10 to 49 beds as "COVID nursing homes" to increase the bed capacity for coronavirus patients, according to an official order.  Only standalone exclusive eye centres, ENT centres, dialysis centres, maternity homes and IVF centres are presently exempted, the order said.

Jun 14, 2020 7:26 am (IST)

READ | India's Covid-19 Death Toll Makes it 9th Worst-hit Nation; PM Discusses Augmenting Tests and Hospital Beds

The tally of confirmed cases also saw the biggest one-day jump of over 14,000 and reached 3.13 lakh as per the latest numbers announced by states and union territories.

Jun 14, 2020 7:23 am (IST)

Despite Risks, Greek Islands Keen to Reopen to Tourists | Heavily reliant on tourism, Greece officially opens to foreign arrivals Monday. Its hopes are pinned on prime destinations like the islands of Mykonos, Rhodes, Corfu, Crete and Santorini, where regular ferry services have already resumed and direct international flights will start July 1.

Jun 14, 2020 7:19 am (IST)

12 Succumb to Covid-19 in West Bengal, Death Toll Rises to 463 | Twelve people in West Bengal succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 463, a bulletin of the state health department said. All of the 12 deaths were because of comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it added.

Jun 14, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
Jun 14, 2020 7:15 am (IST)

Delhi Hotels, Banquet Halls To Be Converted Into Makeshift Hospitals Amid Surge in Cases | The Delhi government is preparing for a surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and plans to use a total of 40 hotels and 77 banquet halls as makeshift hospitals, a move that is expected to add over 15,800 beds to the city-state’s health care infrastructure, reports HT. 

Jun 14, 2020 7:13 am (IST)

Brazil Now Has 2nd Highest Covid Death Total | Brazil's health ministry says the country has recorded a total of 41,828 deaths during the coronavirus pandemic, meaning it has surpassed the United Kingdom and now has the second-highest total in the world, according to tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Jun 14, 2020 7:08 am (IST)

UPDATE | China reports 57 new virus cases in the last 24 hours. 

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Set to Use Hotels, Banquets for Covid Care as Amit Shah Holds Meet With L-G, Kejriwal Today
Men wearing protective suits offer funeral prayer for a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), before his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The Covid-19 case tally in the capital has reached 36,000 and more than 1,200 people have died due to the virus.

The Assam government, meanwhile, is considering reimposing a lockdown in its main city Guwahati, depending on the result of 50,000 COVID-19 sample tests to be conducted soon, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday because of a spike in coronavirus infections.

"If a sizable number of positive cases are found after 50,000 samples are tested in Guwahati, total lockdown will be reimposed in the commercial city. Besides the lockdown, some strictest measures will be taken to check the spread of coronavirus," he told the media. Assam had reported 3,718 positive cases till Saturday night, including 1,902 active cases.

In all 1,805 patients have recovered from the dreaded virus while eight people have so far succumbed to the disease.

The overall recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in India was recorded at 49.95 per cent on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said. The ministry has also added new signs of Covid symptoms such as loss of smell (anosmia) and loss of taste (ageusia) preceding the onset of respiratory symptoms.

The ministry said that on Friday the recovery rate was 49.47 per cent while on Thursday it was 49.21 per cent. It also stated that on Wednesday, the recovery rate was 48.88 per cent.

It stated that during the last 24 hours, 7,135 COVID-19 patients were cured. Thus, so far, a total of 1,54,329 patients have been cured of COVID-19. At present, there are 1,45,779 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.

The ministry, quoting data of Integrated Health Information Platform/ Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme portal case investigation forms for Covid-19, said the details on the signs and symptoms reported (as on June 11) are -- fever (27 per cent), cough (21 per cent), sore throat (10 per cent), breathlessness (8 per cent), weakness (7 per cent), running nose (3 per cent) and others 24 per cent.

The new protocol provides for the management of COVID-19 cases based on the clinical severity of mild, moderate or severe condition. Infection prevention and control practices have also been specified according to the three stages of severity.

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery