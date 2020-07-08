Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Hit by Staff Crunch, Mumbai to Outsource ICU Services in Govt Jumbo Facilities to Pvt Bidders; WHO Issues Warning

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: In a first in the country, Mumbai will outsource its ICU services in government jumbo facilities to private bidders to address the staff crunch as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Maharashtra’s capital. The first batch of patients to move in such facilities under private bidders will be from tomorrow. As per the latest decision, private doctors and hospitals have been invited to bid to serve at the government jumbo facilities and BMC will pay between Rs 6,000 and Rs 6,900 per bed to the private bidders. The BMC will provide infrastructure and medicines, while the private bidders will have to bring in their own staff. The bidders will have to adhere to the Medical Council of India guidelines and work orders have already been issued for the jumbo facilities at BKC, NESCO, Mulund and Dahisar.
The coronavirus tally in Mumbai rose to 86,132 yesterday with the addition of 806 new cases - lowest single-day figure in nearly two months - while the death of 64 patients took the toll near the 5,000-mark, the city civic body said. With 806 new infections and 64 deaths, the tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 86,132, while the toll rose to 4,999, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This was the lowest number of COVID-19 cases recorded in a day in Mumbai in 55 days. Earlier on May 13, 800 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the metropolis. In Mumbai, the first COVID-19 patient was detected on March 11, while the first death was recorded on March 17.
Jul 8, 2020 8:37 am (IST)
Chinese Mainland Reports 7 New Cases | The Chinese mainland reports seven new imported Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,949, says the National Health Commission. Among all the imported cases, 1,877 have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 72 remain hospitalised, with no one in severe condition.
Jul 8, 2020 8:19 am (IST)
Children studying in government schools in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, are allegedly not being provided with mid-day meals in view of closure of schools due to Covid-19.
US Announces Plan for Temporary Modifications to F-1, M-1 Visa Requirements | US Dept of Homeland Security announces its plan for temporary modifications to F-1 and M-1 non-immigrant visa requirements for fall 2020 semester. This will allow a mixture of both in-person and some online coursework to meet requirements for non-immigrant student status. The temporary accommodation provides greater flexibility for non-immigrant students to continue their education in the United States, while also allowing for proper social distancing on open and operating campuses across America. International students will still have to obtain appropriate visa and may still be subject to other visa processing or travel restrictions due to Covid-19. Students should check with the local US embassy or consulate for information specific to their country: US Department of State.
Jul 8, 2020 8:02 am (IST)
Peak of Pandemic Not Yet Reached: WHO | It took 12 weeks for the world to reach 4,00,000 Covid-19 cases, says World Health Organisation (WHO). Over the weekend, there were more than 4,00,000 cases across the globe. The outbreak is accelerating and we have clearly not reached the peak of the pandemic.
Jul 8, 2020 7:58 am (IST)
A person who was sent to Gwalior Central Jail in Madhya Pradesh tests positive for Covid-19. He managed to escape from hospital by dodging guards.
Kalaburagi Dist Admin's Order on Marriage Ceremonies | Kalaburagi district administration restricted marriages at public places, convention halls and at homes, in view of Covid-19 in Karnataka. Deputy Commissioner issues a notification that no permission should be given to marriages except at sub-registrar office in presence of only 5 signatories.
Jul 8, 2020 7:43 am (IST)
Rajashtan government directs private schools not to charge fees till they reopen. On April 9, the state govt had directed private schools to not take advance fee for three months (till June 30), in view of the pandemic: School Education Department, Rajasthan Govt.
Jul 8, 2020 7:32 am (IST)
Lockdown in Cuttack City Till July 10 | Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in Odisha orders shutdown of entire Cuttack city (CMC area) till midnight of July 10. Weekend shutdown restrictions will also apply to Cuttack city (CMC area) on July 11 and 12 as per previous order.
Jul 8, 2020 7:29 am (IST)
MLA from Cuttack Tests Positive | One MLA from Cuttack district in Odisha tests positive for Covid-19. Earlier, one MLA from Balasore district had tested positive.
Jul 8, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
DCGI Writes to States/UTs on Black Marketing of Remdesivir | The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) writes to states/UTs on black marketing of Covid-19 drug Remdesivir, and asks them to keep strict vigil on preventing black marketing of the drug.
Jul 8, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
BMC's Decision on Private Bidders | In BMC's crucial decision to fight against Covid-19, private doctors and hospitals have been invited to bid to serve at the government jumbo facilities:
* BMC will pay between Rs 6,000 to Rs 6,900 per bed to the private bidders.
* BMC will provide infrastructure and medicines to the bidders, however, they will have to bring in their own staff.
* The bidders will have to adhere to the Medical Council of India guidelines.
* This decision was taken after a crunch of medical practitioners was realised at the jumbo facilities.
* Work orders have already been issued for the following jumbo facilities: BKC, NESCO, Mulund, Dahisar. Rates have been capped between Rs 6,000 to Rs 6,900 for these four facilities.
Jul 8, 2020 7:21 am (IST)
Mumbai to Outsource ICU Services in Govt Facilities to Pvt Bidders | In a first in the country, Mumbai will outsource ICU services in government jumbo facilities to private bidders. Work orders have already been issued. The first batch of patients will move in on Thursday.
Jul 8, 2020 7:16 am (IST)
The WHO will publish a scientific brief summarising the state of knowledge on modes of transmission of the virus in the coming days.
Jul 8, 2020 7:16 am (IST)
WHO experts will travel to China this weekend to work together with their Chinese counterparts to prepare scientific plans for identifying the zoonotic source of Covid-19. The experts will develop the scope and terms of reference for a WHO-led international mission. Identifying the origin of emerging viral disease has proven complex in past epidemics in different countries. A well planned series of scientific researches will advance the understanding of animal reservoirs and the route of Covid-19 transmission to humans. This process is an evolving endeavor which may lead to further international scientific research and collaboration globally.
Jul 8, 2020 7:14 am (IST)
WHO Says Evidence of Airbone Transmission Emerging But Not Definitive | The World Health Organisation (WHO) Technical Lead, Prof Benedetta Allegranzi acknowledges the evidence of airborne transmission of the novel coronavirus. She says "The possibility of airborne transmission in public settings... cannot be ruled out. There is some evidence emerging, but is not definitive."
According to the BMC, the number of recovered patients rose to 58,137 as 985 more people were discharged from hospitals. The civic body said the city now has 22,996 active cases, while 933 new suspected patients of coronavirus were admitted in hospitals.
As the number of cases of the novel coronavirus continue to peak, the World Health Organisation has sounded an alarm, saying the peak of the pandemic is yet to be achieved. “It took 12 weeks for the world to reach 4,00,000 Covid-19 cases. Over the weekend, there were more than 400,000 cases across the globe. The outbreak is accelerating and we’ve clearly not reached the peak of the pandemic,” the organisation said.