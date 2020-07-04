 Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Need to Put Up a Fight Now, Says WHO as Global Tally Crosses 11 Million Mark - News18

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Need to Put Up a Fight Now, Says WHO as Global Tally Crosses 11 Million Mark

News18.com | July 4, 2020, 7:50 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The World Health Organization's emergencies chief says "we need to put up a fight now" during a peak in the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic rather than focusing on when a second wave might come. Dr Michael Ryan said the world will be much better at fighting a second wave, if people can learn the lessons of fighting the first wave.

WHO officials emphasized mask-wearing, social distancing, and hygiene by individuals, along with contact-tracing and tracking of cases by health authorities as key strategies to fight the virus.
Jul 4, 2020 7:50 am (IST)

Eight Deaths, 1,892 New Cases in Telangana | Telangana reported eight more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking their number to 283 as 1,892 fresh cases of the infection, the highest single-day spike so far in the state, pushed the tally to 20,462.  

Jul 4, 2020 7:46 am (IST)

India’s COVID-19 Vaccine Set For Launch In August, 12 Institutes Selected For Clinical Trials

Jul 4, 2020 7:41 am (IST)

UPDATE | A French court will open an inquiry into former prime minister Edouard Philippe and two cabinet ministers over their handling of the coronavirus crisis. 

Jul 4, 2020 7:37 am (IST)

Jul 4, 2020 7:35 am (IST)

Dog in Georgia Tests Positive for Virus That Causes Covid-19 | A dog in Georgia is believed to have been the second canine in the US to test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, health officials said.  The 6-year-old mixed breed dog was tested after its owners contracted COVID-19 and the dog began suffering from a neurological illness, the Georgia Department of Health said. 

Jul 4, 2020 7:27 am (IST)

READ| India's Covid-19 Cases Rise by Over 20,000 in a Day for The First Time, Tamil Nadu's Tally Crosses 1 Lakh 

Amid mounting cases, the Health Ministry said early detection and a timely clinical management of COVID-19 cases have resulted in increasing daily recoveries, with the recovery rate of patients…

Jul 4, 2020 7:25 am (IST)

Madhya Pradesh Suspends Inter-state Bus Movement | Inter-state movement of buses to remain prohibited till next order. However, inter-district movement of buses within the state to function normally, said Home Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh. 

Jul 4, 2020 7:20 am (IST)

Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 Lakhs. Says, "It's a thin mask with minute holes so that there's no difficulty in breathing. I'm not sure whether this mask will be effective," he told ANI. 

Jul 4, 2020 7:18 am (IST)

UPDATE | Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro watered down a law requiring the wearing of face masks in public places to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. 

Jul 4, 2020 7:15 am (IST)

Air France To Shed Over 7,000 Jobs |  Air France management said it planned to eliminate 7,580 jobs at the airline and its regional unit Hop! by the end of 2022 because of the coronavirus crisis

Jul 4, 2020 7:11 am (IST)

United States Record World's Highest Single-day Increase With Over 50,000 Cases

Jul 4, 2020 7:07 am (IST)

Eleven Million Cases of Coronavirus Worldwide | There are now 11million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, according to the data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Commuters wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus line up to board a bus at a bus terminal in Beijing, Monday, June 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

They say governments and individuals should contour their policies and behaviour based on the outbreak's status in their countries.

Ryan said the world was experiencing a "second peak in the first wave" a situation in which the virus hasn't been suppressed enough to quell transmission to end the first one.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has updated its account of the early stages of the Covid crisis to say it was alerted by its own office in China, and not by China itself, to the first pneumonia cases in Wuhan.

The UN health body has been accused by US President Donald Trump of failing to provide the information needed to stem the pandemic and of being complacent towards Beijing, charges it denies.

On April 9, WHO published an initial timeline of its communications, partly in response to criticism of its early response to the outbreak that has now claimed more than 521,000 lives worldwide.

Delhi Tally

Delhi recorded 2,520 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over the 94,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,923, authorities said here.

On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike so far of 3,947 case. However, in the last five days, the number of fresh cases has oscillated, not showing a particular trend.

The number of fresh cases reported from June 28-July 1 are: June 28 (2,889), June 29 (2,084), June 30 (2,199) and July 1 (2,442), with a steady rise in fatalities.

With 59 more fatalities, the death toll due ro COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,923, the Health department said. The figure was 2,864 on Thursday. A bulletin issued by the department said the total number of cases stood at to 94,695.

Meanwhile, the department issued revised guidelines for home isolation on Friday. COVID-19 patients suffering from immuno-compromised conditions such as cancer, HIV and who have undergone any transplant procedures are not eligible for home isolation, according to the revised guidelines.

The bulletin said an order has been issued for psychiatrists working in hospitals and medical institutions under the Delhi Health department to be deployed at dedicated Covid-19 hospitals to provide tele-consultancy to patients admitted at these facilities who require psychiatric consultancy.

According to the bulletin, 65,624 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stands at 26,148. It added that 5,96,695 tests have been conducted so far. The number of containment zones in the city stood at 445 on Friday.

