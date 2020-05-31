Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Govt Seeks Rs 5,000 Crore from Centre, Says No Money for Salaries

File photo of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.



India reported the biggest single-day jump in the number of new coronavirus patients with 8,380 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, which brings the total to 1,82,143 cases, according to the data shared by Union Health Ministry this morning. The death toll has increased to 5,164 as 193 deaths were recorded in the last one day.



The Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown in the state till the end of June even as Centre moved towards a phased exit from the lockdown. The state government said malls, places of religious worship, cinema halls will continue to remain shut.



The General Administration Department (GAD) at the Delhi Secretariat has been sealed for sanitisation after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.



"The official was from the GAD. The department has been sealed for sanitisation. Also, some of the officials are considered as close contacts and have been put under quarantine," a government official said. Delhi Secretariat houses the offices of all the Delhi Cabinet ministers, including the Chief Minister.



More than six million cases of the novel coronavirus have been officially recorded worldwide, two thirds of them in Europe and the United states, according to an AFP tally.



As of Sunday, there were at least 6,000,867 cases of coronavirus recorded and 366,848 deaths. Europe remains the continent hardest hit by the pandemic, with 2,135,170 cases and 177,595 deaths. The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.



Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones. The United States is the worst-hit country, with 1,760,740 cases and 103,472 deaths. But the virus is now spreading fastest in Latin America, with more than 45,000 cases in the last 24 hours, for a total of 944,695 cases and 49,230 deaths.



Brazil on Saturday reached 28,834 coronavirus fatalities, authorities said, surpassing hard-hit France and becoming the country with the world's fourth-highest death toll.



At the epicenter of South America's coronavirus outbreak, Brazil also saw an increase of 33,274 cases in the past 24 hours - a new daily record, the Health Ministry said.



That number brings Brazil's total caseload to 498,444, the second-highest in the world, lagging only behind the United States.



The United States has recorded 960 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, bringing its total to 103,758 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.



The country has officially logged 1,769,776 cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, the tracker by the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Sunday).



The Indian government, meanwhile, has extended its coronavirus lockdown until June 30 in containment zones but permitted restaurants, malls and religious buildings to reopen elsewhere from June 8 despite a record high number of cases detected nationwide on Saturday.



The home ministry ordered state governments and local authorities to identify "containment zones", or areas that should remain under lockdown, as they continue to report high number of infections.



India reported a record daily jump of 7,964 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday and has so far recorded 173,763 positive cases and 4,971 deaths, making the world's second-most populous country ninth on the list of most infections.