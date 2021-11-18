Two men, who had tested positive for coronavirus in a rapid antigen test conducted at a city-based zoo, sent two dummy patients to a medical facility by offering Rs 10,000 to them in order to avoid hospitalisation, police said on Wednesday. The fake patients were arrested by the Aurangabad city police from a civic-run COVID-19 facility soon after their real identity came to light on Monday, while one of the actual patients, Gaurav Kathar, was nabbed on Wednesday, police said. Search is on for another patient named Gagan Pagare, they said.