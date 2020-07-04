Coronavirus LIVE Updates: First Alerted to Virus by Our Office, not China, Says WHO; US Marks Record 57,683 New Cases in 24 Hours

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The US notched 57,683 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Friday, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed, the third consecutive day with record numbers of new infections. The Baltimore-based university's tracker showed the total number of cases since the pandemic reached the US at 2,793,022 as of 8:30 pm (0030 Saturday GMT). The university also recorded a further 728 fatalities, bringing the total US death toll to 129,405.
The World Health Organization's emergencies chief says "we need to put up a fight now" during a peak in the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic rather than focusing on when a second wave might come. Dr Michael Ryan said the world will be much better at fighting a second wave, if people can learn the lessons of fighting the first wave.
Read More
Jul 4, 2020 9:21 am (IST)
UPDATE | The total number of samples tested up to July 3 is 95,40,132 of which 2,42,383 samples were tested yesterday, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Jul 4, 2020 9:13 am (IST)
India Battles Covid-19
So far, 11,300 'Make In India' ventilators have been dispatched; 6154 delivered to hospitals. Ministry of Health is also supplying 1.02 lakh oxygen cylinders across India; 72,293 delivered: Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/3wduVMLiKH
Kim Jong Un Urges North Koreans to Keep Up Virus Fight | North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged officials to maintain alertness against the coronavirus, warning that complacency risked “unimaginable and irretrievable crisis,” state media said, AP reports.
Jul 4, 2020 8:56 am (IST)
Mexico Reverses Some Openings as Virus Cases Continue High | Mexico’s coronavirus outbreak rose by about 6,740 newly confirmed cases Friday for a second straight day, while 654 more deaths raised the country's total to 29,843. The number of deaths is the sixth-highest highest in the world.
Jul 4, 2020 8:45 am (IST)
63 New Cases in Major Cities in South Korea | South Korea has reported 63 new cases of the coronavirus, continuing a weekslong resurgence as new clusters pop up in various parts of the country. The figures announced by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought national totals to 13,030 infections, including 283 deaths.
Jul 4, 2020 8:40 am (IST)
Holidays to Test Thailand's Easing of Virus Restrictions | Thai authorities urged vigilance as the country celebrates its first long holiday weekend after lifting most restrictions imposed to fight the spread of the coronavirus. No new local infections have been reported in Thailand in more than a month.
Jul 4, 2020 8:34 am (IST)
UK Scraps Quarantine for Some Visitors As Pubs Set to Reopen | With the reopening restaurants, pubs and hairdressers, along with secular and sacred venues including cinemas and churches, England takes its biggest step out of coronavirus lockdown. Britain is also opening up to travel, announcing Friday that it will scrap a requirement for people arriving from dozens of countries to spend 14 days in isolation.
While the JEE Main examination will be held between September 1-6, the advanced exam will be on September 27. The NEET exam will be conducted on September 13.
Jul 4, 2020 8:21 am (IST)
Fresh Cases Recorded in Andaman and Nicobar Islands | Three new confirmed Covid-19 cases- 2 contacts of earlier positives and 1 traveller were recorded in past 24 hours. Total cases stand at 119, of which 65 are active cases and 54 have recovered, stated the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration.
Jul 4, 2020 8:16 am (IST)
Seven-time NASCAR Champion Jimmie Johnson Tests Positive for Covid-19 | Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Sunday's race in Indianapolis, according to his team, Hendrick Motorsports. Johnson tested positive Friday afternoon.
Jul 4, 2020 8:11 am (IST)
Brazil Passes 1.5 Million Cases | Brazil’s health ministry reported 42,223 new cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the nationwide total to 1,539,081. The health ministry also reported 1,290 new Covid-19 fatalities, bringing the country’s death toll to 63,174.
The victim's wife said he had asked the ambulance to come to a point near their home as they did not want to create panic in the nieghbourhood. However, the man collapsed while walking to the vehicle.
Jul 4, 2020 8:04 am (IST)
UPDATE | In present situation, it's not possible to start schools. However, it's important to continue education for students. Providing them online education is better option and in order to do that related materials made available with teachers, said Pune Zilla Parishad CEO
Jul 4, 2020 7:50 am (IST)
Eight Deaths, 1,892 New Cases in Telangana | Telangana reported eight more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking their number to 283 as 1,892 fresh cases of the infection, the highest single-day spike so far in the state, pushed the tally to 20,462.
Jul 4, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
India’s COVID-19 Vaccine Set For Launch In August, 12 Institutes Selected For Clinical Trials
Jul 4, 2020 7:41 am (IST)
UPDATE | A French court will open an inquiry into former prime minister Edouard Philippe and two cabinet ministers over their handling of the coronavirus crisis.
Jul 4, 2020 7:37 am (IST)
WHO Urges Focus on First Wave of Coronavirus | The World Health Organization's emergencies chief says "we need to put up a fight now" during a peak in the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic rather than focusing on when a second wave might come. Dr Michael Ryan said the world will be much better at fighting a second wave, if people can learn the lessons of fighting the first wave.
WHO officials emphasized mask-wearing, social distancing, and hygiene by individuals, along with contact-tracing and tracking of cases by health authorities as key strategies to fight the virus.
Jul 4, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
Dog in Georgia Tests Positive for Virus That Causes Covid-19 | A dog in Georgia is believed to have been the second canine in the US to test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, health officials said. The 6-year-old mixed breed dog was tested after its owners contracted COVID-19 and the dog began suffering from a neurological illness, the Georgia Department of Health said.
Amid mounting cases, the Health Ministry said early detection and a timely clinical management of COVID-19 cases have resulted in increasing daily recoveries, with the recovery rate of patients…
Jul 4, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
Madhya Pradesh Suspends Inter-state Bus Movement | Inter-state movement of buses to remain prohibited till next order. However, inter-district movement of buses within the state to function normally, said Home Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh.
Jul 4, 2020 7:20 am (IST)
Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 Lakhs. Says, "It's a thin mask with minute holes so that there's no difficulty in breathing. I'm not sure whether this mask will be effective," he told ANI.
Jul 4, 2020 7:18 am (IST)
UPDATE | Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro watered down a law requiring the wearing of face masks in public places to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.
Jul 4, 2020 7:15 am (IST)
Air France To Shed Over 7,000 Jobs | Air France management said it planned to eliminate 7,580 jobs at the airline and its regional unit Hop! by the end of 2022 because of the coronavirus crisis
Jul 4, 2020 7:11 am (IST)
United States Record World's Highest Single-day Increase With Over 50,000 Cases
#UPDATES The US notched 57,683 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University shows, the third consecutive day with record numbers of new infections, bringing the total cases since the pandemic reached the US to 2,793,022 pic.twitter.com/hXndfJ3sZl
Eleven Million Cases of Coronavirus Worldwide | There are now 11million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, according to the data collected by Johns Hopkins University.
A station staff member wears protective gear as he checks the ID and health status of travellers before they enter the Beijing South Railway Station, after an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
WHO officials emphasized mask-wearing, social distancing, and hygiene by individuals, along with contact-tracing and tracking of cases by health authorities as key strategies to fight the virus.
They say governments and individuals should contour their policies and behaviour based on the outbreak's status in their countries.
Ryan said the world was experiencing a "second peak in the first wave" a situation in which the virus hasn't been suppressed enough to quell transmission to end the first one.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has updated its account of the early stages of the Covid crisis to say it was alerted by its own office in China, and not by China itself, to the first pneumonia cases in Wuhan.
The UN health body has been accused by US President Donald Trump of failing to provide the information needed to stem the pandemic and of being complacent towards Beijing, charges it denies.
On April 9, WHO published an initial timeline of its communications, partly in response to criticism of its early response to the outbreak that has now claimed more than 521,000 lives worldwide.
Delhi Tally
Delhi recorded 2,520 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over the 94,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,923, authorities said here.
On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike so far of 3,947 case. However, in the last five days, the number of fresh cases has oscillated, not showing a particular trend.
The number of fresh cases reported from June 28-July 1 are: June 28 (2,889), June 29 (2,084), June 30 (2,199) and July 1 (2,442), with a steady rise in fatalities.
With 59 more fatalities, the death toll due ro COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,923, the Health department said. The figure was 2,864 on Thursday. A bulletin issued by the department said the total number of cases stood at to 94,695.
Meanwhile, the department issued revised guidelines for home isolation on Friday. COVID-19 patients suffering from immuno-compromised conditions such as cancer, HIV and who have undergone any transplant procedures are not eligible for home isolation, according to the revised guidelines.
The bulletin said an order has been issued for psychiatrists working in hospitals and medical institutions under the Delhi Health department to be deployed at dedicated Covid-19 hospitals to provide tele-consultancy to patients admitted at these facilities who require psychiatric consultancy.
According to the bulletin, 65,624 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stands at 26,148. It added that 5,96,695 tests have been conducted so far. The number of containment zones in the city stood at 445 on Friday.