Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Britain Imposes Six-month Curbs Against Second Wave; Trump Accuses Beijing of Unleashing 'Plague'

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the British people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and ordered restaurants and bars to close early to tackle a fast-spreading second wave of COVID-19, with new restrictions lasting probably six months. After scientific warnings that deaths could soar without urgent action, Johnson stopped short of imposing another full lockdown, as he did in March, but warned that further measures could come if the disease was not suppressed, Reuters reported.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

◕ US President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that China must be held accountable for having "unleashed" COVID-19 on the world, prompting Beijing to accuse him of "lies" and abusing the UN platform to provoke confrontation. China's President Xi Jinping struck a conciliatory tone in his pre-recorded virtual address to the General Assembly, calling for enhanced cooperation over the pandemic and stressing that China had no intention of fighting "either a Cold War or a hot war with any country." "We must hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world, China," he said in remarks taped on Monday and delivered remotely to the General Assembly due to the pandemic.

◕ 3,291 Covid-19 Cases, 96 Deaths in Pune, 1,614 Discharged | Pune district reported 3,291 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 2,57,797, while the death toll reached 5,870 after 96 people succumbed to the infection, an official said onTuesday. A total of 1,614 people were discharged during the day."Of the new cases, 1,364 are in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 1,34,029 cases. The count inPimpri Chinchwad increased by 814 to reach 71,641. The number of cases in rural and cantonment areas stands at 52,127," he said.