An expert panel of the country's central drug authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax and Biological E's vaccine Corbevax with certain conditions, official sources said on Monday. The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Monday also
Punjab on Monday reported 46 fresh cases of the coronavirus, which took the infection tally to 6,04,279, according to a medical bulletin. One Covid-related fatality was reported in Ludhiana district. With this, the toll reached 16,640 and it included a death case which was not reported earlier, it said.
An expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Monday recommended granting permission to manufacture and market anti-Covid pill Molnupiravir for restricted emergency use for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the country, official sources said. The emergency use of the drug will be for adult COVID-19 patients with SpO2 93 percent and who have a high risk of progression of the disease including hospitalisation or death subject to certain conditions, they added.
Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, said on Monday the US should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, signalling a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed, as COVID-19 cases spike.
US health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.
British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Monday no further coronavirus restrictions will be introduced in England before the new year, but urged people to stay cautious and celebrate outside if possible. COVID-19 data has been patchy over the Christmas holiday, but the latest official figures showed 98,515 new infections were recorded in England on Monday and 143 people died with the virus.
Three persons who tested positive for Covid-19 here were not allowed to go back to Dubai on Monday, officials said. They now are under home quarantine in Gurgaon with some of their relatives, Bhudeo Singh, in-charge of the Rapid Response Team, said. “They were asked to come back from the airport as they had tested COVID-19 positive,” he said.
An expert panel of the country’s central drug authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Serum Institute of India’s COVID-19 vaccine Covovax and Biological E’s vaccine Corbevax with certain conditions, official sources said on Monday.
All the recommendations have been sent to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval. The SEC on COVID-19 of the CDSCO, which reviewed the emergency use authorisation (EUA) applications of Serum Institute of India (SII) for the second time on Monday, after detailed deliberation has recommended granting EUA to Covovax.
The Centre on Monday reviewed public health response measures for containment and management of Covid-19 and vaccination status with five election-bound states. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan held the high-level meeting with senior officials of Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, the ministry of health and family welfare said in a statement.
During the meeting, Bhushan advised officials to ramp up the vaccination drive against coronavirus for the entire eligible population through district-wise weekly plan with a daily review. Those yet to receive their first dose should be given the same at the earliest, while those awaiting their second dose of the vaccine would have to complete the course, the states were told.
Hinting at reimposition of strict Covid restrictions if the situation warrants, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said many people with coronavirus symptoms are coming from outside. Banerjee, who was addressing a meeting at state secretariat Nabanna, asked officials to be on guard to prevent any spike in cases.
