Coronavirus LIVE Updates: First Covishield Vaccines Consignment Leaves Serum Institute Ahead of Jan 16 Rollout; Russia's Sputnik V Seeks DCGI's Nod

News18.com | January 12, 2021, 07:22 IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: A decisive phase in India's fight against coronavirus began in the wee hours on Tuesday as the first consignment of Covishield vaccines left Serum Institute of India for Pune airport, four days ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive launch. Three temperature-controlled trucks rolled out of the Serum Institute gates shortly before 5 am and left for Pune airport, from where the vaccines will be flown across India. The trucks carried 478 boxes of the vaccines, each box weighing 32 kg, a source involved in the vaccine transport arrangements told PTI. The trucks left the Serum Institute of India premises at Manjari and reached the airport, located 15 km from the facility. From the airport, the vaccines will be dispatched to 13 locations across the country by 10 am, the source said. A 'puja' was performed before the vehicles left the facility.

The locations where these Covishield vaccines will be flown from Pune include Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Karnal, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guwahati, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Bhubaneswar. The vaccines will be flown from Pune in eight commercial flights, including two cargo flights, the source said. The first cargo flight will cover Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Bhubaneswar and the second cargo flight will go to Kolkata and Guwahati, he added. The consignment for Mumbai will leave by road. Trucks belonging to Kool-ex Cold Chain Ltd are being used to ferry the vaccine stocks from Serum Institute. Among the first batch, one consignment is scheduled to be shipped by an Air India cargo flight to Ahmedabad.
Jan 12, 2021 07:22 (IST)

Despite Vaccines, Covid-19 Herd Immunity Won't be Achieved in 2021: WHO

Despite the vaccines against Covid-19 being rolled out in a number of countries, the World Health Organization warned Monday that herd immunity would not be achieved this year.

Jan 12, 2021 07:12 (IST)

Democratic Lawmaker Positive for Covid after US Capitol Storming | A Democratic member of the US House of Representatives said Monday she had tested positive for Covid-19 after sheltering during the violent storming of the Capitol with several other lawmakers who declined to wear masks. "I received a positive test result for Covid-19, and am home resting at this time," Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey said in a statement. "While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents," the 75-year-old Watson Coleman said. Watson Coleman's office said "she believes she was exposed during protective isolation in the US Capitol building as a result of insurrectionist riots."

Jan 12, 2021 07:00 (IST)

Portuguese President Tests Positive for Coronavirus | Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has tested positive for coronavirus and cancelled all public engagements, his office announced late Monday just two weeks before a presidential election he is expected to win. The 72-year-old head of state was "asymptomatic" and isolating in the presidential palace in Lisbon, his office said in a statement.

Jan 12, 2021 06:54 (IST)

Vaccine Dispatch to Begin Today as SII Gets 'Covishield' Purchase Order, Each Jab to Cost Rs 220

The Serum Institute on India on Monday said it has received the purchase order from the Centre for the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Jan 12, 2021 06:53 (IST)

Jan 12, 2021 06:51 (IST)

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: First Covishield Vaccines Consignment Leaves Serum Institute Ahead of Jan 16 Rollout; Russia's Sputnik V Seeks DCGI's Nod
Serum Institute of India's Covishield vaccines leave the facility for the Pune airport.

On Monday, Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel tweeted that his state will receive the first consignment of coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday at 10.45 am at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad. The Central government on Monday placed firm orders in advanced commitments for over six crore doses of vaccines from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech for inoculating three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase of the nationwide vaccination drive beginning January 16.

Interacting with state chief ministers on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the enormity of what he called as the world's biggest vaccination exercise, saying over 30 crore citizens will get the jabs in the next few months in India against only 2.5 crore people vaccinated so far in over 50 countries in around a month.

