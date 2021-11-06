Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Despite WHO Nod, Canada Yet to Recognise Covaxin; Maha Logs Lowest Cases, Haryana's Tally on Decline Too

Pfizer Inc’s experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 was shown to cut by 89% the chances of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of developing severe disease, the company said on Friday, offering what could be a promising new weapon in the fight against the pandemic.

The trial’s results suggest that the oral drug surpasses Merck & Co Inc’s pill, molnupiravir, which was shown last month to halve the risk of dying or being hospitalized for COVID-19 patients at high risk of serious illness.

Pfizer’s pill, with the brand name Paxlovid, could secure U.S. regulatory approval by the end of the year. The Pfizer trial was stopped early due to its high success rate. Full trial data is not yet available from either company.