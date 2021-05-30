Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Gets 2,00,000 Doses of Black Fungus Drug from US; Vietnam Discovers New Covid Variant

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Amid rising cases of mucormycosis, another consignment of AmBisome (Amphotericin B injection), used to treat black fungus reached India on Sunday. Vietnam has discovered a new, stealthier Covid-19 variant which spreads quickly by air and is a combination of variants first identified in India and the UK, the Guardian reported.

A total of 2,00,000 doses have reached so far, said the Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The country is struggling to deal with fresh outbreaks across more than half of its territory including industrial zones and big cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. More than 6,700 cases including 47 deaths have been reported in Vietnam, most of which have occurred since April.