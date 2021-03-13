india

Coronavirus Live Updates: After Blood Clot Concerns in Europe, India to Review AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine
Coronavirus Live Updates: India sees highest rise this year with 24,882 testing positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

News18.com | March 13, 2021, 14:49 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus Live Updates: As the number of Covid-19 cases soared in Maharashtra, India too recorded its highest one-day spike in 2021 with 24,882 cases. Much of this number was contributed to by Maharashtra.

According to numbers provided by the health ministry, India also saw 19,957 recoveries and 140 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases have risen to 1,13,33,728 and recoveries are at 1,09,73,260.

Amid rising cases, Aurangabad became the latest region in the state of Maharashtra to go under complete lockdown. The rising number of cases have alarmed officials in India.

Mar 13, 2021 14:49 (IST)

India to Review AstraZeneca Vax Side Effects | The Centre will carry out a deeper review of post-vaccination side effects from the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine shot next week. This comes in the wake of Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Thailand temporarily halting vaccination with the drug, after isolated reports of recipients developing blood clots, reported TOI. "We are looking at all the adverse events, particularly serious adverse events like deaths and hospitalisation. We will come back if we find anything of concern," N.K. Arora, a member of National Task Force on Covid-19, told news agency AFP. 

Mar 13, 2021 14:37 (IST)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met and gave Rs 1 crore relief amount to the family of Rakesh Jain, Lab technician at Hindu Rao Hospital, who lost his life in the line of Covid duty.

Mar 13, 2021 14:25 (IST)

A total of 26,89,922 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Maharashtra so far, a health official said on Saturday.

Mar 13, 2021 14:17 (IST)

Helped 150+ Nations During Pandemic: Govt | India has done its best to help the world during the COVID-19 crisis under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday. After offering prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here, Piyush Goyal told reporters that during the pandemic period, the country with its over 130 crore population has shown the world its resilient strength by quickly recovering after a fight with the dreaded virus. India was not dependent on anybody during the pandemic period, rather it extended support to the world in the battle against the virus, Goyal claimed. 

Mar 13, 2021 14:01 (IST)

Maharashtra, which has more than half of the total Covid-19 caseload in India, reported 15,817 fresh cases on Friday, registering the state's highest single-day tally this year.

Mar 13, 2021 13:52 (IST)

The DGCA has issued a new circular stating that passengers not wearing masks properly or adhering to Covid-19 protocols will be deboarded.

Mar 13, 2021 13:43 (IST)

The Health Ministry said on Saturday that more than 20 lakh vaccine doses against the coronavirus were administered across the country the previous day, the highest single-day count so far. As many as 16,39,663 beneficiaries -- healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) -- were vaccinated for the first dose and 4,13,874 such people received the second shot. This is the highest single-day vaccine administration so far, it said.

Mar 13, 2021 13:24 (IST)

DGCA's Strict Warning to 'Unruly Passengers' | As per the latest DGCA order on Covid-19 protocol, passengers refusing to wear a mask should be de-boarded before departure. If they refuse to wear a mask despite repeated warnings, they will be treated as an "unruly passenger." This means they will be put on a no fly list for a period of three months to two years or more.

Mar 13, 2021 13:08 (IST)

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur, the local bench of the Bombay High Court will hear cases through video-conferencing between March 15 and 21. This was informed in a notice issued by the high court registrar on Friday. The Nagpur bench has designated some courts that will hear cases via video-conferencing during this period, it said. The building that houses the Nagpur bench will be operational between 10.30 am and 1 pm during this period. After 2 pm, the court building will be made available for sanitisation, the notice read. 

Mar 13, 2021 12:59 (IST)

Antibodies Less Effective Against Some Variants: Study | Antibodies raised by some COVID-19 vaccines are less effective at neutralising new, circulating variants of the novel coronavirus such as the ones first reported in the UK, South Africa and Brazil, according to a new study. The research, published in the journal Cell, noted that the neutralising antibodies induced by the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were less effective against the coronavirus variants first described in Brazil and South Africa. According to the scientists, including Alejandro Balazs from the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in the US, neutralising antibodies work by binding tightly to the virus and blocking it from entering cells, thus preventing infection. 

Mar 13, 2021 12:55 (IST)

A number of cities and districts came under partial to near-total restrictions in Maharashtra on Friday as Covid-19 cases continued to zoom up in the state.

Mar 13, 2021 12:51 (IST)

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought uncertainties and challenges to keep ourselves and our families protected and healthy, both physically and mentally.

Mar 13, 2021 12:43 (IST)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 Crore cheque to Corona Warrior Rajesh Jain. When asked about rising cases, he said, "We are monitoring the situation. I appeal Delhities to get the Corona vaccine if they are eligible. Also, if situation persists, we will take whatever decisions it takes to combat pandemic."

Mar 13, 2021 12:29 (IST)

Leaders of the US, India, Australia and Japan  did discuss the "challenge" posed by China during the first meeting of the Quad, and they made clear that none of them have any "illusions" about Beijing, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said. Addressing a White House briefing on Friday soon after the historic virtual Quad summit between US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the top American official said the four leaders have agreed to hold an in-person summit later this year.

Mar 13, 2021 12:16 (IST)

With the addition of 1,153 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,74,283,an official said on Saturday. These new cases were reported on Friday, he said. As the virus claimed five more lives, the death toll in the district rose to 6,326. Its COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.31 per cent, he added. So far, 2,59,360 patients have recuperated from the infection, which took the recovery rate to 94.56 per cent. There are 8,597 active cases in the district at present, the official said. In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 46,558, while the death toll is 1,207, another official said. 

Mar 13, 2021 12:02 (IST)

US health officials are warning health professionals about the risk of false positive results with a widely used laboratory test for COVID-19 and flu.

Mar 13, 2021 11:56 (IST)

Hyderabad-based Biological E will be the partner manufacturer in the vaccine initiative launched by the Quad group of countries in its first summit level meeting on Friday.

Mar 13, 2021 11:54 (IST)

Night Curfew Likely in Bhopal, Indore | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that night curfew might be imposed in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday in view of spurt in coronavirus cases in these two districts. He said this during a meeting held on Friday evening to review the coronavirus situation in the state. The chief minister said that people coming to the state by air, trains or roads from neighbouring Maharashtra, where there is a spike in cases, should be thermally scanned. 

Mar 13, 2021 11:47 (IST)

Covid-19 World Update

Mar 13, 2021 11:46 (IST)

Covid-19 India Update

Mar 13, 2021 11:35 (IST)

Ratan Tata gets first shot of Covid-19 vaccination today.

Mar 13, 2021 11:32 (IST)

Today's Data Highlights

- 24.9k new cases, 20k new recoveries, 140 new deaths, 4.8k rise in active cases

- Brazil overtakes India in total number of cases. India now No.3 in the world in total cases behind USA and Brazil

- Active cases in India crosses the 2 lakh mark after 53 days

- 2.05 million new inoculations. Highest yet. Total vaccinations: 2.82 crore

- More than 2 million vaccinations for the second time. Last on March 8

- New cases in India highest in 83 days. Since December 20, 2020. 

- New deaths highest in 42 days. Since January 30, 2021

- Maharashtra reports 15.8k new cases, Kerala 1.8k, Punjab 1.4k

- Maharashtra reports 56 new deaths, Punjab 34, Kerala 14

- New deaths in Punjab highest in the last 150 days 

- New cases in Maharashtra highest since October 2, 2020 (162 days ago)

Mar 13, 2021 11:24 (IST)

Weekend Lockdown in Nagpur | Weekend lockdown has been imposed in Nagpur due to increasing cases of coronavirus. 

Mar 13, 2021 11:17 (IST)

Telangana reported 216 new COVID19 cases, 168 recoveries, and 2 deaths on March 12.

Total cases: 3,00,933
Total recoveries 2,97,363
Death toll 1,652
Active cases in the state 1,918

Mar 13, 2021 11:16 (IST)

Complete lockdown imposed in Aurangabad on weekends.

Mar 13, 2021 11:14 (IST)

US International Development Finance Corporation to work with Indian manufacturer Biological E Ltd. to finance increased capacity to support its effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022.

Mar 13, 2021 11:10 (IST)

Hundreds flock to Cotton Market in Nagpur, Maharashtra, ahead of a week-long lockdown starting March 15.

Mar 13, 2021 11:08 (IST)

Covid-19 Vaccination | A total of 20,53,537 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. Total vaccination reaches 2,82,18,457.

Mar 13, 2021 11:07 (IST)

Near 25K New Cases in 24 Hrs | India reports 24,882 new COVID19 cases, 19,957 recoveries, and 140 deaths in the last 24 hours.Total cases: 1,13,33,728
Total recoveries: 1,09,73,260  
Active cases: 2,02,022 
Death toll: 1,58,446

A nurse prepares to administer a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a health care centre in Seoul. (AP Photo)

Covid cases continued to be detected across the world. Italy, one of the countries to be worst hit by the pandemic last year, has imposed curbs on movement as the country’s government ramped up its efforts to stem a steady rise in coronavirus cases.

The Philippines has detected its first case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil, the health ministry said on Saturday.

And even as India’s Biological E prepares to manufacture the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, AstraZeneca Plc is preparing to file for U.S. emergency use authorisation vaccine later this month or early April.

Recommended For You