Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah Admitted to AIIMS Again; India Betters Covid-19 Recovery Rate at 3.8 Times the Active Cases

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was discharged from AIIMS nearly two weeks ago after post Covid-19 care, was readmitted to the hospital last night after he reportedly complained of breathlessness. On August 2, Shah, 55, had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease. He was later admitted to the AIIMS following complaints of fatigue and body ache. He left the hospital after 13 days on August 31 after the doctors said the Home Minister had "recovered". Last night, at around 11 PM, he was admitted to the hospital again.
Meanwhile, India’s recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise -- from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakh in September. More than 70,000 recoveries are being reported every day even as India struggles to arrest its Covid-19 cases. India's Covid-19 caseload raced past 46 lakh with a record 97,570 infections being reported in a day, while 36,24,196 people have recuperated so far, taking the national recovery rate to 77.77 percent on Saturday, according to Union health ministry data. The total number of coronavirus cases has mounted to 46,59,984, while the death toll climbed to 77,472 with 1,201 people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The Covid-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has further dropped to 1.66 percent. There are 9,58,316 active cases of Covid-19 in the country which comprises 20.56 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Read More
Sep 13, 2020 8:08 am (IST)
Melbourne Police Arrest One Person at Anti-lockdown Protest | Police have arrested one person as anti-lockdown protesters massed at Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Market. Sunday’s protest follows ones on Saturday when about 100 people demonstrated against strict Melbourne coronavirus restrictions across various locations.
Sep 13, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
AstraZeneca Resumes UK Trials of Covid-19 Vaccine Halted by Patient Illness | AstraZeneca has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after getting the green light from safety watchdogs, the company said on Saturday. The late-stage trials of the experimental vaccine, developed with researchers from the University of Oxford, were suspended this week after an illness in a study subject in Britain, casting doubts on an early rollout.
Sep 13, 2020 7:54 am (IST)
France's Daily Covid-19 Cases Pass 10,000 for First Ttime | France recorded 10,561 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health authorities said, a new daily record as the number topped 10,000 for the first time. The latest daily count, surpassing the previous record of 9,843 new infections reported on Thursday, highlights a resurgence of the disease in France.
Sep 13, 2020 7:51 am (IST)
Union Health Ministry issues 'post Covid-19 management protocol', use of Chyawanprash, Yogasana, Pranayama and walks among suggestions.
Sep 13, 2020 7:48 am (IST)
Brazil Records 814 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours | Brazil has recorded 814 coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 33,523 additional cases, the nation’s health ministry said. The South American country has now reported 131,210 total deaths and 4,315,687 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
Sep 13, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
Queensland Doctors Defend State's Border Closures, Tell Critics to 'Back Off' | Queensland’s top doctors have called for critics of the state’s chief health officer to “back off” over coronavirus border closures. Chief health officer Jeanette Young has been repeatedly targeted for advising that the state should remain isolated from Victoria, New South Wales and the ACT.
Sep 13, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
India's Recovery Rate Improves Amid Rising Cases | India's Covid recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakh in September. A high level of more than 70,000 recoveries are being reported every day. Recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the Active Cases (under 1/4 total cases)
Sep 13, 2020 7:38 am (IST)
UN Steps Up Covid-19 Measures at Syrian Refugee Camps in Jordan | The UN refugee agency is stepping up efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 among tens of thousands of Syrians in camps in Jordan after the first cases were confirmed last week, the head of the agency in the country said. The UNHCR confirmed three cases in the country's largest camp for Syrian refugees, Zaatari, near the border with Syria, and two cases in a smaller camp, Azraq.
Sep 13, 2020 7:32 am (IST)
Mizoram reported 35 Covid-19 cases, taking total cases to 1,414 including 823 recoveries and 591 active cases. No person has died due to the disease in the state so far.
Sep 13, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
US Reports 192,388 Deaths from Coronavirus | The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 6,427,058 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 46,045 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,035 to 192,388. The CDC's tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, was of 4 p.m. EDT Sept. 11 versus its previous report a day earlier.
Sep 13, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
Jharkhand Reports 1,420 New Covid-19 Cases, 10 Fresh Fatalities | Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 60,460 as 1,420 more people tested positive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 542, a health bulletin said. The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 14,844, while 45,074 people have been cured of the disease so far.
The Pune-based firm on Thursday had halted the trials, saying it would review the situation and wait for pharma giant AstraZeneca to restart its trials in the UK.
Sep 13, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
Mexico Records 5,674 New Cases | Mexico has reported 5,674 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 421 additional fatalities. The country now has a total of 663,973 infections and 70,604 deaths, according to the health ministry.
Sep 13, 2020 7:23 am (IST)
Home Minister Amit Shah Admitted To Delhi's AIIMS Again | Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS last night, nearly two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital. He was earlier admitted to the national capital's top hospital for post Covid-care.
File photo of home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5. The country has registered over 95,000 cases for the third consecutive day. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 5,51,89,226 samples have been tested up to September 11 with 10,91,251 samples being tested on Friday.
Of the 1,201 new deaths, 442 were reported from Maharashtra, 130 from Karnataka, 77 each from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 76 from Uttar Pradesh, 63 from Punjab, 57 from West Bengal, 30 from Madhya Pradesh, 26 from Chhattisgarh, 25 from Haryana, 21 from Delhi, 16 each from Assam and Gujarat, 15 each from Jharkhand and Rajasthan and 14 each from Kerala and Odisha. Twelve fatalities each have been reported from Bihar and Puducherry, 11 from Uttarakhand, 10 from Telangana, nine each from Jammu and Kashmir and Tripura, eight from Goa, five from Himachal Pradesh, four from Meghalaya, three from Chandigarh, two from Ladakh while Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim have registered one fatality each.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.