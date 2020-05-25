Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Takes to the Skies After 2 Months of Lockdown, 'Hard Negotiations’; US Covid-19 Death Toll Rises to 97,686

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Indian skies opened up for domestic passenger services from today after a gap of two months, with Delhi-Pune and Mumbai-Patna flights being among the first to take off. All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended since March 25 when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Both the flights were operated by IndiGo today morning. While the Delhi-Pune flight was scheduled to depart at 4.45am, the Mumbai-Patna flight departed at 6.45am.
It was announced last Thursday that one-third of pre-lockdown domestic flights will operate from Monday. All international scheduled commercial passenger flights remain suspended. As India resumed flights in a graded manner, hundreds of people reached the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi to take early morning flights to their hometowns and workplaces. Those who took first flights included paramilitary personnel, army men, students and migrants, who failed to book a ticket on special trains being run by the railways.
May 25, 2020 9:00 am (IST)
Italy Reports 531 Covid-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours | The number of confirmed new infections in Italy rose by just 531 in the past 24 hours, with half in the populous northern region of Lombardy that has borne the brunt of Italy's epidemic. The civil protection agency yesterday reported 50 deaths but officials said that Lombardy had not updated its toll.
May 25, 2020 8:53 am (IST)
Flight Cancelled in Bengaluru | Passengers of an Air India Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight say their flight has been cancelled, without prior notice from the airline. "Only when our boarding passes were scanned at the airport entry we were told that boarding has been cancelled. We don't know what to do now," said a passenger.
More than a fifth of the country's coronavirus cases are in Mumbai, India's financial hub and its most populous city,
May 25, 2020 8:45 am (IST)
Passengers onboard Delhi-Bhubaneswar Vistara flight were seen wearing face shields as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.
US President Donald Trump pitches for reopening schools in the country. The schools were closed due to coronavirus outbreak. The United States is one of the worst affected countries due to Covid-19 in the world.
Four Covid-19 vaccine candidates may enter clinical trial phase in 3-5 months, says Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.
May 25, 2020 8:37 am (IST)
Ashok Chavan Tests Covid-19 Positive | PWD Minister in Maharashtra cabinet and former state chief minister Ashok Chavan on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus. This is the second case in Maharashtra government with a senior NCP leader earlier contracting the coronavirus in April.
May 25, 2020 8:26 am (IST)
With 11 new imported cases reported on May 24, total Covid-19 cases from abroad in the Chinese mainland reached 1,724.
US to Provide $6 Million to Pakistan to Fight Coronavirus | The US yesterday announced that it will provide $6 million aid to Pakistan to support its effort in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. US ambassador to Pakistan, Paul Jones, in a video message said that the aid money will strengthen Pakistan's "response by expanding training for healthcare workers who take care of patients in hospitals with severe cases of coronavirus; preventing the spread of coronavirus in healthcare facilities and providing a fourth mobile lab to test and treat Pakistanis living in virus hotspots".
Trump was addressing his disclosure last week that he was taking hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement.
May 25, 2020 8:15 am (IST)
Domestic Flight Services Resume | A long queue of passengers was seen outside Delhi airport's Terminal-3 as all domestic flights from Delhi to operate from here. All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended since March 25 when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: ANI)
May 25, 2020 8:10 am (IST)
Bengaluru Airport Introduces 'Contactless Journey' to Contain Covid-19 | The Bengaluru airport management has introduced a unique feature of parking-to-boarding contactless journey for the passengers as the domestic flight resumes from today. In order to contain coronavirus transmission among passengers and staff, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) introduced the new feature of contactless journey right from pre-entry check to security check and boarding. "Contactless would be the buzzword at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru when operations resume from May 25," the BIAL said in a statement.
May 25, 2020 8:06 am (IST)
Clinical Trial for Ad5 Vectored Covid-19 Vaccine | Phase 1 clinical trial for Ad5 vectored Covid-19 vaccine found that it’s tolerable and immunogenic at 28 days post-vaccination, says CanSino Biologics.
White House Bans Travel to the US from Brazil | The White House has announced a ban on travel to the US from Brazil due to the spread of coronavirus in Latin America's hardest-hit country. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says in a statement that the ban applies to foreign nationals who have been in Brazil in the 14 days before they sought to travel to the United States. McEnany cast it as a move by President Donald Trump "to protect our country."
May 25, 2020 7:52 am (IST)
Passengers arrived at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport as domestic flight operations resume from today. Maharashtra government has allowed 25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day from Mumbai. All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended since March 25 when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
Americans Pass Pandemic Holiday on Beaches, in Parks | People walk on the boardwalk at Coney Island beach on the Memorial Day weekend during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Brooklyn, New York City, US, May 24. (Image: Reuters/Andrew Kelly)
May 25, 2020 7:41 am (IST)
Brazil Becomes Second Coronavirus Hotspot in World | Brazil, the world's No. 2 coronavirus hotspot behind the United States, registered 653 new coronavirus deaths yesterday, taking the total number of fatalities to 22,666, the Health Ministry said. Brazil has 363,211 confirmed cases, up 15,813 from Saturday, the ministry said. The United States has more than 1.6 million cases and nearly 100,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally based on official reports.
In the neighbouring state of Gujarat, Congress MLA Imran Khedawala had tested positive for Covid-19 last month, following which chief minister Vijay Rupani went into self-quarantine.
May 25, 2020 7:30 am (IST)
Turkey Confirms 32 Deaths, 1,141 New Covid-19 Cases | Turkey's health minister yesterday announced 32 new deaths from Covid-19, bringing the death toll in the country to 4,340. Fahrettin Koca also tweeted there were 1,141 new infections confirmed in the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 1,56,827. Turkey ranks ninth in a global tally by Johns Hopkins University but experts believe the number of infections could be much higher than reported. More than 1,18,000 people have recovered, according to the health ministry statistics.
May 25, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
US Covid-19 Deaths Reach 97,686 | US coronavirus death toll rises by 638, bringing total lives lost to 97,686, the Johns Hopkins University tracker reported Sunday.
Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday evening announced that all domestic flights will recommence across the country from Monday onward barring two states — Andhra Pradesh which will…
May 25, 2020 7:10 am (IST)
Domestic Flights Resume from Today After 2 Months of Lockdown | Skies will open up for domestic passenger services in India from today after a gap of two months, with Delhi-Pune and Mumbai-Patna flights being among the first to take off, aviation industry said. All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended since March 25 when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Both the flights will be operated by IndiGo on Monday morning. While the Delhi-Pune flight is scheduled to depart at 4.45am, the Mumbai-Patna flight would depart at 6.45am.
Passengers being screened at Lucknow airport
Many said they shelled out more to reach the airport as there were limited public transport options available. With trains running full and inter-state buses remaining off the roads, Sandeep Singh, 19, spent Rs 5,500 to reach Delhi from Dehradun where he studies. "I remained stuck in my PG. Mummy and papa were a worried lot. I am taking the first flight home," he said.
Aamir Afzal, a mechanical engineer from Patna, who had come to Delhi on an official visit on March 23, was among those who took the flights to celebrate Eid with family and friends. “I had been staying in a hotel in Mahipalpur with my co-worker. The hotel charged us Rs 900 per day. We could not get a confirmed ticket on a train back home,” he said. Due to the lesser number of trains, the tickets get sold out within 5-10 minutes. It is difficult for a person to book a ticket using a mobile phone, Afzal said.
Afzal's friend Rahid Ali said he was happy he would be able to join his family in Bihar's Begusarai district on Eid. “But it will be a muted affair as so many homeless and hungry migrants who cannot afford to travel on train or flight are still stuck in various parts of the country. It doesn't suit one to celebrate the festival in such circumstances,” he said.
A few people travelled long distances only to find that their flights had been cancelled. Naik Satish Kumar's Kolkata-bound flight got cancelled as the state decided not to resume operations till May 28. “I travelled all the way from Ambala on a bus to take a 6-am flight to Kolkata. When I reached here, I got to know the flight had been cancelled. I am returning home now,” he said.
Excited to meet his two-year-old daughter, Santu Mandal, a resident of West Bengal's Bardhaman district, reached the airport along with brother, Nasiruddin Mandal, at 1 am, unaware that the flight to Kolkata had been cancelled. The Mandal brothers, engaged in hand embroidery, spent Rs 12,000 to book the tickets “because we could not get a confirmed train ticket”.
It is the first time Sudhir Kumar will be on a plane. The Army personnel posted in Punjab's Bhatinda district says he never considered taking a flight home earlier as train travel is convenient and cheap. But trains are full already, he said.