Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: First Death on US Soil Confirmed; 78-year-old Evacuated from Cruise Liner is Australia's First Fatality

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: The first fatality from the novel coronavirus has been confirmed on US soil, as President Donald Trump urged Americans not to panic. Health officials said the man who died in Washington state was one of a handful with no known links to global hot zones to have contracted the virus — indicating that the pathogen was now likely spreading in communities. Australia, too, recorded its first COVID-19 fatality with a 78-year-old man evacuated from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise liner in Japan dying in a Perth hospital. His 79-year-old wife was also infected with the disease during the cruise and remains in hospital.
The World Health Organization has raised its global risk assessment of the new coronavirus to its highest level after the epidemic spread to sub-Saharan Africa and financial markets slumped. The virus has proliferated around the globe over the past week, emerging on every continent except Antarctica, prompting many governments and businesses to try to stop people from travelling or gathering in crowded places.
Mar 1, 2020 7:56 am (IST)
Ireland, Ecuador, Luxembourg Report First Cases | Ireland reported its first case of the virus, as did Ecuador and Luxembourg, reports The Guardian.
Mar 1, 2020 7:52 am (IST)
Fresh Cases, Deaths in China | China reports 35 more virus deaths and 573 new cases of COVID-19.
Mar 1, 2020 7:47 am (IST)
Who is most at risk of dying?
-Among those infected with the virus, older adults with pre-existing heart conditions or hypertension face a sharply higher risk, according to preliminary statistics, including from a study covering more than 72,000 patients in China.
- Among a subset of 44,700 infections, more than 80 percent were of at least 60 years old, with half over 70, said a study.
- Initial reports from outside China are similar, with the first 12 victims reported in Italy mostly in their 80s, and none under 60. Several had known heart problems.
Mar 1, 2020 7:44 am (IST)
Australia Confirms First Death | Officials have confirmed that a Western Australian man has confirmed the country’s first death from COVID-19. The deceased had travelled back to Australia from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.
Mar 1, 2020 7:37 am (IST)
Paris Half-Marathon Cancelled over COVID-19 Fears | The Paris half-marathon, which was scheduled for Sunday with 44,000 registered runners, has been cancelled over fears of coronavirus, officials said. The announcement came after the French government ordered the cancellation of public gatherings of more than 5,000 people.
Mar 1, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
Indians in Iran to Come Back | Indian envoy to Iran Gaddam Dharmendra on Saturday said the authorities are working to facilitate the return of Indians who wish to go back home in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. As many as 43 people have died in Iran as a result of the new deadly disease.
Mar 1, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
South Korea Reports 376 Fresh Cases | Nearly 90 percent of the new cases are in Daegu, the centre of South Korea’s outbreak, and its neighbouring North Gyeongsang province. With fresh coronavirus cases, total tally rises upto 3,526 in the country.
Nearly 90 percent of the new cases are in Daegu, the centre of South Korea’s outbreak, and its neighbouring North Gyeongsang province, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pic.twitter.com/I7BpobbvWv
US Imposes International Travel Restrictions | US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced restrictions on travel from Iran and advised fellow citizens not to travel to certain areas of South Korea and Italy. The announcement came as the first death from coronavirus was reported in the US.
Mar 1, 2020 12:03 am (IST)
Cases in Italy Rise over 1,000 | The number of cases of the new coronavirus in Italy has exceeded 1,000, the health ministry said, with the death toll rising by eight to 29 in the past 24 hours. The number of cases has reached 1,128 since the start of the epidemic a week ago, up from 888 on Friday.
Mar 1, 2020 12:02 am (IST)
US Reports 1st Death | The United States reports its first casualty from coronavirus while US public health officials have identified four "presumptive" coronavirus cases believed to have emerged from community transmission of the infection, signaling a turning point in strategies needed to contain the disease in the United States.
Feb 29, 2020 8:27 pm (IST)
France to Cancel Gatherings of over 5,000 People | France says it will cancel all public "gatherings of more than 5,000 people" in closed spaces, as it seeks to curb the spread of coronavirus amid a surge of cases in the country. The decision followed a special meeting of ministers to discuss the virus, which has infected 73 people in the country, according to Health Minister Olivier Veran.
Feb 29, 2020 5:30 pm (IST)
Qatar Reports 1st Case | Qatar's health ministry reported on the first case of coronavirus infection in the country. The patient is a 36 year-old Qatari who returned recently from Iran, the ministry said in a statement, adding that he is a stable condition. With Qatar reporting its first infection, Saudi Arabia becomes the only Gulf country no to have not signalled any coronavirus case.
Feb 29, 2020 5:28 pm (IST)
Iran dismissed as "rumours" a report that coronavirus has killed more than 200 people in the country, one of the hardest hit by the disease, with senior officials among those infected. Since it announced its first coronavirus deaths, Iran has scrambled to bring the outbreak under control, shutting schools, suspending cultural and sporting events and halting meetings of the cabinet and parliament.
Feb 29, 2020 4:39 pm (IST)
112 Indians Flown from Wuhan Test Negative | All 112 people at the ITBP facility have tested negative for coronavirus. There people were flown in from Wuhan and will continue to be isolation.
Feb 29, 2020 4:06 pm (IST)
43 Die in Iran | An Iran Health Ministry spokesman says the new coronavirus has killed 43 people amid 593 confirmed cases in the Islamic Republic. Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour gave the new figure Saturday. Jahanpour urged people to stay away from mass gatherings and limit their travel. Iran has the world's highest death toll outside of China, the epicenter of the outbreak.
Feb 29, 2020 3:11 pm (IST)
Entire Italian Serie-C Football Team in Quarantine | After three players and an official tested positive for coronavirus, an entire Italian Serie-C football team placed in quarantine. Players from Pianese, a side based in Tuscany, began to exhibit symptoms last Saturday, while the team played away against Allesandria.
Feb 29, 2020 3:05 pm (IST)
Feb 29, 2020 2:52 pm (IST)
All 16 Infected in Vietnam Discharged | Vietnam has announced that all 16 infected coronavirus patients detected in the country have been discharged from hospital and declared cured, Al Jazeera reports. No new cases detected in the past 15 days, said officials.
Feb 29, 2020 2:40 pm (IST)
Kuwait Calls on Citizens to Avoid Traveling | Kuwait called on its citizens to avoid traveling over concerns of coronavirus outbreak. The Gulf state has not registered any new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, Reuters reported. The total number of people infected with the disease in Kuwait is 45.
Feb 29, 2020 2:27 pm (IST)
Saudi Arabia Calls on Citizens to Postpone Travel to Lebanon | Saudi Arabia called on its citizens and residents to postpone travel to Lebanon over concerns of the spread of coronavirus. Lebanon confirmed its fourth case of the virus on Friday.
Feb 29, 2020 2:17 pm (IST)
Germany Warns of Impending Epidemic | In Europe, Germany warned of an impending epidemic and Greece, a gateway for refugees from the Middle East, announced tighter border controls. Germany has nearly 60 cases while France has about 57 and Spain 32, reports Reuters.
Feb 29, 2020 2:04 pm (IST)
South Korea Reports Fresh Cases | 219 new coronavirus cases were reported in South Korea bringing the country's total infections to 3,150, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday. The new cases added to the 594 confirmed earlier in the day.
Feb 29, 2020 1:54 pm (IST)
Hong Kong's Stock Exchange to Donate Over $1.28 million | Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is donating HK$10 million (US$1.28 million) cash to help support the fight against coronavirus.
HKEX is donating HK$10 million to help our community combat the #coronavirus outbreak. The donation will be allocated to several welfare organisations that provide relief & support to those in need. Our thoughts are with those affected by the disease. Stay safe & in good health! pic.twitter.com/nQfHPRQM9q
Hollywood Studios Ask Employees to Delay Work Trips | Companies are asking employees to delay work trips to countries such as China, Japan, Italy and South Korea, the regions that have been the most affected by the disease. Studios have already cancelled plans for China premieres for films such as Disney's "Mulan" and the James Bond movie "No Time to Die", reports IANS.
Feb 29, 2020 1:30 pm (IST)
935 Cases Recorded in Japan | Japan's Ministry of Health updated its numbers of novel coronavirus Friday to a total of 935 cases, up on an earlier count of 907 cases. At least 11 people have died from the virus in the country. Out of the officially recorded 935 cases, 705 are from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama.
Feb 29, 2020 1:16 pm (IST)
Russia Asks Citizens To Avoid Foreign Travel | A Russian official on Saturday called on citizens of the country to refrain from non-essential travel abroad over fears about the growing number of coronavirus cases globally.
Feb 29, 2020 1:06 pm (IST)
Feb 29, 2020 12:50 pm (IST)
Japan Shuts Theme Parks, Stadiums | Theme parks and sports stadiums in Japan have been closed to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.
Feb 29, 2020 12:41 pm (IST)
Five Fresh Cases in Taiwan | Taiwan confirmed five additional coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising the total tally to 38. The cases include a cleaner and three medical staff who had contact with a person before they tested positive for coronavirus.
Feb 29, 2020 12:38 pm (IST)
US Updates First Travel Advice | Following the global outbreak, the United States has updated its travel advice for Iran and Italy, warning people to 'avoid nonessential travel'. It comes after Australia placed a travel ban on Iran, putting it on the same restrictions as China.
Medical workers wearing protective gears carry a patient infecting with a new coronavirus to a hospital in Chuncheon, South Korea. (Image: AP)
It has killed more than 2,800 people and infected over 84,000 worldwide —the vast majority in China — since it emerged apparently from an animal market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. But it is its rapid spread to new zones that has authorities concerned — in the past 24 hours, it has affected nine new countries, from Azerbaijan to Mexico to New Zealand.
"We have now increased our assessment of the risk of spread and the risk of impact of COVID-19 to very high at global level," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters. "We do not see evidence as yet that the virus is spreading freely in communities. As long as that's the case, we still have a chance of containing this virus."
Global investors nevertheless ran scared, with world markets suffering their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.
The chair of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, said the central bank stood at the ready to intervene if needed, given the "evolving" risks to the world's largest economy posed by the deadly outbreak.
New drastic measures were put in place: Switzerland cancelled all gatherings of more than 1,000 people, and Saudi Arabia banned Gulf citizens from its holy cities of Mecca and Medina.
"This is not a time for panic. It is time to be prepared -- fully prepared," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.
Those efforts come as the number of deaths and new infections has been tapering off in China, following unprecedented quarantine efforts locking down tens of millions of people in the worst-hit cities.
But infections elsewhere have started to surge, with Iran, Italy and South Korea becoming the major new hotspots and cases being confirmed in around 50 countries.
"We see a number of countries struggling with containment," said Michael Ryan, head of the WHO's health emergencies programme.
The WHO has voiced particular concern about Africa's preparedness, warning that the continent's health care systems were ill-equipped to respond to a COVID-19 epidemic.
Cases had previously been reported in Egypt and Algeria, but not in the sub-Saharan region until Friday when Nigeria reported its first case: an Italian man in densely populated Lagos.
In Iran, unnamed health system sources told the BBC that at least 210 people had died of the coronavirus -- far beyond the official death toll of 34, but a health ministry spokesman angrily denied that figure.
The coronavirus crisis is affecting everything from global production to schools to sporting events, with FIFA warning Friday that international football matches could be postponed.
Several companies have said they expect the virus to hit their earnings because of weaker demand.
Oil prices also slipped again, with Brent oil for April delivery sinking as low as $50.05 a barrel.
Analysts have warned that China, the world's second-largest economy, will see a major cut in growth this quarter as the country remains largely paralysed by quarantines and containment measures.
Still, signs in China offered hope that the outbreak could be contained.
China reported 44 more deaths on Friday, raising its toll to 2,788, with 327 new cases -- the lowest daily figure for new infections in more than a month.
The virus has mostly killed the elderly or people with pre-existing health conditions.
South Korea also now has the most cases outside China, with more than 2,000 infections and 13 deaths.
The virus has had wide-ranging impact, even forcing K-pop megastars BTS to cancel four Seoul concerts scheduled for April.
In Japan, the health ministry said a British man who was on board a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo had died. More than 700 others on the ship have tested positive.
The governor of Japan's rural northern island of Hokkaido urged people to stay at home this weekend in a desperate effort to contain the outbreak.
In Europe, the largest epicentre is Italy with 650 cases and 17 deaths -- mostly in cities in the north.
Wide-ranging measures to halt the spread of the virus have affected tens of millions of people in northern Italy, with schools closed and cultural and sporting events cancelled.
Experts said the virus had probably "circulated unnoticed for several weeks" before the first confirmed cases -- possibly since January.