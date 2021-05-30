Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Gets 2,00,000 Doses of Black Fungus Drug from US; Vietnam Discovers New Covid Variant

Meanwhile, the child rights panel in Delhi has identified 32 children who have been orphaned during the Covid pandemic in the national capital. Ten more children, living with single parents, have lost their parents, said Commission for Protection of Child Rights chief Anurag Kundu.
“Sixteen children have been identified who lost their parents during the second wave. We have been enquiring about them whether they require medical attention, ration, counselling, immunisation etc, said DCPCR member Ranjana Prasad.
Amid prevailing conditions, several states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa have extended the COVID-induced lockdown or other curfew-like restrictions for a week to a fortnight from Monday, while some of them like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have announced certain relaxation in the curbs.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the extension of the shutdown till June 9, while the Puducherry government also decided to continue the lockdown till June 7. Tamil Nadu has already extended the lockdown till June 7.
As per the new lockdown guidelines, some concessions will be given to perform essential activities, while all industrial establishments (including coir, cashew, etc) can function with minimum employees not exceeding 50 per cent of total strength.
