Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Fauci Says Biden Goal of 100 Mn Doses in 100 Days 'Can be Done'; Australia Unlikely to Fully Reopen Borders in 2021

Bolsonaro Rival Hails Covid Vaccinations as 'Triumph of Science Against Denialists' | Brazil’s first Covid-19 vaccine has been administered after more than 209,000 deaths, sparking an outpouring of emotion and a ferocious political skirmish that saw one of President Jair Bolsonaro’s key rivals accuse him of revelling in the “stench of death”. The China-made CoronaVac was injected into the arm of a frontline nurse in São Paulo at 3.30pm local time, after Brazil’s health regulator approved the emergency use of vaccines produced by China’s Sinovac and Oxford/AstraZeneca.
Greece’s Health Authorities Announce 237 New Infections | Taking the country’s total 148,607 confirmed cases, Greece's health authorities announce 237 new infections. Today’s figure is significantly lower than last Sunday’s, when 445 new cases were reported, and is the smallest daily increase since October.
South Africa Squad Clears Covid Tests After Arriving in Pakistan | The entire South Africa cricket team has cleared the COVID-19 tests, allowing the tourists to take part in their first outdoor practice session here on Sunday. The South Africa squad, which includes 21 players, underwent their first COVID-19 tests soon after landing here on Saturday morning and according to their media manager, all the reports came negative. The players and officials were then allowed to go to the Karachi Gymkhana ground adjacent to their hotel and have their first training session.
Mexico Reported 11,170 New Cases | Mexico reported 11,170 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 463 more fatalities on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry, bringing its total to 1,641,428 infections and 140,704 deaths. The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, because of a lack of widespread testing.
China Reports 109 New Infections | China reported more than 100 new Covid-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day, with rising infections in the northeast fuelling concerns of another national wave ahead of a major holiday season. Reuters: The National Health Commission said in a statement on Monday that a total of 109 new cases were reported on 17 January, unchanged from a day earlier. Of the 93 local infections, 54 were reported in Hebei province that surround Beijing. Northeastern Jilin province reported a record 30 new cases, underscoring the risk of new clusters emerging.
Over 2.24 Lakh People Get Jabs in 2 Days, 447 Adverse Events | Over 2.24 lakh people were given COVID-19 vaccine in two days in India, and 447 adverse events, including three requiring hospitalisation, have been reported, the Centre said on Sunday. Of the three people hospitalised post-vaccination, two have been discharged from the Northern Railway Hospital and AIIMS in Delhi and one is under observation at AIIMS, Rishikesh and is doing fine, it said. As many as 2,07,229 beneficiaries received the jabs on Saturday, the highest number of people vaccinated in any country on day one, Additional Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, Manohar Agnani, said.
UP Reports 6 More Deaths, Lowest in 24-hr Period | With six more fatalities, the lowest in a 24-hour period so far, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 8,576 in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, while the infection tally climbed to 5,96,528 with 404 fresh cases, officials said. This was the lowest number deaths caused by the viral disease in a span of 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, they said, adding that on January 2, eight COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the state. Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 666 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease in the state in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number recoveries went up to 5,79,071, he added.
Brazil Approves Two Covid Vaccines | Brazil’s health regulator approved the urgent use of coronavirus vaccines made by Sinovac and AstraZeneca, enabling Latin America’s largest nation to begin an immunisation program that’s been subject to delay and political disputes, AP reports. Brazil currently has 6 million doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine ready to distribute in the next few days and is awaiting the arrival of 2 million doses of the vaccine made by AstraZeneca and partner Oxford University.
US Nears 400,000 Deaths, As Additional 100,000 Predicted in First Five Weeks of Biden Administration | Joe Biden’s promise to carry out 100m coronavirus vaccinations in his first 100 days in power is “absolutely a doable thing”, Dr Anthony Fauci said on Sunday. The president-elect has announced ambitious initiatives to combat Covid-19 and its economic toll, seeking to overcome the struggles and failures of the Trump administration, which has presided over a slow start to the biggest vaccination drive in US history.
4 New Covid-19 Cases in Noida, Recovery Rate Almost 99 pc | Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,271, while the number of recoveries crossed the 25,000-mark, official data showed. The active cases in the district also came down to 165 from 201 the previous day, while its recovery rate reached almost 99 per cent, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.