Coronavirus LIVE Updates: EU's Two New Treatments Amid Omicron, UK Sees Record Cases for Day 2; Delhi's Tally Highest Since Aug

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As Omicron cases continue to rise unabated, the European Union Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended two new Covid treatments- Swedish-made drug Kineret and U.S.-made Xevudy for treatment of COVID-19. Amid the holiday season, the UK recorded another daily record of 88,376 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, England’s chief medical officer warned the situation is likely to get worse.

The EMA had previously approved Kineret for use as an anti-inflammatory medicine. But in their recommendation Thursday, the agency recommended its use as a treatment for adult COVID-19 patients also suffering from pneumonia requiring supplemental oxygen and at risk of developing severe respiratory failure. The agency also recommended GlaxoSmithKline’s recommended Xevudy for treating adults and children suffering from COVID-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of the disease becoming severe.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 85 fresh cases, the highest since August this year. Five people in Tamil Nadu have been detected with S-Gene drop, indicating that they might also have been infected by the Omicron variant, the government said. The state reported the first Omicron case on Wednesday, after the genome sequencing of the sample of a 47-year-old man who arrived here from Nigeria, revealed that he was infected by the new strain. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said five more people have been detected with S-gene drop raising suspicion of being infected by Omicron variant.

Ramping up the inoculation drive, Zydus Healthcare’s anti-coronavirus disease vaccine, ZyCoV-D, could be introduced in the national vaccination programme by next week, Hindustan Times reported. “The training of vaccinators who would be administering the shots is nearly complete and the vaccine could be introduced very soon, likely by next week,” said a person aware of the matter on condition of anonymity.

