Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Gets 2,00,000 Doses of Black Fungus Drug from US; Vietnam Discovers New Covid Variant
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Amid prevailing conditions, several states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa have extended the COVID-induced lockdown or other curfew-like restrictions for a week.

News18.com | May 30, 2021, 08:51 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Amid rising cases of mucormycosis, another consignment of AmBisome (Amphotericin B injection), used to treat black fungus reached India on Sunday. Vietnam has discovered a new, stealthier Covid-19 variant which spreads quickly by air and is a combination of variants first identified in India and the UK, the Guardian reported.

A total of 2,00,000 doses have reached so far, said the Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The country is struggling to deal with fresh outbreaks across more than half of its territory including industrial zones and big cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. More than 6,700 cases including 47 deaths have been reported in Vietnam, most of which have occurred since April.

May 30, 2021 08:51 (IST)

695 New COVID-19 Cases in Thane, 52 More Deaths | Thane has reported 695 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,15,091, an official said on Sunday. Besides these new cases recorded on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of 52 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 9,163, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.77 per cent, he added.

May 30, 2021 08:44 (IST)

Vietnam Discovers New Hybrid Covid Variant, State Media Reports | Vietnam has discovered a new Covid-19 variant which spreads quickly by air and is a combination of variants first identified in India and the UK, state media has reported. The country is struggling to deal with fresh outbreaks across more than half of its territory including industrial zones and big cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

May 30, 2021 08:31 (IST)

Meghalaya Logs 614 New Covid Cases, 7 Fresh Fatalities | Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally mounted to 34,448 on Saturday after 614 new cases were reported, while seven more fatalities took the death toll to 551, a health department official said. The state now has 7,741 active cases. Health Services Director Aman War said that 890 patients recovered from the viral infection during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 26,156.

May 30, 2021 08:19 (IST)

READ | After Black Fungus, Aspergillosis Cases Rise in Covid Patients: All You Need to Know About Symptoms, Prevention

Amid a sharp rise in black and white fungus cases in India, doctors in Vadodara have reported 8 cases of a new fungal infection called aspergillosis.

May 30, 2021 08:12 (IST)

Take Action Against Institutions Giving Covid Vaccination Package with Hotels: Centre to States | The Centre has asked states and union territories to initiate legal or administrative action against institutions which are giving package for Covid vaccination in collaboration with hotels in violation of prescribed guidelines.   In a letter to all states and UTs, Additional Secretary to Health ministry Manohar Agnani said it has come to the notice of the Union health ministry that some private hospitals are giving package for Covid vaccination in collaboration with some hotels, which is against the guidelines issued for the National Covid Vaccination Program.

May 30, 2021 08:00 (IST)

Ghaziabad Man with Yellow, Black and White Fungus Dies | A 59-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was also diagnosed with black, white and yellow fungal infections, has passed away here, the doctor treating him said. "Kunwar Singh was under treatment but passed away due to toxemia (blood poisoning by toxins) at 7.30 pm on Friday," Dr B P Tyagi, an ENT (ear, nose, throat) specialist at Harsh Hospital in the city's Raj Nagar area, told PTI. The doctor said Singh, a lawyer from Sanjay Nagar in the city, had approached him recently with Covid conditions. "The yellow fungus, besides white and black fungus, was detected during endoscopy on May 24," Tyagi added.  Meanwhile, he said his hospital is treating another 59-year-old man from Muradnagar who has also been detected with yellow fungus infections. 

May 30, 2021 07:45 (IST)

Mizoram reports 329 new COVID19 cases and one death on Saturday- Active cases: 3,089, Total discharged: 8,863 and Death toll: 36

May 30, 2021 07:38 (IST)

32 Kids Orphaned in Covid Pandemic in Delhi: Child Rights Panel Chief |  The Delhi child rights panel has identified 32 children who have been orphaned during the Covid pandemic in the national capital. Ten more children, living with single parents, have lost them, said Commission for Protection of Child Rights chief Anurag Kundu. "Sixteen children have been identified who lost their parents during the second wave. We have been enquiring about them whether they require medical attention, ration, counselling, immunisation etc, said DCPCR member Ranjana Prasad. We are providing them the help they ask for," she added. She said younger children have been given to the nearest Anganwadis. 

May 30, 2021 07:32 (IST)

Another consignment of AmBisome (Amphotericin B injection), used in black fungus treatment, reaches India.

May 30, 2021 07:25 (IST)

Kerala, Goa, Puducherry Join Several Other States in Extending COVID Lockdown and Restrictions | Many states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa have extended the COVID-induced lockdown or other restrictions for a week to a fortnight from Monday, while some of them like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have announced certain relaxation in the curbs. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced the extension of the shutdown till June 9, while Puducherry government also decided to continue the lockdown till June 7. Tamil Nadu has already extended the lockdown till June 7.

Meanwhile, the child rights panel in Delhi has identified 32 children who have been orphaned during the Covid pandemic in the national capital. Ten more children, living with single parents, have lost their parents, said Commission for Protection of Child Rights chief Anurag Kundu.

“Sixteen children have been identified who lost their parents during the second wave. We have been enquiring about them whether they require medical attention, ration, counselling, immunisation etc, said DCPCR member Ranjana Prasad.

Amid prevailing conditions, several states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa have extended the COVID-induced lockdown or other curfew-like restrictions for a week to a fortnight from Monday, while some of them like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have announced certain relaxation in the curbs.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the extension of the shutdown till June 9, while the Puducherry government also decided to continue the lockdown till June 7. Tamil Nadu has already extended the lockdown till June 7.

As per the new lockdown guidelines, some concessions will be given to perform essential activities, while all industrial establishments (including coir, cashew, etc) can function with minimum employees not exceeding 50 per cent of total strength.

