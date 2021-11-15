Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra's Weekly Vaccination Count Drops; Over 7,000 Covid Ex-gratia Applications Pending in Karnataka

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra’s weekly vaccination count has dropped to a three-month low over the past two weeks, according to data in Co-WIN portal. The decrease has come as a dent in the state’s plan to vaccinate all eligible adult population with a single Covid-19 vaccine dose by the end of November. Out of the state’s eligible population of 91.4 crore, 6.91 crore (76%) have taken at least one dose and 3.34 crore (38%) are fully vaccinated. While October had 1.5 crore vaccinations in the first two weeks, this month has barely registered 44.32 lakh jabs in the first fortnight. If 10-12 lakh vaccine doses are administered daily in the next couple of weeks, the state can cover the remaining 2.2 crore people, Dr Sachin Desai, state immunization officer, was quoted by Times of India as saying.

Here are the latest updates on Coronavirus:

• Although Mumbai has achieved 100% vaccination coverage, data shows that several small districts with population of less than a million each are far from achieving complete single dose vaccine coverage. Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director (medical), Pune circle, told TOI, that the number of private facilities conducting vaccination camps are significantly decreasing.

• In Karnataka, over 12, 620 applications have been made for Covid-19 death compensation under both the central and state schemes as of November 13. Of the total applications, 8,223 are from below-poverty-line families. The government has approved 5,380 applications and disbursed the amount. An official explained that for those whose applications have been approved, the centre’s share goes directly to their bank account and the state’s share will be distributed after district-level verification.

• Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that around 30% of the pending Covid-19 ex-gratia applications are due to issues arising from division of funds within families.

• Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg says that a nationwide lockdown will begin on Monday for those not vaccinated against Covid-19 or recently recovered, as the EU member fights a record surge in cases.

• Germany is preparing a return to work from home under draft legislation seen by AFP, as the country tries to tackle a huge fourth wave of coronavirus cases.

• Israel gave the green light Sunday to start vaccinating children aged between five and 11 against Covid-19 using Pfizer/BioNTech jabs, following the example of the United States.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.