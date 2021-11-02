Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 38% of India's Eligible Population Fully Jabbed; UK Records 40,077 New Covid Cases

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India has reported 12,514 new Covid-19 cases, taking India’s total tally of infections to 3,42,85,814, while the active cases declined to 1,58,817, the lowest in 248 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 4,58,437 with 251 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infection has been below 20,000 for 24 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 127 consecutive days now. The active cases comprise 0.46 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the ministry said.

ALSO READ: Mauritius Among 5 More Countries to Recognise India’s Vaccination Certificate, Says MEA

Here are the live updates on ongoing coronavirus situation across the world:

• More than 106.79 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India so far with over 47 lakh shots given on Monday till 7 pm, the Union health ministry said. It underlined that the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late in the night.

• Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said 78 per cent of India’s eligible population has been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 38 per cent have received both shots.

• Biotechnology firm Novavax Inc and its partner Serum Institute of India on Monday said they have received the first emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine, in Indonesia. The vaccine will be manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) in India and marketed by it in Indonesia under the brand name Covovax, Novavax Inc said in a statement.

• On the development, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said that access to supply of a safe and highly effective vaccine, coupled with the ease of its distribution, should be a critical enabler to help Indonesia control the current coronavirus outbreak. “We continue to work with urgency to ensure that the first protein-based Covid-19 vaccine option in Indonesia is available for all awaiting its arrival," he added.

• The United Kingdom recorded 40,077 new Covid-19 cases on Monday and 40 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within 28 days, government data showed. That compares with 38,009 coronavirus cases and 74 deaths a day earlier.

• Five more countries recognised India’s vaccination certificate, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. The MEA took to Twitter to announce that countries, including Estonia, Kyrgyzstan, State of Palestine, Mauritius and Mongolia, have been added to the list of places where the Indian vaccination certificate is valid.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.