Coronavirus Live Updates: After Blood Clot Concerns in Europe, India to Review AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine

Coronavirus Live Updates: As the number of Covid-19 cases soared in Maharashtra, India too recorded its highest one-day spike in 2021 with 24,882 cases. Much of this number was contributed to by Maharashtra.

According to numbers provided by the health ministry, India also saw 19,957 recoveries and 140 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases have risen to 1,13,33,728 and recoveries are at 1,09,73,260.

Amid rising cases, Aurangabad became the latest region in the state of Maharashtra to go under complete lockdown. The rising number of cases have alarmed officials in India.