Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Madhya Pradesh Minister Tulsi Silawat, Wife Test Covid-19 Positive; US Deaths Rise by 1,200 for First Time Since May

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Silawat and his wife have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a tweet on Tuesday night, the water resources minister said he and his wife are in home quarantine on the advice of doctors. He urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. Meanwhile, US deaths from Covid-19 increased by more than 1,200 on Tuesday, the biggest one-day increase since May, according to a Reuters tally. The rise in fatalities comes on top of US deaths rising on a weekly basis for three weeks straight.

◕ Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Silawat and his wife have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Despite showing no symptoms of the disease, Silawat said, he underwent a test for coronavirus on the direction of the chief minister. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was admitted to a hospital on Saturday after he tested positive for Covid-19.

◕ Eleven new coronavirus cases have been reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 cases is now 395.



◕ US Covid-19 Deaths Rise by 1,200 |California and Florida, two of the most populous states, reported a one-day record surge in fatalities on Tuesday, together making up for 362 of the 1,227 new deaths. Arkansas, Montana and Oregon, meanwhile, had one-day record increases in coronavirus deaths, Reuters reported.

◕ China Reports 101 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest Since mid-April |Recently, many of the fresh cases have surfaced from the far western region of Xinjiang, where 89 have been tallied for July 28. One was recorded in Beijing, while three were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. As of Tuesday, mainland China had 84,060 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634, news agency Reuters reported.