Coronavirus Updates: With 67,597 New Infections, India's Covid Tally Sees Below 1L Cases for Day 2

Coronavirus Updates: Mumbai’s daily case tally dropped below 500 (356) on Monday, for the first time since the Omicron wave began in the last week of December. Cases in the neighbouring Thane city dropped to two digits (50) after nearly 41 days. The overall tally of the state also fell to a 39-day low of 6,436 on Monday. According to a report in Times of India, the state also reported a drop in fatalities from 66 on Sunday to 24 on Monday, the lowest in three weeks. Mumbai continued to report deaths in single digits.

Another report stated that among the deaths in Mumbai in January, as many as 58 patients were asymptomatic at the start of their Covid infection. These patients, mostly elderly with comorbidities, deteriorated after the fourth or fifth day and eventually passed away, a TOI report stated, adding that the Maharashtra Covid death audit committee made the revelation after reviewing the 1,040 deaths in January. Dr Avinash Supe, who heads the panel, was quoted as saying that the findings underline the risk of believing any Covid variant is mild for all. Several of the 58 were in home quarantine, the analysis found.

Here Are Latest Covid-related Updates:

• The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Serum Institute of India’s proposal to manufacture a vaccine against omicron variant of coronavirus for examination, test and analysis, official sources said on Monday. “With reference to your application, please find herewith the permission to manufacture SARS-CoV-2 rS Protein (COVID-19) recombinant spike protein nanoparticle vaccine (omicron variant) for examination, test and analysis under the provisions of New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019 to manufacture the test batches of the drug/drugs mentioned therein," an approval order issued on February 4 stated.

• According to Indian Medical Association (IMA), 52 lakh Covishield doses are lying with private hospitals in Maharashtra, and most of these doses are very close to expiry.

• India’s Covid cases have been seeing a dip recently. The country recorded 67,597 fresh cases on Tuesday, while 1,80,456 recoveries and 1,188 deaths in the last 24 hours.

