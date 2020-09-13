Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah Admitted to AIIMS Again; India Betters Covid-19 Recovery Rate at 3.8 Times the Active Cases

Read More

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was discharged from AIIMS nearly two weeks ago after post Covid-19 care, was readmitted to the hospital last night after he reportedly complained of breathlessness. On August 2, Shah, 55, had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease. He was later admitted to the AIIMS following complaints of fatigue and body ache. He left the hospital after 13 days on August 31 after the doctors said the Home Minister had "recovered". Last night, at around 11 PM, he was admitted to the hospital again.Meanwhile, India’s recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise -- from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakh in September. More than 70,000 recoveries are being reported every day even as India struggles to arrest its Covid-19 cases. India's Covid-19 caseload raced past 46 lakh with a record 97,570 infections being reported in a day, while 36,24,196 people have recuperated so far, taking the national recovery rate to 77.77 percent on Saturday, according to Union health ministry data. The total number of coronavirus cases has mounted to 46,59,984, while the death toll climbed to 77,472 with 1,201 people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The Covid-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has further dropped to 1.66 percent. There are 9,58,316 active cases of Covid-19 in the country which comprises 20.56 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.