Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Devotees Throng Haridwar on Last Day of 'Shradh', Openly Flout Covid Norms; Mizoram Covid Cases Breach 1L Mark, Positivity Rate Now at 15.36%

At Brahmakund, people started doing tarpan and pind daan for their forefathers since early Wednesday morning. Huge crowds converged at Narayani Shila temple where it is believed that praying for ancestors is especially auspicious.

Meanwhile, Mizoram on Wednesday crossed the one lakh-mark of Covid cases with 1,471 people testing positive for the virus even as a four-member multi-disciplinary central team is now studying the alarming positivity rate of 15.36 percent, health officials said on Wednesday. According to the health officials, 1,01,327 people so far tested positive for the Covid-19 and 336 people succumbed to the disease with the mountainous state’s recovery rate is 84.80 percent against the national average of 97.94 percent.

However, according to the Union Health Ministry data, against the national average of 1.33 percent, Mizoram’s Covid fatality rate is 0.33 percent, the lowest among all states in the country. With only 11 lakh population, bordering Myanmar and Bangladesh, the northeastern state on Wednesday evening had 15,006 active cases, while 85,925 men and women have been recovered from the infectious disease so far.

