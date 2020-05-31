Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Govt Seeks Rs 5,000 Crore from Centre, Says No Money for Salaries

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Delhi government has demanded Rs 5,000 crore assistance from the Centre to be able to pay salaries to its employees, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.
Sisodia, who also holds the finance department charge, said the Delhi government requires Rs 3,500 crore per month to pay salaries to its employees and to meet other needs.
May 31, 2020 2:36 pm (IST)
Lockdown 4.0 Accounts for Nearly Half of Total Covid Cases in India | The fourth phase of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, which began on May 18, saw 85,974 COVID-19 cases till now, which is nearly half of the total cases reported in the country so far.
May 31, 2020 2:30 pm (IST)
98 Fresh Cases Reported in Andhra Pradesh | In last 24 hours, 98 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of cases to 3,042 and death toll stands at 62 after two deaths were reported.
May 31, 2020 2:23 pm (IST)
56 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Assam in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 1,272, including 163 recovered, 1,102 active cases and 4 deaths, said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
May 31, 2020 2:15 pm (IST)
Ministry of Human Resource Development Releases Datesheets for Class 10 and 12.
📢Announcement The Datesheets for Class X and Class XII examinations by @niostwit have now been released.
Gujarat Govt Eases Curbs on Shops, Travel, Banks Starting Monday | The Gujarat government has announced relaxations in lockdown with efffect from Monday and decided to allow shops and businesses located outside the COVID-19 containment zones to operate without any restriction of the odd-even formula.
May 31, 2020 2:01 pm (IST)
Government ministers in Britain have been accused of creating a “false sense of security” by launching a test and trace system that is not yet capable of controlling local outbreaks, The Guardian reports.
May 31, 2020 1:52 pm (IST)
Update | A 52-year-old ASI who had tested positive for Covid-19, died today, confirms Delhi Police. The police personnel was posted at Sultanpuri station.
May 31, 2020 1:45 pm (IST)
Haryana Govt on Unlock 1.0 | "Centre has issued new guidelines regarding lockdown. Haryana government will issue necessary directions after discussing them. District Administration is also discussing the same with officials and various organisations. We'll issue necessary directions regarding this, by tomorrow," said Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad.
May 31, 2020 1:39 pm (IST)
UP's Unlock 1.0 Guidelines Post 2pm: Adityanath | "Today after 2 pm, we will issue the guidelines for Unlock 1.0 in the state. Intra-state bus and taxi services will resume. Mass gatherings will remain prohibited. Social distancing and masks are mandatory," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says.
May 31, 2020 1:33 pm (IST)
'Delhi Hasn't Received Funds Under DRF Amid Covid-19':Sisodia | Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said - "I have requested central government to grant us Rs 5,000 Crore. I have written to the Union Finance Minister to provide us this immediate assistance as Delhi government has not received the fund sanctioned to states under Disaster Relief Fund. Delhi is facing financial issues."
Seven new cases were reported in Khurda, six each in Balasore, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh, five in Cuttack, four in Puri and Deogarh, three in Keonjhar, two in Jagatsinghpur and one each in…
May 31, 2020 1:22 pm (IST)
Herd Immunity as COVID-19 Strategy Risky, Countries Must Take Timely Interventions: CSIR DG | Banking on developing herd immunity to fight coronavirus is too large a risk for any nation and only timely interventions can mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Shekhar Mande told PTI.
May 31, 2020 1:14 pm (IST)
Air india Issues Circular Putting Onus to Individual Pilots | " Crew member should check and recheck status of test report. Any laxity in this regards will be dealt with severity," Air India said in a statement.
May 31, 2020 1:07 pm (IST)
May 31, 2020 1:00 pm (IST)
APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) market in Pune re-opened today. BJ Deshmukh, Administrator of the market says, "The market re-opened today after 50 days, 11,000 quintals of agricultural produce were brought to the market today, on 200 vehicles."
May 31, 2020 12:53 pm (IST)
Migrant Workers Agitate at Quarantine Centre in Cooch Behar, WB | Protesters allege delay in the arrival of reports of workers whose samples have been collected. They apprehend that Covid positive patients could be living among them. These migrants have returned from Delhi and Guwahati. However, police force from local Kotwali PS has brought the situation under control.
May 31, 2020 12:42 pm (IST)
Shops, Vendors Resume Operations in Karnataka's Khalaburgi | Some shops opened in Kalaburagi amid normal vehicular movement continued as the state government announced that there will be no complete lockdown on Sunday.
May 31, 2020 12:34 pm (IST)
Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj's wife and former minister Amrita Rawat tests positive for COVID-19
May 31, 2020 12:27 pm (IST)
Manipur reports four new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 66., while the number of active cases stand at 59, announced the state govt.
May 31, 2020 12:21 pm (IST)
READ | ‘Kya Karte Bhukhe Marte?’: Back Home Penniless, Migrants Now Fight Joblessness, Discrimination
May 31, 2020 12:13 pm (IST)
Pain of Poor and Labourers Hit Hard by Coronavirus Crisis Cannot be Explained in Words: PM Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the poor and labourers have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus crisis and that their pain cannot be explained in words. In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, Modi said all classes of people have suffered during the pandemic but it is the poor who have suffered the worst.
May 31, 2020 12:05 pm (IST)
Indore's Covid-19 Count Up By 55 to 3,486; Death Toll 132 | The tally of COVID-19 cases in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh mounted to 3,486 as 55 more people were found infected in the last 24 hours, a health department official said.
May 31, 2020 11:56 am (IST)
Thailand Reports Four New Cases, No New Deaths | Thailand reported four new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,081 with 57 deaths since January.
May 31, 2020 11:49 am (IST)
Windows of the office will be kept open throughout the day ventilation. Employees have to maintain three feet distance from each other while working, such seating arrangements will be done, announced Maharashtra government's guideline for its employees.
All employees & visitors will be screened through thermal scanner before entering office. It will be checked if screening is being done strictly or not. All employee have to wear 3 ply mask or surgical mask while working in office: Maharashtra govt's guideline for its employees pic.twitter.com/6BTh8kvNJl
J&K IAS Officer Tests Corona Positive, Officials Quarantined | After a senior IAS officer tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, over a dozen top officials went into self-quarantine.
May 31, 2020 11:34 am (IST)
Over 90 More Cops in Maharashtra Test Positive | As many as91 cops in Maharashtra test positive in the last 24 hours, taking the total police personnel affected so far in Maharashtra to 2,416 and total deaths reported were 26.
May 31, 2020 11:28 am (IST)
8 Hurt as Bus Carrying Migrants from Kerala to Bengal Hit by Truck in Odisha | At least eight persons were injured when a bus carrying West Bengal-bound migrants, who were stranded in Kerala due to the lockdown, was hit by a truck in Odisha's Balasore district.
May 31, 2020 11:21 am (IST)
China's Manufacturing Still Sluggish As Virus Hits Exports | China's manufacturing activity expanded in May but at a sluggish pace for the second straight month as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on the global economy.
May 31, 2020 11:13 am (IST)
As many as 76 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, of which one died, 33 recovered and 20 discharged in Rajasthan. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 8,693, including 194 deaths, 5772 recovered, 5099 discharged, State health department.
India reported the biggest single-day jump in the number of new coronavirus patients with 8,380 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, which brings the total to 1,82,143 cases, according to the data shared by Union Health Ministry this morning. The death toll has increased to 5,164 as 193 deaths were recorded in the last one day.
The Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown in the state till the end of June even as Centre moved towards a phased exit from the lockdown. The state government said malls, places of religious worship, cinema halls will continue to remain shut.
The General Administration Department (GAD) at the Delhi Secretariat has been sealed for sanitisation after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.
"The official was from the GAD. The department has been sealed for sanitisation. Also, some of the officials are considered as close contacts and have been put under quarantine," a government official said. Delhi Secretariat houses the offices of all the Delhi Cabinet ministers, including the Chief Minister.
More than six million cases of the novel coronavirus have been officially recorded worldwide, two thirds of them in Europe and the United states, according to an AFP tally.
As of Sunday, there were at least 6,000,867 cases of coronavirus recorded and 366,848 deaths. Europe remains the continent hardest hit by the pandemic, with 2,135,170 cases and 177,595 deaths. The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.
Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones. The United States is the worst-hit country, with 1,760,740 cases and 103,472 deaths. But the virus is now spreading fastest in Latin America, with more than 45,000 cases in the last 24 hours, for a total of 944,695 cases and 49,230 deaths.
Brazil on Saturday reached 28,834 coronavirus fatalities, authorities said, surpassing hard-hit France and becoming the country with the world's fourth-highest death toll.
At the epicenter of South America's coronavirus outbreak, Brazil also saw an increase of 33,274 cases in the past 24 hours - a new daily record, the Health Ministry said.
That number brings Brazil's total caseload to 498,444, the second-highest in the world, lagging only behind the United States.
The United States has recorded 960 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, bringing its total to 103,758 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
The country has officially logged 1,769,776 cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, the tracker by the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Sunday).
The Indian government, meanwhile, has extended its coronavirus lockdown until June 30 in containment zones but permitted restaurants, malls and religious buildings to reopen elsewhere from June 8 despite a record high number of cases detected nationwide on Saturday.
The home ministry ordered state governments and local authorities to identify "containment zones", or areas that should remain under lockdown, as they continue to report high number of infections.
India reported a record daily jump of 7,964 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday and has so far recorded 173,763 positive cases and 4,971 deaths, making the world's second-most populous country ninth on the list of most infections.