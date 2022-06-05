Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Fourth Wave Not Yet Seen on Horizon, Says ICMR Scientist; Surge in Infections in Delhi, Mumbai

Read more

Delhi on Saturday logged 405 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent while no new death was reported due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital’s COVID-19 case tally increased to 19,08,387 while the death toll stood at 26,212.

A total of 19,562 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. Delhi on Friday had logged 345 Covid cases and zero death while the positivity rate was 1.88 per cent. On Thursday, 373 cases with a positivity rate of 1.85 per cent, while two new deaths were reported.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 889 new coronavirus infections, an increase from 763 cases added a day before. The caseload in the metropolis thus rose to 10,68,897, and death toll reached 19,568, a civic official said.

The city had recorded 846 cases on February 4, after which the cases declined. But the numbers began to increase in the last few days. The recovery count increased by 329 to touch 10,45,035, leaving the city with active caseload of 4,294, up from 3,735 on Friday.

