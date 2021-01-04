Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Set for Inoculation Drive After Go-Ahead to 2 Vaccines; US May Cut Some Moderna Vaccine Doses in Half to Speed Up Rollout

The Indian cricket team and support start underwent an RT-PCR Test for Covid-19 on January 3 and the tests have returned negative results, the BCCI said on Monday, amid media scrutiny stemmed from the…
The Indian cricket team and support start underwent an RT-PCR Test for Covid-19 on January 3 and the tests have returned negative results, the BCCI said on Monday, amid media scrutiny stemmed from the…
Today's Data Highlights
- 16.5k new cases, 19.6k new recoveries, 214 new deaths, 3.3k dip in active cases
- New deaths below 300 for the 10th consecutive day
- New cases below 25k for the 15th day
- 7.3 lakh tests on Sunday
- Kerala reports 4.6k new cases, Maharashtra 3.3k, West Bengal 896
- Only two states now reporting more than 1k new cases
- 15 states/UTs reporting less than 100 new cases
- Maharashtra reports 35 new deaths, West Bengal 26, Kerala 25
- 10 states/UTs reporting 0 new deaths
South Korea Expands Ban on Social Gatherings Nationwide | South Korea expanded a ban on private gatherings larger than four people to the whole country, and extended unprecedented social distancing rules in greater Seoul as the number of daily cases bounced back to more than 1,000 in four days. South Korea has been experiencing a prolonged surge in infections during the latest wave, which has led to a sharp increase in deaths. The country reported 1,020 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday midnight, bringing the total to 64,264 infections, with 981 deaths, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Mexico’s Health Ministry Reports 5,211 New Cases | Mexico’s health ministry reported 5,211 new coronavirus cases and 362 additional fatalities on Sunday, bringing its totals to 1,448,755 infections and 127,213 deaths. The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the health ministry has said.
Amid Doubts Over Approval to India's Covaxin, ICMR Director Says it Has Potential to Target New Strain
France Reports 12,489 New Coronavirus Cases | France on Sunday recorded 12,489 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from the 3,466 reported a day earlier, the Health Ministry said in a daily update. The increase was higher than the government's target of 5,000 or less per day and brought the cumulative total to 2,665,728, the ministry's data showed. The COVID-19 death toll was up by 116 to 65,037, after rising by 157 on Saturday.
'Pivotal Moment' as Britain Set to Roll Out AstraZeneca Vaccine | Britain will become the first country to roll out the low cost and easily transportable AstraZeneca and Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, another step forward in the global response to the pandemic. Six hospitals in England will administer the first of around 530,000 doses Britain has ready. The programme will be expanded to hundreds of other British sites in the coming days, and the government hopes it will deliver tens of millions of doses within months.
Asian Factories Shake Off Covid-19 Hit, Tighter Controls Cloud Outlook | Asian factory activity expanded moderately in December thanks to robust demand in regional giant China, business surveys showed on Monday, the latest sign that manufacturers are emerging from the initial damage of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Chinese factory growth slowed and tougher coronavirus control measures put in place or being considered across the world clouded the outlook, keeping Asian policymakers under pressure to maintain or ramp up massive stimulus programmes.
India Will Not Allow Export of Covid-19 Vaccine for Several Months, Says Adar Poonawalla
NHS Denies Report it Hasn't Committed to Delivering 2 Million Covid-19 Jabs a Week | Britain's National Health Service late denied a media report that claimed it has not committed to delivering two million COVID-19 jabs a week. The Daily Telegraph newspaper had said the NHS declined to make the commitment due to the supply of vaccines and issues of logistics including creating an army of vaccinators to deliver the biggest vaccination programme in history. An NHS spokeswoman told Reuters the "story is not true".
Zimbabwe Puts All Cricket Activities on Hold Due to Rising Covid-19 Cases | Zimbabwe has put on hold all cricket activities in the country due to new lockdown restrictions imposed by the government following a surge in COVID-19 cases. "This is a very challenging situation, but ZC's aim is to reschedule all the affected events and fixtures - including the elite men's domestic T20 competition which was scheduled to begin this Monday - for them to be played as soon as it is deemed safe to do so," Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement on Sunday.
New Zealand Tightens Border Again Amid Fears Over New Covid Strain | New Zealand has further tightened border controls amid mounting anxiety about the new strain of coronavirus driving up infections overseas. Six cases of the new variant of the virus – five in arrivals from the UK and one from South Africa – were recorded in managed isolation facilities in the two weeks leading up to Christmas.
U.S. government may give half the dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
The U.S. government may give some people half the dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in order to speed vaccinations, a federal official said https://t.co/pOB6ziaeA1 pic.twitter.com/TIXgwvoaBH— Reuters (@Reuters) January 4, 2021
Coronavirus Restrictions 'Probably About to Get Tougher', Says Boris Johnson | Boris Johnson has raised the prospect of even tougher lockdown measures, including school closures, being imposed in England in the coming weeks to stem surging Covid-19 rates. Amid concerns over pressure on the NHS and the higher transmissibility of the new coronavirus variant, the prime minister revealed he was “fully reconciled” to potentially having to “do things in the next few weeks that will be tougher”.
As Doubts Raise Over Approval to India's Covaxin, ICMR Director Says it Has Potential to Target New Strain
1.60 Lakh Health Workers Will be First to Get Covid-19 Vaccine in Punjab: Minister | Around 1.60 lakh health workers in Punjab will receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said on Sunday. Principal Secretary (Health) Hussan Lal said the data regarding 1.60 lakh healthcare workers has already been uploaded on the CoWin portal -- an online platform for monitoring the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine. Talking to reporters, Sidhu said, "...the vaccine which is coming will first be given to 1.60 lakh healthcare workers in the state." Giving details of the vaccination process, Lal said the vaccine will be given to about 70 lakh people in the state in a phased manner.
Poet, Lyricist Anil Panachooran Dies at 55 After Contracting Covid-19 | Well-known Malayalam poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran passed away at a private hospital here after suffering a heart attack, the hospital sources said. Panachooran (55), who tested positive for COVID-19, was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kollam district and was brought to another facility here at around 7.20 pm, they said. "He passed away at 8.20 pm," the sources told PTI. Panachooran is known for his famous lyrics in movies including 'Arabikadha', 'Kadha Parayumbol', 'Madambi', 'Marykkundoru Kunjaadu', 'Velipadinte Pusthakam' among many others.
Fresh Cases Recorded in Jharkhand
Jharkhand reported 137 new #COVID19 cases & 159 recoveries & 1 death today.— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021
The total number of cases now stands at 1,15,529 including 1,12,893 recoveries, 1035 deaths, and 1601 active cases: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/wdT2ohEpFg
'Risks Taken Have Paid Off': Serum Institute Ready to Sell Oxford Vaccine for Rs 200 to Govt, Rs 1,000 to Public
Nine New Cases Take Sikkim's COVID-19 Tally to 5,920 | At least nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, raising the tally in the state to 5,920, an official said on Sunday. All the fresh cases were reported from East Sikkim district, he said. Sikkim now has 506 active cases, while 94 have migrated to other states and 5,190 patients recovered from the disease so far, the official said.
South Africa to Vaccinate 67% of Population, Healthcare Workers 1st in Line | South Africa plans to vaccinate about 40 million of its citizens with the COVID-19 vaccine in a phased rollout this year, with healthcare workers being first in line, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday. Mkhize was briefing the nation on the latest developments, together with leading advisers on the pandemic, amid growing concern about daily huge spikes in infections due to a new variant of the coronavirus.