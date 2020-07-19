Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Global Covid-19 Death Toll Tops 6 Lakh; Boris Johnson Says Another Lockdown in UK to be Imposed Only as Last Resort

Read More

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The new coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 600,000 lives worldwide. A total of 600,523 deaths were recorded globally out of 14,233,355 cases, a count based on official data showed, including 205,065 deaths in Europe -- the worst-affected continent. The virus is spreading rapidly in Latin America -- the region with the second-most recorded deaths -- where 160,726 people have died. The United States is the country with the most deaths with 140,103, followed by Brazil (78,772), Britain (45,273), Mexico (38,888) and Italy (35,042). The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 has doubled in just over two months, and more than 100,000 new deaths have been registered in the three weeks since June 28.As the cases of coronavirus rise, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will only impose another nationwide coronavirus lockdown as a last resort, comparing the tool to "a nuclear deterrent" in a Sunday newspaper interview. Johnson, who is hoping Britain can return to "normality" by Christmas despite fears of a second wave of cases over winter, insisted the country was getting better at tackling the virus. The UK has been among the worst-hit countries in the world by COVID-19, registering the highest death toll in Europe. Meanwhile, its economy has been battered by a months-long lockdown that has only been gradually eased over recent weeks -- and which Johnson is desperate to repair by avoiding another national shutdown.