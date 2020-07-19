Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Global Covid-19 Death Toll Tops 6 Lakh; Boris Johnson Says Another Lockdown in UK to be Imposed Only as Last Resort

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The new coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 600,000 lives worldwide. A total of 600,523 deaths were recorded globally out of 14,233,355 cases, a count based on official data showed, including 205,065 deaths in Europe -- the worst-affected continent. The virus is spreading rapidly in Latin America -- the region with the second-most recorded deaths -- where 160,726 people have died. The United States is the country with the most deaths with 140,103, followed by Brazil (78,772), Britain (45,273), Mexico (38,888) and Italy (35,042). The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 has doubled in just over two months, and more than 100,000 new deaths have been registered in the three weeks since June 28.
As the cases of coronavirus rise, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will only impose another nationwide coronavirus lockdown as a last resort, comparing the tool to "a nuclear deterrent" in a Sunday newspaper interview. Johnson, who is hoping Britain can return to "normality" by Christmas despite fears of a second wave of cases over winter, insisted the country was getting better at tackling the virus. The UK has been among the worst-hit countries in the world by COVID-19, registering the highest death toll in Europe. Meanwhile, its economy has been battered by a months-long lockdown that has only been gradually eased over recent weeks -- and which Johnson is desperate to repair by avoiding another national shutdown.
Jul 19, 2020 8:27 am (IST)
Honduran Journalist Dies of COVID-19 Contracted in Prison | A Honduran journalist known as a strong critic of President Juan Orlando Hernandez died at a hospital of COVID-19 that he apparently contracted while in prison on a defamation sentence.
Jul 19, 2020 8:24 am (IST)
Russia's Ambassador to UK Denies Coronavirus Vaccine-hacking Claims | Russia’s ambassador to London has denied accusations by Britain and its allies of helping hackers target labs conducting coronavirus vaccine research, in a UK television interview on Sunday, AFP reports.
Jul 19, 2020 8:16 am (IST)
South Africa Cases Become Fifth-highest Worldwide | Among the countries that reported the highest one-day case increases as part of that startling record global rise reported by the WHO is South Africa, which now ranks fifth in the world for confirmed coronavirus cases caseload as the African continent faces the pandemics first wave head-on, AP reports.
Jul 19, 2020 8:11 am (IST)
Lockdown imposed in Dakshina Kannada district till July 23, with relaxation hours between 8 am to 11 am, in the wake of COVID19 pandemic.
Jul 19, 2020 8:04 am (IST)
Children Above 12 Will Be Required To Wear Masks: Victoiria CMO | In Victoria, chief medical officer Brett Sutton has clarified that the wearing of masks or face coverings will apply to children in high school and upwards. Essentially children 12 or over will be required to wear masks.
Jul 19, 2020 7:58 am (IST)
Key Indicators that you may have Covid-19
▪︎ Shortness of breath
▪︎ Fever
▪︎ Dry cough
▪︎ Chills & body aches
▪︎ Sudden confusion
▪︎ Digestive issues
▪︎ Pink eye
▪︎ Loss of smell & taste
▪︎ Fatigue
▪︎ Headache, sore throat, congestion
Jul 19, 2020 7:56 am (IST)
Sikkim Reports 19 New Cases of COVID-19, Active Cases at 183 | Sikkim reported 19 new cases of COVID-19, following which the state's tally rose to 273, an official said. Twelve cases were detected in RT-PCR testing, while seven others were found positive in antigen tests, Director- General-cum-Secretary, Health, Pema T Bhutia said.
Jul 19, 2020 7:51 am (IST)
China Combats New COVID-19 Outbreak in Xinjiang, Residential Communities Shut Down
Jul 19, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
New South Wales Reports 18 New Cases | In the Australian state of New South Wales, 18 new coronavirus cases have been reported, the health ministry announced. Eighteen new cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in the 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in NSW to 3,379.
Jul 19, 2020 7:45 am (IST)
UK, US and Canada Accuse Russia of Vaccine Research Hacking | Britain, the United States and Canada risked worsening fraught diplomatic ties with Russia by accusing Moscow-linked hackers of targeting labs in their countries conducting coronavirus vaccine research. The three governments pointed the finger at the Kremlin, saying that a hacking group called APT29 was "almost certainly" linked to Russian intelligence.
In a separate claim, London said "Russian actors" sought to disrupt last year's UK general election by circulating leaked trade documents between Britain and the United States, AFP reports.
Jul 19, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
AIIMS Panel Gives Nod to Human Clinical Trial of Covaxin | The AIIMS Ethics Committee gave its nod for a human clinical trial of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin following which the premier hospital is likely to begin the exercise by enrolling healthy volunteers from Monday.
Jul 19, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
Odisha's Covid-19 Tally 16,701, Death Toll 86 | Odisha's COVID-19 death toll rose to 86 with three patients succumbing to the infection, while the total case count increased to 16,701 after 591 fresh positive cases were detected, a Health Department official said.
Jul 19, 2020 7:34 am (IST)
Tripura's Covid-19 Death Toll Rises to 5, Total Cases Climb to 2,380 | Tripura's COVID-19 death toll increased to five with two more persons succumbing to the disease on Saturday.
Jul 19, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
Assam's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 22,981, Death Toll Rises to 53 | The death toll due to COVID-19 in Assam mounted to 53 after two more people succumbed to the disease, while 1,117 fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 22,981, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Meanwhile, Mumbai crossed the one lakh-mark with the addition of 1,186 new cases in the day. The number of cases in the city now stands at 1,00,350 while the death toll rose by 65.
Jul 19, 2020 7:20 am (IST)
Mexico Reports More Than 7,600 New Cases | Mexico continues to register near-record levels of confirmed coronavirus infections, frustrating plans to reopen the economy. The Health Department reported 7,615 more cases Saturday and 578 more deaths. That brings Mexico to a total of 38,888 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began and 338, 913 cases.
British PM Mulls on Imposing Another Lockdown | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hoping that there will be a return to "normality" by Christmas, said he will impose another nationwide coronavirus lockdown only as a last resort, AFP reports.
Jul 19, 2020 7:14 am (IST)
Worldwide Covid Death Toll Surpasses 6,00,000-mark | As per the John Hopkins Coronavirus trackers, the global death toll surpassed 6,00,000-mark and reached 6,00,629. The United States has recorded maximum deaths so far- 1,40,103.
A couple wears a mask in San Jose, Costa Rica. (Reuters)
"I can't abandon that tool any more than I would abandon a nuclear deterrent," he told the Daily Telegraph in a wide-ranging interview to mark the end of his first year in Downing Street. "But it is like a nuclear deterrent, I certainly don't want to use it. And nor do I think we will be in that position again." Johnson insisted health authorities were "getting much better at spotting the disease and isolating it locally" while also learning more about who it affects most and how it is spread.
The British premier on Friday sketched out a timetable for easing the remaining lockdown measures in England, including lifting homeworking guidance and reopening sports stadiums and live theatre. Current government advice is for employees to work from home where they can, but under the new proposals employers will have "more discretion" to urge staff to return.
Despite Johnson's optimism and desire for a return to normal, his chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, said on Friday that social distancing needed to continue "for a long period of time". The government's chief scientific advisor, Patrick Vallance, agreed, judging the risk of a second wave of infection to be "high".