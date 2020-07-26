Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Global Tally Nears 16 Million-Mark, India Daily Tests Hit New High

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has crossed 1.3 million in India as nearly 1 lakh new cases were reported in just two days. The disease has claimed 31,358 lives in the country, according to the ministry of health and family welfare data.

India is the world's third worst hit country by the virus, after United States and Brazil. The United States on Saturday recorded 68,212 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally. That brought the total number of cases in the world's hardest-hit country to 4,174,437, the Baltimore-based university said at 8:30 pm (0030 Sunday). Another 1,067 deaths were reported, bringing the country's total fatalities to 146,391.

Testing High

Slowly but steadily, India has ramped-up its testing capacity for COVID-19 and conducted over 4.20 lakh tests in a day, the highest ever, the Union Health Ministry said Saturday, crediting the rise in number of labs for the achievement.

India had only one testing lab for Covid-19 in January but it has now increased the number to 1,301, including private labs. The Health Ministry said revised guidelines by ICMR and efforts put in by the states also helped in widespread testing. Till Friday, a total of 1,58,49,068 tests for COVID-19 had been done in the country. India did 3.50 lakh tests every day over the last one week, the ministry said. With 4,20,898 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the Tests Per Million (TPM) has increased to 11,485 and continue to maintain an upward trend.

Global Tally

The global tally for coronavirus is about to touch 16 million. As many as 15,980,425 people across the world have so far contracted the coronvairus disease. The United States with 4,174,437 cases and Brazil with 2,394,513 continue to be the worst hit.

Tripura Lockdown

A total lockdown will be imposed in Tripura Monday 5 am onwards till 5 am on July 30. This will be in continuation of the night curfew to be imposed from 9 pm on 26th July, the state government said on Saturday. The lockdown would have 21 exemptions, including that to emergency and essential services as well as to print and electronic media.

According to the latest report, Tripura has reported a total of 3,778 COVID-19 cases of which 2,131 people have recovered. Eleven people have died due to virus.