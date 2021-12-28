Read more

recommended granting permission to manufacture and market anti-Covid pill Molnupiravir for restricted emergency use for treatment of adult patients with SpO2 93 per cent and who have high risk of progression of the disease, including hospitalisation or death, subject to certain conditions.

All the recommendations have been sent to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval. The SEC on COVID-19 of the CDSCO, which reviewed the emergency use authorisation (EUA) applications of Serum Institute of India (SII) for the second time on Monday, after detailed deliberation has recommended granting EUA to Covovax.

The Centre on Monday reviewed public health response measures for containment and management of Covid-19 and vaccination status with five election-bound states. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan held the high-level meeting with senior officials of Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, the ministry of health and family welfare said in a statement.

During the meeting, Bhushan advised officials to ramp up the vaccination drive against coronavirus for the entire eligible population through district-wise weekly plan with a daily review. Those yet to receive their first dose should be given the same at the earliest, while those awaiting their second dose of the vaccine would have to complete the course, the states were told.

Hinting at reimposition of strict Covid restrictions if the situation warrants, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said many people with coronavirus symptoms are coming from outside. Banerjee, who was addressing a meeting at state secretariat Nabanna, asked officials to be on guard to prevent any spike in cases.

