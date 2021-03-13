Coronavirus Live Updates: After Blood Clot Concerns in Europe, India to Review AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine

India to Review AstraZeneca Vax Side Effects | The Centre will carry out a deeper review of post-vaccination side effects from the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine shot next week. This comes in the wake of Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Thailand temporarily halting vaccination with the drug, after isolated reports of recipients developing blood clots, reported TOI. "We are looking at all the adverse events, particularly serious adverse events like deaths and hospitalisation. We will come back if we find anything of concern," N.K. Arora, a member of National Task Force on Covid-19, told news agency AFP.