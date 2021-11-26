Live now
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: British scientists were “deeply concerned” and as a precaution a decision had been to suspend all flights from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said. The UK Health Security Agency said that the variant has a spike protein that was dramatically different to the one in the original
France said on Thursday it would make COVID-19 booster shots available to all adults, toughen rules on wearing face masks and ramp-up health pass checks as it seeks to curb a fifth wave of infections that risks undermining its economic recovery. The number of infections is doubling every 11 days in France but officials said there was no need to follow European countries such as Austria that have reimposed lockdowns.
Denmark has joined other European nations in offering a third COVID-19 vaccination shot to everyone over the age of 18 amid a rise in coronavirus cases. The Danish Health Authority said Thursday the decline in immunity is also happening for people in the younger age groups.
“We need to know from experts. It should not be based on economics. It is an expensive proposition (since vaccines are largely free). (But) We don’t want to land up in a situation where we are overly conservative and we land up in a situation like we were in the second wave. We may lose the advantage,” said a Delhi HC bench.
Britain on Thursday said it was concerned by a newly identified coronavirus variant spreading in South Africa that might make vaccines less effective and imperil efforts to fight the pandemic. “This is the most significant variant we have encountered to date and urgent research is underway to learn more about its transmissibility, severity and vaccine-susceptibility,” UKHSA Chief Executive Jenny Harries said.
Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday sent a letter to the states, asking them to subject fliers from South Africa, Hong Kong, and Botswana to “rigorous screening and testing” after a new Covid-19 variant with “horrific spike profile” was detected there.
Two hostels of SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital here have been sealed, with 66 medical students studying there having tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday. About 300 out of the total 400 students studying in the medical college have undergone COVID tests so far.
