Live now
India’s Covid tally rose to 3,44,66,598 on Wednesday with 10,197 fresh cases, while the active cases have declined to 1,28,555, the lowest in 527 days, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data. The death toll climbed to 4,64,153 after 301 more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. Read More
Spains panel of vaccine experts approved Wednesday the use of a COVID-19 booster shot for people between 60-69 years old and for health workers, as part of an effort to combat an uptick in infections. The final go-ahead for the shot must be given by Spains health minister and the country’s regional health chiefs. Spain has already given 2.7 million booster shots to people age 69 and over and to people of all ages with suppressed immune systems.
Belgium extended the use of facemasks and mandatory remote work on Wednesday in an attempt to contain a new surge of COVID-19 cases. The alarm signals are flashing red, said Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. The premier added that the mandatory use of facemasks in crowded places would now include those 10 and older and that remote work, when possible, would mandatory for 4 days in the 5-day workweek until Dec. 12.
Two men, who had tested positive for coronavirus in a rapid antigen test conducted at a city-based zoo, sent two dummy patients to a medical facility by offering Rs 10,000 to them in order to avoid hospitalisation, police said on Wednesday. The fake patients were arrested by the Aurangabad city police from a civic-run COVID-19 facility soon after their real identity came to light on Monday, while one of the actual patients, Gaurav Kathar, was nabbed on Wednesday, police said. Search is on for another patient named Gagan Pagare, they said.
As the schools across India remain shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic, students had resorted to supplementary classes including coaching or tuition. Regardless of classes, states, or type of school (government or private) enrolled, students across India have relied heavily on tuition. In a contrasting trend, the largest increases in the proportion of children taking tuition are seen among children from the most disadvantaged households. As kids turned towards family support during the Covid-led school shutdown, first-generation learners or those whose parents had ‘low’ education qualifications, found it hard to keep with online studies. READ MORE
Dutch health authorities said on Wednesday they were running short of COVID-19 tests, as the Netherlands registered more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, the highest since the pandemic began. “We are coming up against the maximum of our capacity,” said Jaap Eikelboom, head of COVID-19 operations at the National Public Health Service, in a statement.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.